Letters

Lifestyle adjustments are the only way to fight climate change

Letters to the Editor

James Chawke is looking at the wrong picture on climate change (‘Climate change intrinsically linked to overpopulation’ – Letters, March 27). Climate change begins and ends with greed and selfishness on the part of some of the population. This includes the destruction of natural resources worldwide, overfishing, etc. In Melbourne, each council allows two annual collections per household of large waste which is put on the kerbside on a specified date.

Furniture, toys, fridges, TVs are all pulped in a waste collection vehicle and put into landfill. Also, large amounts of food are dumped daily internationally.

