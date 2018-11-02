Letters to the Editor: 'We need politicians with vision and integrity to avoid mistakes of the past'

Independent.ie

Political leaders come and go, but unfortunately the decisions that they make affect this country for generations.

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/letters/letters-to-the-editor-we-need-politicians-with-vision-and-integrity-to-avoid-mistakes-of-the-past-37484474.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37483886.ece/9cd14/AUTOCROP/h342/CC%20LEO%20VARADKAR%20_11.jpg