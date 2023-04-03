Lifting of eviction ban with no plan shows Government’s callous indifference to its people

June Maher from Bray, Co Wicklow, with protesters at an anti-eviction protest outside The Dail at the weekend. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

With the ban on no-fault evictions ending, our Government and politicians have reached a new level of indifference towards the will of the people.

With complete disregard for the rights of the many in favour of the greed of the few, our Government voted for the eviction of families, couples and individuals into homelessness.

Government ministers and TDs who voted for the ending of the ban had no answer to the question as to where people would find accommodation when evicted other than various promises of, some time in the future, measures to alleviate an immediate human crisis. The measures, now proposed, needed implementation at the commencement of the ban on no-fault evictions. Reinstating the no-claims eviction ban is essential if our Government, its ministers and politicians are to somewhat redeem themselves. Otherwise it is time we evicted our government.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Where is Ireland’s stance against Russia at the UN?

As we live through many of George Orwell’s 1984 predictions, even his wildest Animal Farm dreams would not have dreamed up this week’s announcement that Russia assumed presidency of the United Nations Security Council – the same Russia whose actions have turned this country upside down, from housing to energy due to our stance on the invasion of Ukraine.

“Nothing can be done, dear chap,” they say – it’s in the charter where a number of permanent countries essentially run the charade. Russia, the US, China, France and the UK. Each back their boy when the majority sanction them via veto. Hence the most sanctioned country, Israel, carries on regardless thanks to America; while Syria and Iraq continue thanks to Russia.

Name your own poison for the other three permanent members.

Essentially, five nations run a globally drawn army under the title of “peacekeepers”.

We have sat on the Security Council since 2021. Can our Ted Baker-clad leaders inform the UN of our total discomfort with the whole lost ideals of the UN. Or are we neutered politically with three of the big five?

Let’s hear it for Ireland. Micheál Martin had a lot to say about Russia up to a few months ago. Now, as Foreign Minister, he can instruct Ireland to veto the entire charade. That would legitimise our once proud-held neutral stance.

John Cuffe

Co Meath

We’ve managed fine without importing UK’s transphobia

Ireland passed its Gender Recognition Act in 2015 and has had self-ID for gender recognition certificates for years, with no reports of harm to anyone.

That doesn’t sit well with some UK opponents of trans rights, who need a moral panic to oppose the introduction of self-ID there.

What’s happening here now is imported transphobia, carefully manipulated and weaponised.

We shouldn’t buy into it.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Consumed with democratic ideals, we risk getting eaten

It is becoming clearer and clearer that democracy is no more connected with the future good of the people who pay for it than cannibalism.

We wait until one unaccountable government becomes a dangerous liability and then somehow call an election to choose some people who will be hopefully not so harmful.

It’s about as useful as choosing a tiger we have never met to look after our chickens while we go to work.

RD Barton

Maynooth, Co Kildare

Forget necessity, comedy is truly the mother of invention

Billy Keane’s reference to the Elder (Keane’s Kingdom, April 1) reminded me of a short Q&A session which I heard in Tutty’s of Hollywood (not Tinseltown but the one in the Wicklow Mountains which features in Durango).

A man from Donard asked: “Everyone knows that the wheel was the greatest invention but what was the second greatest?” After a short pause a customer from Logstown, who was in the corner trying to keep a head on the dregs of a pint, answered: “The spare wheel.”

Mattie Lennon

Lacken, Co Wicklow

Is it all bad news, or am I the fool who just missed the joke?

Congratulations, your April Fool’s joke worked on me. I spent 30 minutes scouring your Saturday edition expectantly and found no humorous articles to make me smile wryly.

Either it was lost in the fine print or I have lost my sense of humour.

Ray Dunne

Enfield, Co Meath