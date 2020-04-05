Over-70s should stop griping and start setting an example

'Of course there are lots of healthy 70-year-olds but by abiding by the law we hopefully protect ourselves from the virus and/or prevent its spread.' (stock photo)

The over-70s should be helping the Government and be giving a good example to the public.

What is Liam Collins’s gripe about (‘Defiance is only natural’, Irish Independent, April 4)? Is it just himself or the general public? Of course there are lots of healthy 70-year-olds but by abiding by the law we hopefully protect ourselves from the virus and/or prevent its spread. Our civic duty is not to endanger the lives of others so by not coming in contact with others we help to prevent the spread of the virus. Simple!

This from a 72-year-old woman.

Gemma Hensey

Westport, Co Mayo

Exams limbo cranks up the pressure on our students

To be or not to be? That is the question being asked by anxious and stressed State exam candidates. Are the remaining practical exams going ahead on April 27? Are the written exams going ahead on June 3? Postponed to a later date? Cancelled?

Normally, young people would be enjoying the Easter Holiday break before returning to school for the final term. But we live in uncertain times as the country battles the pandemic.

If schools don’t reopen on Monday, April 20, the final term is likely to be lost. Exam candidates can hardly be expected to be emotionally at ease or knowledge-ready to sit these crucial exams in June.

After weeks of home study, they are feeling the pressure and finding it hard to maintain their focus and motivation.

Structured home study has become very challenging with more family members house bound. Outdoor physical exercise is confined to 2km from home and social interaction is limited.

The fortnight of restrictive actions may be extended depending on the advice of the health care specialists. If that happens, it’s unlikely schools will reopen on April 20.

More than 125,000 exam candidates can no longer be left in limbo. It’s time for a decision, yea or nay, on the State exams.

Billy Ryle

Tralee, Co Kerry

Box-ticking exercise would help track Covid-19 advance

The main people who refer suspected Covid-19 patients for swabbing are GPs. This essential system has a week-to-10-days delay which puts our daily figures way out of date.

At this stage, GPs can be fairly certain who has the dreaded disease by their symptoms and if the HSE put a small, extra box on the electronic referral form we use, we could tick it if we were 80pc certain the patient was infected. This would give us a fairly accurate infection level at the end of every day. Yes, we refer other people for testing but these would not be ticked.

In previous years, sentinel GP practices observing flu patterns were one week ahead of hospital detections. Swabbing is essential but we GPs can give fairly accurate daily figures with a tick in a box.

Dr Aidan Hampson

Artane, Dublin 5

Refusal to holds talks with Sinn Féin attacks democracy

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald is correct in her claim that by refusing to speak to her party on possible government formation, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are disenfranchising those who cast 535,595 first preference votes for it.

Coupled with the strident attacks on Ms McDonald by some political opponents, which have become a feature of political discourse since the election, these are incorrigible attacks on democracy itself.

There appears to be a steely determination by opponents of Sinn Féin to form a consensus to create a political atmosphere where SF is rendered politically toxic and impotent.

The alacrity with which some politicians and political parties have consented to this by their silence is a deep concern amongst those of us who value civil and ethical political standards in public office. It seems it is easier for Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar to talk about principles than to live up to them.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue, Dublin 6

Great for golden oldies if RTÉ would delve into the archives

I am a little disappointed with RTÉ in that, while it has put on programmes for the kids, it seems to have forgotten the elderly.

It would be a great time to go to the archive and put on some of the great movies from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Remember that we older people are cocooned and many don’t have Netflix, etc. Days can be long and it would help greatly if we had some good films to watch.

Some of the great TV comedies such as ‘Yes Minister’ would be much appreciated.

Just some ideas from a cocooned elder.

Michael O’Hanlon

Tulla, Co Clare