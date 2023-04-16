Path to peace on island started with TK Whitaker in the 1950s

Sir — While commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement continues, the contribution made by the late Dr TK Whitaker should also be acknowledged.

From initiating cross-border relationships as a public servant with his opposite numbers in Northern Ireland as early as the 1950s, arranging the historic meeting between taoiseach Seán Lemass and Captain Terence O’Neill in 1965, to the behind-the-scenes role he played over succeeding decades in discussions and meetings in the lead-up to the eventual Good Friday Agreement, Whitaker was ever on hand to help his native province in its long search for peace.

From the many policy documents he prepared over the years, both for the Irish and UK governments, one entitled Northern Ireland — A Possible Solution, which he wrote in 1971 was in effect the Good Friday Agreement for slow learners. It seemed appropriate that a copy of the same Agreement, personally signed by the principal negotiators, was presented to Whitaker in 1998.

Anne Chambers, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Bullying allegations take an immense toll

Sir — I refer to the excellent article by Maeve Sheehan on the front page of your paper last week, investigating complaints of bullying and harassment in the HSE.

You state that “the HSE’s National Investigation Unit (NIU) has launched high-level probes into 83 cases of workplace bullying, sexual harassment and harassment in three years”.

The article resonated with me as I am a manager in the HSE and became the subject of a bullying allegation in 2018. It went to a full “dignity at work” investigation set up by a commissioner, with clear terms of reference. Thankfully, the case was not upheld and I was fully exonerated in a report dated September 2021, which I received in December 2021.

Bullying and harassment allegations can take an immense toll on all involved — on their mental, emotional and physical health — and I did not escape.

Bullying allegations require robust policies, procedures and training. Once reported, they need to be dealt with in a timely, sensitive and comprehensive manner.

The HSE updated its “dignity at work” policy in 2022. It replaced a 2009 policy and is itself due for review in August next year. A system of oversight is required to include a database of cases and outcomes and an analysis of the implementation of recommendations from the various panels of investigation.

However, the NIU is quoted as saying that “complaints about bullying are dealt with locally and complaints may never come to its attention”.

Also, your article stated that “the scale of complaints is difficult to gauge, as cases are not centrally collated”.

There is a management adage that states “what gets measured gets managed”, so it will be a challenge to review the policy effectively without a co-ordinated data collection system on a national basis.

I hope the Sunday Independent will publish further analysis of the data it has received. The HSE is one of the largest employers in the country and has the possibility and potential to promote best practice in this important area of public policy.

Hilary Scanlan, Tralee, Co Kerry

​Stop using homeless for political profit

Sir — Opposition parties wail that the State is not supplying enough emergency accommodation. There is never a mention of the tens of thousands of refugees or asylum-seekers who have been accommodated.

In this emergency situation, all parties and independents should be sitting down with landlords and local authorities to find solutions, not trying to score points off each other. They can leave that until election time.

Our population is increasing by 10pc a year and we need to build many more houses just to cater for them. That takes time and proper planning. The last building boom ended with ghost estates abandoned and demolished, builders and developers disappearing owing billions and the economy collapsing.

So, opposition parties, please stop using the homeless for political gain and represent your constituents in a positive way.

Brian Lube, Co Meath

​Hospital stay wasn’t good — it was great

Sir — University Hospital Limerick (UHL) gets a lot of negative publicity for overcrowding issues, but we don’t hear enough about the good things the hospital does, or the positive experience patients have once admitted to the care of the exceptionally dedicated staff.

I was discharged last week after almost three weeks at UHL and I cannot praise the staff enough for the marvellous care I received at all times.

Every single person I encountered was kindness itself, a credit to the hospital and extremely professional in everything they did. They weren’t just good, they were brilliant.

Tony English, Shannon, Co Clare

​Simple family time is as good as any lesson

Sir — Families are spending less time together due to parents feeling their children need to be fully occupied at all times, whether that means music lessons, dancing classes, rugby, drama, swimming, scouts and so on.

