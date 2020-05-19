'I could not fault Patricia Casey (‘Bishops should raise their voices for faithful and lobby Government to reopen churches’, Comment, May 18) for being downbeat about the lack of strong advocacy for the spiritual welfare of Catholics by the Irish hierarchy.' (stock photo)

I could not fault Patricia Casey (‘Bishops should raise their voices for faithful and lobby Government to reopen churches’, Comment, May 18) for being downbeat about the lack of strong advocacy for the spiritual welfare of Catholics by the Irish hierarchy.

We have had the blessings of radio and live-streamed Masses, but nothing makes up for the loss of receiving communion. Perhaps the bishops have not felt our discontent?

In wanting to be “an active Church that is not simply doing the bidding of the State”, we act not with fear but with faith, not with dread but with hope, not with trepidation but with courage. By June 8 (phase two of the ‘roadmap’), 20 European countries will have reinstated public worship services, to add to the three in which worship has never been discontinued. Our resolve that we will be preserved from all diseases of body and soul is no less as strong as that of the faithful in those countries.

Being saturated with bad news in the media, we claim the right to proclaim the Good News, in public and in our places of worship, long in advance of six weeks later, on July 20.

Helena Byrne

Bunclody, Co Wexford

Bishops of Ireland, we need you to speak up for Catholics

Patricia Casey is right. The bishops of Ireland should show strong leadership and insist that the churches should be allowed to reopen by June 1.

Practising Catholics are missing going to Mass and receiving communion. And as the churches are not exactly overcrowded these days, social distancing won’t be a problem. Neither will receiving communion.

I believe that people who give up practising their religion frequently try to destroy what they have left and there are many people in Ireland today who seem to wish to destroy the Catholic Church. Bishops of Ireland, we need you to speak up for practising Catholics.

Please get the Churches open as soon as possible.

Annie Losty Byrne

Dublin 2

Universal need for solidarity to save ourselves from virus

It is true that people should be responsible in adhering to health guidelines for the benefits of society. However, the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be globalised in its origin and impact.

Viruses travel as fast as email messages. They transcend geographic boundaries. The globalisation of health scourges and diseases has shrunk distances and affected people irrespective of their colour, ethnicity, race and religion. It brought economies down and regrettably erected barriers between nations.

One lesson is lucid: governments, academics, researchers and people should unite in a spirit of solidarity to save mankind.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, United Kingdom

Not fair to lump Johnson in with the irresponsible Trump

The tendency of some of your letter writers and article writers to lump Donald Trump and Boris Johnson into the same boat when it comes to criticism for their handling of the pandemic is very harsh on the well-meaning Englishman.

No doubt Johnson has made mistakes over the few months but to me all his actions indicate he is a man trying to minimise the damage Covid-19 is doing to the health of his nation/the world.

Trump, on the other hand, has behaved irresponsibly through his actions and suggestions.

His raising of the prospect people might inject themselves with disinfectant was ridiculous, his public criticism of members of his team like Dr Fauci was crass stupidity when he should be backing his advisers.

His constant sniping at China at a time when the world should be pulling together to try to beat the coronavirus is ludicrous, and his withdrawal of funds from the WHO at this crucial time for the world is despicable.

Declan O’Connell

Cabra, Dublin

Frontline heroes want to be paid properly, not applause

In Saturday's Irish Independent, a number of sports stars agreed with your idea to honour the frontline staff during the present medical crisis. This is a follow-on to the rounds of applause suggested at a particular time to honour them.

From talking to a number of family members and friends who are on the front line, a far easier way of honouring them is available. If the Government and the nation are serious, just pay them properly.

A tax-free bonus when the crisis has passed and then the implementation of a proper wage structure would repay them for their heroic efforts. Rounds of applause are nice, but as a good friend of mine often says, are they any use at the supermarket checkout?

Vincent Ryan

Navan, Co Meath