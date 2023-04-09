Peace campaigners deserve the gratitude of entire island

Sir — As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, I will always be grateful to those involved who worked to bring an end to the bloodshed that would have surely visited so many if the agreement was not signed.

As a kid, I watched the images on TV in black and white of the carnage from countless explosions, the constant news reports that a Catholic or Protestant had been killed — as if it mattered which.

I will always remember the image of the crouched Fr Edward Daly waving his bloodstained white handkerchief as he led a group carrying the wounded Jackie Duddy, who later died, on the streets of Derry on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

I remember the voice of the heartbroken Gordon Wilson as he recalled holding his beautiful daughter Marie’s hand in the bombed rubble in Enniskillen in 1987 — her last words: “Daddy, I love you so much.”

I remember Tim Parry aged 12 and Johnathan Ball, a three-year-old, being killed in the Warrington bombing in 1993. After that, Tim’s father Colin said he and his wife “focused so much on turning something bad into something good”.

In remembrance of those no longer with us — and in appreciation of all who helped to save lives by making peace possible — thank you for turning the bad into good.

Aidan Roddy, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Two civil wars and thousands left dead

Sir — The Good Friday Agreement heralded the cessation of major violence in the North after 30 years and more than 3,000 deaths. To indulge in an imaginary scenario, there were seven years between the Rising in 1916 and the end of the Civil War. Seven years of violence resulting in thousands of deaths.

If our period of civil unrest had lasted for 30 years, it would only have ceased in 1946 — one year after the ending of World War II.

Speculation, perhaps, but it brings home to us in the south, in a way, the traumatic and sad experiences of our fellow Irish men and women in the North.

Patrick Fleming, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

​Hume and Adams brought us peace

Sir — The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) seems to have promulgated a view that Bono of U2 played a crucial role towards getting the public to support the final agreement. What utter nonsense.

The peace process was generated by republican and loyalist prisoners, members of civil society in Ireland and abroad, particularly in America who were all focused on dialogue as a way to end the conflict.

However, without the intervention of John Hume and Gerry Adams you would not have had a peace process.

Interestingly, some of those who are now claiming credit for the success of the GFA were the very people who condemned the meetings between Hume and Adams.

The public knew dialogue was the only way to resolve the conflict and they voted accordingly.

Peter Mulvany, Clontarf, Dublin 3

​Each of the Troubles dead perished in vain

Sir — In celebration of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, I offer a quote from Maurice Hayes’s memoir, Minority Verdict: “There was, in all that time, no injustice, no unfairness, no degree of discrimination that was worth the sacrifice of a single life.”

Brian McDevitt, Glenties, Co Donegal

​Why are cats being scapegoated now?

Sir — I couldn’t agree more with Fiona O’Connell (‘Lay of the Land’, April 2) on the issue of much-maligned cats on a recent RTÉ Liveline show.

A man from the Irish Red Grouse Conservation Trust phoned in to tell Joe Duffy that cats are a “huge” contributor to the demise of the red grouse, and that’s why his group traps and kill them.

This from a man whose group is working to conserve the grouse as a game bird to be shot.

Incredibly, the red grouse remains on the open seasons order, despite being a red-listed species in danger of extinction, caused for the most part by loss of habitat and modern farming methods.

So foxes, cats and other creatures are being scapegoated and paying the ultimate price for human greed and the reckless exploitation of nature and the environment.

Aideen Yourell, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

​

Feral cats are victims of human greed

We don’t treat birds any better either

Sir — If abandoned domestic cats turned feral through no choice of their own, and resort to killing birds to survive, at least they give them a flying chance, compared to the industrialised production which we subject them to in their short lives.

Mary Jo Gibbons, Kilmessan, Co Meath

​O’Hanlon delivers a knockout each week

Sir — Eilis O’Hanlon’s column (‘Go a round in Kellie’s boxing gloves before you judge her,’ April 2) was a class article about a class lady, Kellie Harrington.

