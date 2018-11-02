Opinion Letters

Friday 2 November 2018

Letters to the Editor: 'We need politicians with vision and integrity to avoid mistakes of the past'

Leo Varadkar: ‘Promised much but has failed to deliver’
Leo Varadkar: ‘Promised much but has failed to deliver’
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Political leaders come and go, but unfortunately the decisions that they make affect this country for generations.

Our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrived with much fanfare and promise, but has failed to deliver.

It is said, "Cometh the hour, cometh the man", and indeed some of us did believe.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss