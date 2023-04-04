Posturing and debate over lifting of the eviction ban helps nobody

Letters

Ireland must get to grips with the housing crisis. Photo: Getty Images

it’s fair to say that no one wants anyone thrown out onto the street. The Sunday Independent poll (April 2) would suggest a fairly even split between those who disagree and those who agree with the lifting of the eviction ban, including those who somewhat disagree and those who are unsure.

Opposition TDs’ scaremongering and demonising of owners/landlords has further divided opinion even though some of those in opposition are actually landlords themselves.

According to Sherry FitzGerald, 21,000 landlords left the market last year.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors stated that 40pc of sales last year were landlords selling investment property while Residential Tenancies Board figures showed there were 43,599 fewer lease agreements in 2021 compared to 2016.

Some of those reasons why owners/landlords are getting out of the business are: interest rate hikes; tax disparity with big investors; renters/tenants not paying rents or sub-letting; damage to property; or owners/landlords wishing to sell their properties or have decided to live in those properties.

CSO figures have shown 30pc, or 48,387, of the dwellings vacant in 2022 were also vacant in 2016. And of those, nearly half were also vacant in Census 2011.

In 2021, there were 4,448 vacant council properties in the State. Why haven’t these been put into use?

Added to this, 30,000 new builds were completed last year, with an estimated 29,000 proposed for this year.

Finally, we have ghost estates, of which 123 are still unfinished, with 58 unoccupied.

Twelve years on, thousands of homeowners are still battling to get their estates finished, and up to 2,000 potential homes remain in limbo.

All of this debate, political posturing and rhetoric about evictions has accelerated the loss of so many small and medium landlords, while we cover over the fact there are so many vacant and unused properties that could be put back into use.

Will someone please grasp this nettle?

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny, Co Donegal

​

Kellie Harrington’s views far from out of step with public

We should be ashamed at the news that Kellie Harrington has been driven from social media for first saying what she thinks about politics, and for then refusing to.

The toxic Irish groupthink that helped bring about such crises as the banking collapse, the Magdalene laundries, post-Covid excess deaths and inflation has ensured its continued survival by bullying the latest lone voice of opposition off the stage.

Regardless, I suspect that the concerns Ms Harrington expressed represent a much greater proportion of the population than her treatment by media and public policy experts would suggest.

Killian Foley-Walsh

Kilkenny city

​

It makes zero sense to serve President Biden a real pint

What better way to nail our colours to the health-conscious mast than serve US president Joe Biden a non-alcoholic pint when he arrives on our shores.

Brian Ahern

Clonsilla, Co Dublin

School meals plan will help keep children hale and hearty

The plan for a free daily hot meal for all schoolchildren by 2030 from Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys must be welcomed.

Not only will it prevent our young people from eating “junk food” at lunchtime (which is a factor in child obesity), but it will provide wholesome and healthy food which may be absent from their diet at home.

In Dublin, the Merchants Quay charity distributes 5,000 food parcels weekly to Dublin citizens while they are feeding 1,000 people on a daily basis.

It is an indictment on successive governments that 176 years ago, back up the quays and across the River Liffey, The Temporary Relief Destitute Persons Act (also known as the Soup Kitchens Act) in front of what is now Collins Barracks , a 300-gallon soup boiler with hundreds of bowls with spoons attached on chains was set up.

His excellency the Lord Lieutenant, together with the Dublin elite, gathered and paid five shillings each for the privilege of watching the paupers feed themselves.

The Dublin Evening Post published the fact that they could go to the zoo for sixpence and christened the chef from the London Reform club “a broth of a boy”.

At the peak of the operation, there were 2,000 soup kitchens countrywide feeding about three million people a day (2.3million adults and 700,000 children).

Hugh Duffy

Cleggan, Co Galway