O’Hanlon is reason enough to buy the Sunday Independent.

Tony Ryan, Dublin 12

​Praise for medics at Temple Street

Sir — I recently had to bring my son to the Emergency Department at Temple Street Hospital, Dublin, and I cannot praise the staff more. They listened to my concerns and explored every avenue possible to get to the bottom of his medical issue.

We hear a lot of negative stories through the media or word of mouth but I think we should also hear about the good ones. I know the staff say they are just doing their job, but they carry it out with compassion and understanding. They really are the best.

Emma, Co Cavan (Full name with editor)

​Alphabetical listings are kinder to all

Sir — I find your publication of wills, in monetary value order, to be somewhat distasteful. Ranking the deceased’s wills by the value of their estate is unsavoury. Why not list them in alphabetical order? Far more respectful.

John M Barry, Estepona, Spain

​The editor writes: A good suggestion. Wills this week are listed in alphabetical order.

​Doctors’ conscience must always be free

Sir — A recent call for the erosion of freedom of conscience for doctors when it comes to performing abortion is deeply alarming.

The medical profession benefits from people who uphold the courage of their convictions. We want to know that our doctors use their own conscience in all actions they take which impact their patients.

Nobody wants a doctor who goes against their own judgment. It should be no different when it comes to the abortion issue.

Siobhán Nic Cathail, Ráth Ara, Co Ros Comáin

​GAA is taking steps in the wrong direction

Sir — In Gaelic football, the first basic playing rule is the four-step rule on over-carrying the ball.

It is the function of the referee to apply that rule. Is that happening? What do your readers think?

Seamus Foley, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

​Our native hare must be better protected

Sir —After all the razzmatazz and fanfare about the launch of the Citizens’ Assembly report on biodiversity loss have died down, we’ll see exactly how the Government responds to it.

I know if I were an animal or bird teetering on the brink of extinction, or depending on action to save my habitat, I wouldn’t like to be waiting on politicians to come to my rescue. They haven’t exactly distinguished themselves in tackling the abuse of our wonderful wildlife heritage.

A few weeks from now, a government department will again be approached by coursing clubs for a hare-netting licence. This will permit the capture of thousands of hares nationwide for use as live bait.

A sixth of all the submissions received by the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss called for a ban on hare coursing. Opinion polls consistently show a big majority supports a ban.

The Irish hare is a gentle creature that poses no pest control problem and, far from requiring a cull due to numbers, has been in decline for the past half century owing to habitat loss and excessive poaching.

John Fitzgerald, Callan, Co Kilkenny

​Garda recruits are being vetted properly

Sir — I refer to a letter published in last week’s Sunday Independent where it was stated that garda recruits are accessing the Garda College without having undergone proper vetting.

This is inaccurate. As part of robust vetting procedures to ensure quality garda recruits enter the Garda College, international, national, and local vetting is undertaken, where appropriate, as part of the recruitment process. This includes a meeting between each candidate and their local garda management.

Andrew McLindon, Director of Corporate Communications, An Garda Síochána

​Something doesn’t add up with O’Malley

Sir — The independent Housing Commission advised Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that Ireland has a housing need of between 42,000 and 62,000 homes a year — a mean equivalent of 500,000 new homes over a 10-year period. The current national retro-fit plan involves some 500,000 units.

Eoin O’Malley (April 2) apparently has no difficulty with these assessments.

However, when Labour, combines 500,000 new builds with 500,000 retro-fits into a sensible, integrated plan for one million homes, Eoin describes this as “ridiculous”.

Eoin, if you must have a go at my party — Labour — please do so on the basis you still accept that two plus two makes four and that 500,000 plus 500,000 still makes a million.

I trust your that political predictions are better than your maths.

Brian Brennan, The Liberties, Dublin 8

Parents happy with Catholic-run schools

Sir — Traditional Catholics are not exactly plentiful in our mainstream media, and that is one reason why I am glad to see David Quinn writing a weekly column in the Sunday Independent. Another reason is he is a very fine journalist — articulate, fair and well-informed.

