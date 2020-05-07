O'Rourke's unique and calm style will be a huge loss to RTÉ

I and many others don’t think that Sean O’Rourke should have to retire... come on RTÉ, wake up and give Sean an extension to his contract immediately.

Sean is a unique interviewer and this comes over clearly in his personality. He, being cool, calm and collected, brings to the listener, as if it were, a feeling that it’s you being interviewed.

Here is an example of his skills as an interviewer, in a detailed interview about Covid-19 with Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation.

At the end of that interview, as Dr Ryan was leaving, Sean asked Dr Ryan: “What neck of the woods in Ireland are you from?”

Between Cully in Sligo and Castlebar in Mayo, was the answer.

This is the same area where both JJ Jennings (the author of ‘The Big Stone’) and his friend John Healy (‘Irish Times’ journalist and author of ‘No One Shouted Stop’) came from.

Finally, next up to reach the age of 65, in January 2021, is the RTÉ ‘Liveline’ presenter Joe Duffy.

Interesting times ahead, I might say?

Edward Mahon

Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Allotments play a key role for many and should be reopened

I passionately believe that all allotments should be reopened immediately.

They are working units producing healthy food for people of all ages. They are also sacred spaces for being in nature during these Covid times.

Allotments are of huge importance in terms of mental and physical health, now more than ever.

Most holders go to have some time to themselves to grow, plant, harvest and be close to the earth.

It is well known that tending plants and being in the outdoors boosts the immune system and calms the nerves.

These sunny days are providing lots of free vitamin D and all are beneficial for combating Covid.

There’s nothing like harvesting your own food and sharing with friends and family. It has a feel-good factor beyond measure.

Social distancing is easily achieved as most allotments have a natural barrier of fencing and spacing between them.

A rota system could be established whereby the numbers visiting would be staggered over the day.

Jane Coulson

Ashford, Co Wicklow

What order will we be living under when this crisis is over?

After having accompanied then-US president Richard Nixon to China in 1972, David Rockefeller penned an article for the ‘New York Times’ extolling their political system and stating that this will be the way forward, but as yet the world is not ready to embrace it.

With the arrival of the Covid-19 virus, has the New Normal replaced the New World Order?

Into one where social distancing and genetic passports will be the new way of life long after the virus has been eradicated, which could earn you credits for being a model citizen and demerits if you upset the social order, leading to curtailment, fines and imprisonment?

The motto ‘out of chaos shall come order’ seems very apt in this situation.

The only question being, whose order?

John Finegan

Bailieborough, Co Cavan

Recovery offers a chance to right the wrongs of the past

The Irish Independent (Editorial, May 6) is right to state that China and America don’t need to indulge in finger pointing at a time when global unity is much needed.

World leaders should brush aside all their differences.

And they should delve deeper into an era of social solidarity, morality and altruism instead of discord and enmity.

The world has endured glaring inequities, intolerable injustices, food insecurity, unemployment, famine, child poverty and malnutrition that blight people’s lives and impede their chances of survival.

And this epoch has proved unequivocally that the world is indivisible.

It’s one where a bat flapping its wings in Wuhan could ignite a global health emergency worldwide.

It’s time to configure international institutions.

And to build a much more harmonised world.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, United Kingdom

How do TDs manage to dodge our hair-raising problems?

Could those immaculately groomed and styled TDs who we see on our television screens please tell us where we can get the same?

Geoff Kell

Blessington, Co Wicklow