Why are parents pushing their children into multiple activities, turning themselves into taxi drivers in the process? Is it pressure from schools or other parents? How much is too much? Ask yourself these questions. Are you and your children getting enough sleep? Do your children have time to play every day? Have you time to sit with your children at the table for dinner?

Of course, parents are keen to ensure their children get on in life, but until a healthy balance is struck, they are potentially doing more harm than good.

Simple family activities can be just as educational as any structured classes. Family walks can turn into lots of fun, stress-free learning, and they cost nothing.

Claire Mulrooney, Birr, Co Offaly

​Puberty blockers and the risk to children

Sir — Books about sex and gender most certainly have a place in libraries, but an author who conflates biological sex and gender confuses fragile children.

Juno Dawson, wrote your columnist Colin Murphy last week, “is blithe on the potential risks of puberty blockers”.

Are these the same blockers that affect bone density and cognitive function?

Many gender dysphoric Irish children have been sent to the Tavistock Clinic in the UK. The recent closure of Tavistock and the Cass Report should send shivers down our spine. Farm animals get a deeper assessment.

I’m not concerned with the adults, but I am concerned about the children.

Joe Dutton, Greystones, Co Wicklow

​ 104 years young and still a fan of Horslips

Sir — Many thanks to Declan Lynch and the Sunday Independent for the big mention last week of my 104-year-old mother Geraldine Cusack (inset below).

Geraldine (or Gerry, as she is known) did indeed work as secretary to Michael Deeney, manager of Horslips in the 1970s. It was a delightful surprise to her when Barry Devlin dropped in the other day to wish her a happy 104th birthday. Fond memories were recalled.

Geraldine Cusack

My mum did indeed live through World War II in London, as Declan Lynch rightly said. She has, in fact, written a book based on that time, which could be best described as autobiographical fiction.

A mother of three, she also managed a varied career that saw her sell many paintings and work extensively as a tour guide.

Linda Cusack, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

​Everything’s online, except maybe reality

Sir — After reading Niamh Horan’s article on mobile phone and internet overuse or addiction, TS Eliot’s ‘The Wasteland’ came to mind, in particular its timeless line: “Humankind cannot bear very much reality.”

Martin Aherne, Loughrea, Co Galway

​Where there’s a will, there’s a reader

Sir — I read with interest John M Barry’s letter last week in connection with the method in which wills are listed in your paper. My question is why do we need this information at all?

Is it of any relevance to your readership, outside the areas in which the people listed lived?

To clarify, I have no vested interest in the list as I certainly won’t be included in it when my time comes (unless my Lotto numbers come up).

Tony O’Leary, Ballincollig, Co Cork

​Grocery price rises make us all paupers

Sir — With the approaching summer heat, the energy crisis will recede. Now the Government has time to have a sniff at the Irish supermarket industry.

Grocery prices have increased to a level that even the most basic items such as bread, butter and milk have almost become luxury purchase items. The cost-of-living crisis has allowed supermarket chains to crucify people. How can current grocery prices be justified?

Prices for groceries in Irish supermarkets have a history of being higher than those of our European neighbours.

From this already high base the almost daily price increases mean Irish consumers are paying far more than they should for a basket of ordinary grocery items.

What forces are at play when supermarkets can raise prices on a daily/weekly whim and no statutory body is there to stop them?

Nobody minds paying for groceries at a fair price, but what is going on in Irish supermarkets is shopping trolley extortion.

The Government needs to step in and tell the supermarkets to end their addiction to upping prices.

John Tierney, Fews, Co Waterford

​Hitler’s brother and the Shelbourne Hotel

Sir — Alois Hitler, the half-brother of Adolf, is the subject of a new book, The Hotel Waiter With The Holy Water.

The publication deals with Alois’s time spent as a waiter in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, in 1909. It details the fact he liked to gallivant around the city, passing himself off as a hotel consultant. He subsequently eloped to Liverpool with a teenage girl 10 years his junior.

It would appear Alois was indeed the original heil fellow, well met.