Mr Quinn deserves better than the rather petulant letters (April 2) from Tom McElligott and Bernie Linnane.

I agree with Linnane that the numbers wanting a non-Catholic education are increasing, and may well result in more such schools in the future. But not, I hope, by commandeering existing Catholic schools against the wishes of the majority of parents and teachers.

Jim Stack, Lismore, Co Waterford

​We are for plurality of patronage, too

Sir — Bernie Linnane asks if your columnist David Quinn will join the campaign for more divestment of Catholic schools. The reality is Mr Quinn, in common with many prominent Catholics, has consistently, over many years, advocated for greater plurality of school patronage.

When asked, communities time and again vote for a system that they know and trust.

Alan Whelan, President, Catholic Secondary Schools Parents Association, Killarney, Co Kerry

​Who will stand up to the tyrants now?

Sir — The youth of our nation are priced out of home ownership and forced into an unaffordable rental market. It has taken their freedom to plan for the future, to own a piece of the island they cherish. Many have lost hope in the systems their protests have failed to alter.

A true leader is a dealer of hope, and I wonder who our Government would compare to when defending their plans to lift the eviction ban. Are they the dealers of hope, standing proudly against tyranny, protecting the rights of the oppressed? Or are they closing ranks?

Elliot McCarthy, Rochestown, Co Cork

​Margaret Thatcher’s ghost still haunts

Sir — Gene Kerrigan’s article (April 2) delivered a stinging rebuke to the Government for lifting the no-fault eviction ban. Kerrigan could also have mentioned that landlords have been exiting the rental market for years.

What has the Government done to stop this exodus? Nothing. It has let down landlords and renters in equal measure.

What struck me was the Sunday Independent poll suggested around 40pc of the population disagrees with Mr Kerrigan’s viewpoint.

This suggests to me the traditional social values you would expect the older generation to hold have been eroded. Has Ireland become more individualistic and money orientated?

Margaret Thatcher believed owning your own house was the bedrock of capitalism. She also believed that “people must look after themselves first”. Maybe in this cold-hearted world people have forgotten about their neighbours?

Andy Hales, Kenmare, Co Kerry

​Ross v Lowry is no contest for Fine Gael

Sir — Shane Ross believes the Independent poll-topping deputy from Tipperary, Michael Lowry, is back in the saddle in Fine Gael and pulling the political strings in Leinster House (April 2).

Ross is incorrect. Lowry is not pulling strings, he’s doing what he believes is right for the people he represents. Like Lowry, Ross is a former Fine Gael politician. I think I know who Fine Gael people would want to bring back to the party if they had a choice.

Tom Garvey, Claremorris, Co Mayo​

​Bureaucracy would drive a man to drink

Sir — My wife retired from running her country grocery shop in Co Galway last May and leased the shop premises to a local businessman. She had an up-to-date wine licence up to the time of handover.

The new lessee has applied for the wine licence in his name. However, the hurdles are almost unbelievable. Apart from going to court at a cost of €950 plus Vat and stamp duty, he has been asked to produce the planning permission for the premises.

It was built in 1959 with subsequent additions for the shop. We have only been able to find one planning permission for a shop extension but the lessee’s solicitor has come back to him saying it is too old — and could they have a more comprehensive one?

A suggestion has been made to this man to employ an architect to draw up a suitable report. More expense, but then does the Government care a hoot about small business people?

In the name of sanity, what has selling a few bottles of wine in a small country shop got to do with planning permission?

John Hughes, Co Galway

Spare us the boozy pictures of Joe Biden

Sir — To all concerned, please help us not to be subjected to photos of US president Joe Biden in pubs, breweries or distilleries on his visit here.

Alcohol brands get enough free publicity. We’re inundated with endless studies and reports which seem to go nowhere.

It’s time for real action and breaking this “tradition” would be a great start.

Gerry Hickey, Psychotherapist, Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2