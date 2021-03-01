Nation deserves better than this disparate Government

Your ministers’ report cards (‘Doves, hawks and dead ducks – grading how our ministers have performed during the Covid crisis,’ Irish Independent, February 26), describe a Cabinet composed of individuals rather than members of the same team with the objective of defeating Covid-19 and protecting the welfare of the entire population.

We have Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with his frequent tweeting, podcasts promoting himself and Fine Gael, promoting himself through media, announcing the successes of others and avoiding hard and difficult decisions.

Through his cheer-leading for the opening up at Christmas, we now find ourselves in the worst wave of the pandemic.

The Fine Gael ministers are no better as they support their leader and promote their own relevance.

It is impossible for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to effectively manage a team of such disparate members, with some of his own party members calling for his resignation and all members of Government looking to make themselves relevant in the next election.

The pandemic has demonstrated how ineffective our governments have been.

We have reeled from crisis to crisis over the past 30 years by using sticking-plaster solutions and pandering to lobby interest groups with no continuing values in the interest of all citizens.

The nation deserves better than this.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Gathering at school gate may show irony of ‘fair-minded’

MOST fair-minded people will, quite rightly, condemn the actions of the so-called anti-lockdown protesters on Saturday.

But a sizeable cohort of these ‘fair-minded’ people will congregate in quite large numbers outside school gates, without face masks and social distancing.

They may even park their cars illegally in areas clearly defined with ‘School Entrance Keep Clear No Parking’.

And while awaiting the arrival of little Chloe or Tarquin, they will regale each other with their self-righteous indignation at the illegal gathering in Dublin at the weekend.

And thus irony and hypocrisy will coexist in blissful ignorance.

Kieran Cunningham

Glasnevin North, Dublin 11

Phoenix Park is missing beautiful botanical riches

THE Phoenix Park is a wonderful park. Unfortunately, it is very scarce on botanical riches.

The deer are lovely to see. The lack of flora and fauna are sub-standard.

It is not a bit inviting for many and it fails in comparison to many of Europe’s great parks which are full of botanical riches.

What are the OPW going to do?

Paul Doran

Dublin 22

Lift lockdown and keep the Garda chief out of politics

LET’S be careful here. I vehemently disagree with all of Saturday’s anti-mask-wearing, violent protests.

The gardaí have a thankless job now that the lockdown is gnawing at people’s sanity. The Government has chosen restriction, lockdown and closedown as the panacea. The Garda then becomes the administrator of that formula.

However, the right to peaceful protest is an enshrined right.

Opportunist misinformation from the Garda commissioner, dragging in far-left troublemakers without any evidence is political ball-playing. There is, I believe, an obvious coalition strategy: blame Sinn Féin for everything. The polls indicate this is not working.

So coalition, it’s down to you. Sort this mess out. Give the green light to a ‘sensible’ lifting of lockdown.

And keep the Garda Commissioner out of politics. That is not his job.

John Cuffe

Dunboyne, Co Meath

Gendering kids’ toys is more inclusive than going neutral

IN ONE of the more unusual attempts to be politically correct, the toy company that made Mr Potato Head has announced that it will now be creating a gender-neutral Potato Head.

It seems it was doing this to be more inclusive but that is odd.

Removing alternatives is less inclusive, whereas creating a range of gendered toys would illustrate that the world is broader than when Mr Potato Head first appeared in 1952.

Of course Potato Head could discuss this with the gender-neutral Barbie dolls that currently exist.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia