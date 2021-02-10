Now is the time to address issues of post-Covid travel

As we all know, an issue of crucial importance in tackling the Covid pandemic is the acquisition, distribution and injection of approved Covid vaccines.

Life will not return to some type of normality until most of the population of our island are fully vaccinated. Normality is likely to continue to require that those travelling into Ireland require a mix of pre-travel Covid testing and quarantining. It is probable that once vaccination programmes are fully rolled out and completed, many countries, including Ireland, will only permit international travellers verifiably vaccinated to enter for family, business or tourist purposes.

Some may permit entry with the continued application of pre-travel testing and quarantine. A number of EU countries are currently considering this issue, others are not and there is no agreed approach across the EU.

When vaccinated, many in Ireland will for a variety of reasons wish to travel abroad. Ultimately, the issue of international travel will have to be addressed both within the EU and globally.

In the meantime, the Government should rapidly make the decisions required to create a non-forgeable vaccination passport or certificate to be issued to all those fully vaccinated with provision to certify booster jabs.

For this to work it will be crucial to maintain an up-to-date national record of all those fully vaccinated.

We should anticipate and constructively address and resolve issues that could otherwise detrimentally impact on and impede people’s lives and freedom after being fully vaccinated and, in dealing with Covid, not constantly play a game of catch-up.

Alan Shatter

Dublin 16

Tale of Neesha’s return is cheering story we all need

Thank you for publishing the wonderful story of the safe rescue of Neesha (‘Pure miracle – pet dog lost for fortnight on snowy peak is carried 10km to safety by hiker’, Irish Independent, February 9).

How marvellous that the two doctors rescued her and took the trouble to bring her down off the mountain.

We all need happy, cheering stories at this difficult time and this one, with its happy ending, was perfect. I live in England but I get my copy of the Indo every day.

Helen Penney

Longborough, Gloucestershire, UK

Real jury for impeachment trial is the American public

The real jury for this impeachment trial is not the US Senate but the American people.

And if the people pause for a moment and think, as 12 men and women on a jury might think – about the former president’s reactions to the Covid-19 pandemic, about the 400,000 Americans who had died from the virus as he left office, about his lack of compassion and care for the dead and their families, about his narcissism, his rage – they would surely convict, unanimously.

The US public will know how self-serving this jury of senators is if they do not look in the mirror and see that by acquitting Donald Trump their integrity will match his.

If ever 12 good men were needed it is now.

Alison Hackett

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Only a fool would fail to heed the experts’ words of advice

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning on February 8: “It is possible the UK variant will become the dominant strain of the virus in the US by March.”

At the same time Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a public statement: “I would really encourage people not to travel. There’s more gathering that happens at airports.”

Only an absolute fool would ignore these serious warnings from these internationally respected specialists in infectious diseases.

Declan Foley

Berwick, Australia

Why Gatland should have been taking notes on Sunday

After Tadhg Beirne’s performance in Sunday’s Wales versus Ireland Six Nations match in Cardiff, what position will Warren Gatland play him in the three tests if the Lions tour of South Africa goes ahead?

Liam Power

Dundalk, Co Louth

New-fangled weather terms are a lot to graupel with

Having endured 70 winters, I thought I knew all there was to know about Irish precipitation. Apparently not.

A man from a neighbouring county, Carlow, tells me I have just been caught in a shower of graupel (soft hail), further denting my self-assuredness in these disquieting times.

Michael Gannon

St Thomas’s Square, Kilkenny