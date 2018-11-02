-
Letters to the Editor: 'We need politicians with vision and integrity to avoid mistakes of the past'
Independent.ie
Political leaders come and go, but unfortunately the decisions that they make affect this country for generations.
https://www.independent.ie/opinion/letters/letters-to-the-editor-we-need-politicians-with-vision-and-integrity-to-avoid-mistakes-of-the-past-37484474.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37483886.ece/9cd14/AUTOCROP/h342/CC%20LEO%20VARADKAR%20_11.jpg
- Email
Political leaders come and go, but unfortunately the decisions that they make affect this country for generations.
Our Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrived with much fanfare and promise, but has failed to deliver.
It is said, "Cometh the hour, cometh the man", and indeed some of us did believe.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Sign In