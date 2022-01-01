People who are truly worthy of recognition and honour rarely go out of their way to seek them

Sinead Ryan’s assertion (Irish Independent, December 29) that Ireland does not have an awards system to honour those who have served the country’s interests is incorrect.

Tip O’Neill, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and former US ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy-Smith were made honorary citizens of Ireland for their endeavours in furthering the peace process. Other recipients include Sir Alfred Beit, Chester Beatty, Nelson Mandela and Jack Charlton.

In addition, Mikhail Gorbachev, Bill Clinton, Mother Teresa of Calcutta and artist Louis le Brocquy were among those made freemen of the City of Dublin.

There would be little support to copy the British awards model, which has been mired in unsavoury controversy amid allegations of cronyism, corruption and favouritism. The conferring of peerages in the UK has become known as “coronets for cash”.

The system in the United States, known as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has its merits, but before any scheme is introduced in Ireland, a political honours scrutiny committee made up of a cross-section of society and expressly excluding politicians must first be put in place as the temptation to abuse such a system might prove too great to resist.

However, surely the greatest honour that can be bestowed is the conferring of the respect and esteem of the ordinary people.

In my experience, those who are most entitled to be honoured in recognition of their endeavours for Ireland are the last to seek such recognition and are deeply humbled when they receive such an accolade from their peers.

Tom Cooper, Dublin 6W

Take nothing for granted in Irish-Anglo relations

The State Papers revealed how much blood, sweat and tears went into putting a peace deal together on these islands.

Resolutions are well and good, but taking care of what we have and taking nothing for granted would be a good place to start the new year regarding Irish-Anglo and EU relations.

Ed Toal, Galway city

Testing won’t provide us with Covid silver bullet

While they enjoy their pensions, the health executives and even the nurses’ leaders are pushed out to the media to try to stem the virus. The health workers – doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, cleaners – are left to try and cope while the waiting lists grow ever longer.

Testing is no more a silver bullet than any of the other silver bullets. Opening nightclubs and high-capacity sports events, especially with no effective tracing in place, was just one of the many mistakes.

What’s the next crisis? Opening schools that after two years still have inadequate ventilation? A Fáilte Ireland campaign to encourage tourism from the UK, where on Johns Hopkins figures, 700 died of Covid in the past week?

Gareth Smyth, Louisburgh, Mayo

Churchill had a quote for just about every occasion

Responding to your champagne lockdown editorial (December 31), Leo Gormley quotes Churchill saying: “People are economical with the truth in many ways.”

Another of Churchill’s sayings is also appropriate to Covid: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

John Williams, Clonmel

Simple way to relieve the pressure on PCR system

The pressure on the HSE PCR testing system is causing delays in getting tests, with knock-on delays in tracing.

One way of relieving this pressure would be for all symptomatic individuals to take their own antigen test and, if positive, report the result on an HSE website along with close contact details.

Those with a negative antigen test should book a PCR test in the usual way. It can be shown that this will reduce the requirement for PCR testing by the positivity rate multiplied by antigen sensitivity, a reduction of 40pc based on recent figures. It will also reduce contact tracing delays.

Dr David Joyce, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin

Festive decorations are up already for next year

Three-hundred-and-50-plus days to go to Christmas and the decorations are up in our house already. Planning at its best?

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Follow Norway’s example of energy management

The political chickens have come home to roost. As we face into a medium- to long-term future of energy uncertainty, the probability of blackouts looms large. Not only will this affect every household in the country, it will have long-term reputational effects on the economy as a whole.

The IDA has already stated that energy uncertainty is impacting negatively on our ability to attract foreign direct investment, currently the lifeblood of the economy.

The reason, of course, is due to decades of gross political mismanagement of our offshore resources – our fisheries and oil and gas deposits. Our once-thriving fishing industry has been decimated by over-fishing, mainly by voracious foreign factory ships and trawlers, while Irish fishermen and women watch on, tied up and restricted by minimalist and unfair EU-imposed quotas.

Our vast oil and gas reserves, unlike those of the canny Scots and the Norwegians, lie dormant, with Corrib now our only native source of natural gas, fast-dwindling off the Mayo coast.

The recent premature and irresponsible decision to cease issuing oil and gas licences off our coast required a total volte-face by the Varadkar government in 2020, clearly driven by political expediency, and leaves us at the mercy of Putin’s political shenanigans and other equally volatile suppliers.

Because we have failed dismally to develop our offshore fuel supplies close to home, as usual, Irish households and businesses are left at the mercy of the markets and are currently paying unprecedented and debilitating prices at the fuel pumps and for industry, home heating and cooking.

The futility and irresponsibility of current coalition policy was again highlighted by the necessity by the utilities regulator to call for a massive increase in back-up natural gas generation and the continuation of coal-burning Moneypoint.

Everybody realises we should be developing our sustainable renewable sources at a fast pace, but the same ham-fisted mismanagement, planning and legal issues are seriously hampering progress here as well.

The time has long past to remove the responsibility for energy management from short-term political chicanery and influence and, like the Norwegians, set up a totally independent and professional body with national rather than political interest at its core.

John Leahy, Wilton Road, Cork

Resolutions to nourish souls, minds and hearts

We have all had a dreadfully tough two years, no question. We have weathered the storm brilliantly and should be very proud of ourselves.

Let me suggest a few simple resolutions for 2022 to nourish the soul, mind and heart by doing things that enhances our levels of happiness.

Engage your mind with things that stimulate you. Go for a walk and breathe in the sweet sights and sounds of nature. Read books. Book a weekend away. Do some volunteer work. Smile – it will make other people feel good. Ignore the bullies – they’re just very sad people.

Above all, stop punishing yourself by trying to measure up to someone else’s standards and start embracing the fact that you’re perfect just as you are.

A very happy and healthy New Year to everyone.

Brian McDevitt, Glenties, Co Donegal