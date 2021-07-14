Nphet and friends should stop frightening the public

I could not fault Larissa Nolan’s terse demolition (Irish Independent, July 12) of the scaremongering and lack of common sense displayed by Nphet and friends with boring regularity.

Vaccines work. Why vaccinate if the benefits are ignored? Why not wear face masks in a crowd to reduce transmission risks of respiratory viruses by up to 90pc? Why not use high-efficiency air filters in schools and colleges and open up fully? Why deny visitors to elderly patients in hospitals when all the elderly in a ward have been vaccinated? Why close golf courses when in a lockdown? Why constrain air passengers when the in-plane air filters are super-efficient? Why make predictions of morbidity and mortality that fly in the face of experience?

No more frightening the public, please.

Bill Tormey

Dublin 11

Wait until everyone is jabbed to avoid fake medical certs

The decision to reopen hospitality at this time is risky to the point that some would say it is reckless. (‘More than two million fully-vaccinated people can dine and drink inside from next week’, Irish Independent, July 13). Why the haste when another few weeks could see the risks involved dramatically lessened by the ongoing vaccination programme, allowing for a far safer transition to normality.

That said, here are two things absolutely certain to happen under this state-sponsored segregation scheme, which will mark some out to be denied access to certain areas: fly-by-nights will print fake vaccination certs, and those that get caught to face a potentially life-destroying term in prison will not hail from the leafy suburbs or adjacent well-heeled areas. It is impossible to see any wisdom in this plan. There is very good reasons to be fearful.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond, Sligo

Don’t delay two more years to enact emergency assembly

More than two years have passed since a Citizens’ Assembly on the Biodiversity Emergency was declared by the Dáil in May 2019, with a promise to progress it in the Programme for Government.

To declare an emergency and then delay taking any action for more than two years is a statement in itself. A Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity could debate how the public, the Oireachtas, the Government and the Constitution could address this emergency. It should extend to Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Clarke’s observation that the potential and the precise type of a constitutional “right to the environment” could be the “subject of debate and democratic approval” and “express incorporation into our Constitution” rather than relying on a decision of our courts.

As the last days of this Dáil sitting expire, we urge the Government to play its part in committing to such a Citizens’ Assembly without further delay.

Tony Lowes

(Friends of the Irish Environment)

Eyeries, Cork

PTSD misery will prevail after war in Afghanistan

After 20 years of battles, thousands of innocent people injured, innumerable people murdered and trillions of dollars paid to munitions manufacturers, all for an inane, baseless ideology, corrupting the concept of freedom.

In a single month last year, 14 Australian soldiers who had served in Afghanistan died by suicide. The incidence of PTSD among personnel from all western nations involved is alarming.

I imagine that the few who insisted and organised this fiasco, along with the Iraq invasion, accept no responsibility for the carnage.

They’re ignoring the history of Afghanistan. They alone knew the wishes of the majority of the Afghan people, and will now visit unnecessary misery for innumerable families around the world for years to come.

Declan Foley

Melbourne, Australia

We need to renew efforts to build an inclusive society

It is repugnant that in the 21st century, people continue to endure systemic discrimination, racism, hatred and economic disparities and human rights transgressions because of their skin colour, faith or background.

It is utterly unacceptable for race and religious minorities and indigenous people to pass through such ordeals.

That is why we should renew our efforts

to build a more inclusive, equal and toler-

ant society where everyone’s rights are revered.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London