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Prioritise young over celebrating our past

Sir — Brendan O’Connor and others in last week’s paper highlighted the dichotomy between devoting finite resources on celebrating historic events at the expense of giving space to the problems of the present.

Of course we must never forget our history lest we keep repeating the mistakes of the past. But it is instructive that a Famine-era painting of an eviction superimposed with modern-day gardaí by a hitherto little known artist is making headlines. Not because of who originally publicised it but by the reaction of Fine Gael, who see it as (politically) “offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Yet we know that Fine Gael tweet about Sinn Féin more than any other issue including providing homes for the young and homeless. They pick a fight with, of all people, Fr Peter McVerry while conceding that lifting the eviction ban will create more uncertainty and anxiety for renters.

Brendan O’Connor is right. Those who govern us need to get their “heads out of the backside of the past, get down off the cross, and give the young a future”. Or just call an election.

Tom McElligott, Listowel, Co Kerry

​Articulate Spicebag is an artist to admire

Sir — What a pleasure to read the considered and well-argued views of such an articulate young man, Adam Doyle (aka Spicebag) as reported by Liadán Hynes (April 9).

As a retired person and lifelong consumer of art history, I was taken aback by the ignorance of some journalists who don’t appear to know about the central role of politics in all art; from the ancient cave dwellings through the reformation to Picasso’s Guernica and beyond to the present day Banksy.

I hope Mr Doyle is not an outlier among his generation; a generation that needs to engage forcefully in such an articulate and considered manner, instead of the cliched and rabble-rousing slogans of its more elderly “influencers” who should know better.

Well done, sir. I salute you. Your art is also very impressive.

Des Hanrahan, Bettystown, Co Meath

​Famine comparisons are wide of the mark

Sir — Recent commentators have compared Ireland in the present day to the conditions during the Famine. The cartoon on the back page of the Sunday Independent on April 9 was an example.

Ireland, after 100 years of self-government, is less than perfect. But it has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world and nearly full employment. To put it mildly, comparing the present day to conditions during the Famine is not appropriate.

Anthony Leavy, Sutton, Dublin 13

We don’t deserve your praise, Joe Biden

Sir — Once the US presidential hysteria and cringing has died down it will be time to get back to this country’s profound problems, such as housing. Joe Biden cannot solve this country’s problems, despite all the grand speeches and compliments he gave Ireland.

His address to Dáil Éireann was difficult to accept in parts, such as saying that “Ireland would not be found wanting to do with issues of justice, fairness, and equality of opportunity”.

This country is very, far away from that, with social division between rich and poor getting wider. Again and again, we see US president after president give every compliment in the world to this country, when there is so much wrong with it.

Like JFK, Biden mentioned the “potential” of Ireland, but unfortunately that potential is emigrating like the president’s ancestors had to do to get away from a country which refuses to change and give more people opportunities, instead of looking after the crony and grapevine system which still exists.

Maurice Fitzgerald, Shanbally, Co Cork

​Never let IRA forget horror it inflicted

Sir — As we rightly welcome the visit of US president Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Belfast Agreement, it is worth noting that had the Provo IRA gangs proportionately inflicted on his United States what they did over the 28 long years of their terror, the US would have suffered, at the hands of PIRA alone, about 291,260 dead, or five times their Vietnam war dead, and countless more innocent people physically and mentally maimed.

Those who now outrageously claim that “there was no alternative” to their cruel campaign of terror ought to be confronted by such stark figures, which expose the enormity of their wanton savagery, and never let evade or deny their own responsibility for that horror, or for its enduring human — and not only political — consequences.

Tom Carew, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

​David Quinn and his fevered imagination

Sir — While making clear his disapproval of US president Joe Biden, David Quinn tells us that even if you voted Yes in the 2018 abortion referendum, it is unlikely you now support “abortion for any reason at any point in pregnancy, right up to birth”.

I’m sure he’s right — as “abortion up to birth” never actually happens outside the fevered imaginations of people who would deny those who are pregnant the right to make choices about their own bodies.

Bernie Linnane, Dromahair, Co Leitrim