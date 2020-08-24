Over-70s have something to say about Covid measures

'We’re the older generation and we’ve got something to say.' (stock photo)

It was with a mixture of melancholy and madness that I watched and listened to the “new” and “further” restraints on the over-70s.

We, who did our utmost to abide by the rules and follow the footsteps of the wise, and “cocoon, withdraw, fan sa bhaile, etc”, are now asked to face a further task – to retreat into the departure lounge.

In all the scary and serious broadcasts no mention was made of the mental, psychological and emotional trauma of the lockdown – for everyone, but especially for the elderly. Tony Holohan, bless him, would be the first to agree with me on this last statement.

“The mind is it’s own place and in itself can make a heaven of hell, and a hell of heaven.”

While some of my friends and associates may feel I am luckier than most – I have caring family near me geographically – it does not follow that loneliness of spirit bordering on depression, God help us, is light years away.

Please do not send us to Coventry just yet. We’re the older generation and we’ve got something to say.

Violet Gavin

Bearna, Co Galway

Hogan and Varadkar still owe voters an explanation

The people voted to elect a government on February 8 and a Government was formed on June 27, some 138 days after the election. The Government was formed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, despite the calls for a government of national unity.

The national unity road was not taken, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s need for power and relevance.

During negotiations to form a government and before formation, the caretaker government under Taoiseach Leo Varadkar began the early loosening of the Covid-19 restrictions – despite the advice of Nphet – in the eagerness to be seen as having succeeded in beating the virus and saving the economy.

This has resulted in the resurgence in the spread and incidence of the virus, illness and death in the last two months and the return of lockdown to three counties.

The new Government, including Mr Varadkar now as Tánaiste, is having difficulty in dealing with the situation and is still in its storming phase, with Mr Varadakar continuing to act as though he was Taoiseach and former ministers continuing to act independently.

The appalling vista of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, with its multiple breaches of Covid guidelines, has opened the eyes of the country to the lack of respect, paucity of decision-making and arrogance of our politicians, European Commissioner Phil Hogan and the others of the “great and good” of our society.

Mr Hogan further needs to explain in detail his movements during isolation (‘Hogan travelled to Dublin before his two-week isolation period ended,’ Irish Independent, August 22).

How essential was his meeting with Mr Varadkar two days before his period of isolation ended?

Mr Varadkar needs to explain what he knew of Mr Hogan’s movements and why the meeting took place.

It is clear the commissioner should resign, as his behaviour, lack of respect and judgment outweighs any benefit Ireland will gain from remaining in his present position.

It may be that Mr Varadkar should also consider his position.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

My little boy has more sense than ‘Golfgate’ politicians

I have a seven-year-old son. He can read, write and count at this stage.

If he were to receive a two-page invite to an event in this day and age without any mention of Covid-19 rules – good, bad or indifferent – he would most likely scratch his head and say: “Daddy, there is something wrong here.”

If I were to tell him the invite came from a club whose membership included people who actually made these rules, no doubt he would have laughed!

If he had hypothetically managed to turn up at the event, given that he can count (without using his fingers) he would have copped after five minutes: “Oh, oh, there are way too many people in this room, I’m outta here.”

The message here is loud and clear – do as I say, not as I do.

All these rules are for the little people. Hypocritical and infuriating doesn’t adequately describe this debacle.

Éamon Ó Béarra

Adare, Co Limerick

Taoiseach needs to find his own pair of wings

“How can I soar like an eagle when I am surrounded by pigeons?” – attributed to the late Charles J Haughey among others.

Micheál Martin can come up with his own version.

Dr Michael Foley

Rathmines, Dublin 6