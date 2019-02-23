And so we have come to the pass of paralysis. If Brexit is hard, whither Ireland?

Letters to the Editor: 'These are fraught times for Ireland – we have to choose which bloc to align ourselves with'

Do we cleave to the backstop at all costs and align completely with the Europeans against the British?

Or do we throw a sop of some description to Theresa May to give her wriggle room to counteract Rees-Mogg and Johnson.

Which is better: protect our major markets with Britain, or row in entirely with Europe and trust they will have our back in times of trouble?

Their track record in that regard is dodgy at best.

They would not allow us to burn the bond-holders; on the contrary, Jean-Claude Trichet raised the spectre of fire and brimstone if we did not capitulate.

Which is better: take the medicine Europe increasingly doles out to us, or (perish the thought) realign ourselves with our historical nemesis Britain, which visited so much misery on us for so many hundreds of years?

These are fraught times. We may be signing up to a European army, increasingly deferring to Nato's belligerence.

The EU helped our farmers surely, but the number of our farmers halved in the past 40 years.

Europe, some would say, destroyed our fishing industry with quotas and regulation.

Do they also want to clip our wings and remove our tax concessions to American multinationals who keep our economy ahead of the curve?

I recently came back from Scotland.

The Scots are a proud and self-confident people, in many ways much more assured than us.

They appear also to be tending towards throwing in their lot with Europe against the 'auld enemy' we both share in common.

Shakespeare would appreciate that, like Macbeth: "We are in blood stepped in so far, that should we wade no more, returning were as tedious as go o'er".

Maurice O'Callaghan

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin

Brexit is a full-on political breakdown into insanity

As the clock ticks down, the lunacy gets worse. Three years of this self-destructive Brexit insanity - political self-flagellation and mortification, in pursuit of English nationalistic purification. All this in the deluded belief that merry England can return to some mythical yesteryear.

It is a full-on political breakdown, which has taken on a tribal, quasi-religious, cult-like quality, pitting the leaver-believers against the heretical-remainers.

It is costing a fortune, will ruin lives, destroy jobs, isolate many and will make everyone poorer - burning the house down in the name of what exactly?

It is sapping every ounce of political energy out of the system. Even the name Brexit is wrong - 'Engexit' is more to the point, better describing this self-indulgent English project that could shatter the political cohesion of the UK.

It is a virus infecting Britain's neighbours. In Ireland, as acknowledged by Simon Coveney, we are spending hundreds of millions trying to stop the Brexit infection spreading - money that could be spent on health or housing.

A normally respected, sober and sensible nation has lost all degree of common sense. Who will shout 'stop'?

Bernard Guinan

Claremorris,

Co Mayo

Spirituality has nothing to do with God or religion

The major flaw in Declan Foley's argument ('Church should go back to the spiritualism of its past', Letters, February 15) is to link spirituality in some way with God and religion.

Of course, this does not mean that non-believers are not spiritual beings. It simply means that when it comes to making decisions on how we should live our lives for the common good, humanists and others look for guidance to the human spirit, our own reason and that of our forefathers, rather than to a deity who may or may not exist and whose mind some people have the arrogance to believe they can read.

It is the human spirit that led to our distant ancestors to risk being mauled by wild animals in order to provide food for their families. It was the same spirit which led to the formation of communities with rules agreed by all - this occurred thousands of years before the formation of the world's major religions. The Enlightenment, which placed human reason at the centre of events and challenged religious orthodoxy, was a defining movement in human history, but seems to have by-passed Ireland. Sadly, our own recent history tells us that for thousands of Irish women and children in Church-run institutions, religion was a malign force and while there was no shortage of religion, there was a famine in human kindness and spirituality. It was only the indefatigable human spirit which enabled so many victims of religious zealots to survive.

Of course, our young people leaving school now can see the gap between religious control and generosity of spirit, and the vast majority are rejecting religion. They will find other ways to help those in distress.

Mr Foley concludes with: "Sometimes, we do need to visit spiritual places, not for renewal but to remind ourselves of the wondrous thing it is to be a human being, replete with faults, failings, and human error, allied to the important need to forgive and be forgiven". For me, a spiritual place may be along a beach, a mountain track or a forest trail - or even a children's playground, filled with the cacophony of children running, climbing and sliding, under their parents' watchful, loving eyes.

Anthony O'Leary

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin

Abortion here looks like it will be opposite of 'rare'

The strategy suggested by Dr Brendan O'Shea ('How to keep abortion numbers down? Free contraception and better education', Comment, February 20) for reducing abortion numbers here has already been tried in Switzerland.

While this strategy appears to have reduced Swiss abortion rates considerably, to rank among the lowest in European countries, their rates are still double Ireland's abortion rates under the Eighth Amendment.

Dr O'Shea will be aware that the Irish College of General Practitioners has estimated there will be 10,000 abortions per year under the new abortion regime, but I get the impression from his article he expects it to be higher than this. He also seems to assume we must all wait a year to find out. Surely the first two months' data would give us some indication of what to expect in a year?

While he details certain teething problems with the new "service", and is quite dismissive of the three-day waiting period, it is odd that he has nothing at all to say about the State paying GPs a fee for abortion services which is considerably higher than the fee paid for managing a pregnancy to birth, despite continuing pregnancies requiring far more GP visits than medical abortions.

Leo Varadkar said before the referendum that he wanted abortion here to be "rare". Everything in Dr O'Shea's article suggests that we are heading in the opposite direction.

Jim Stack

Lismore,

Co Waterford

Don't forget that practice makes perfect, Rory...

So Rory McIlroy is missing the Irish Open in Lahinch so that he won't be playing three weeks in a row in order to enhance his chances of winning the British Open? The evidence to date suggests that he needs all the practise he can get, as his short game is such that he is unlikely to win any tournament, never mind a Major.

Liam Power

Dundalk,

Co Louth

Plan behind aid is not to help Venezuelan people

There have been calls on world leaders to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to accept humanitarian assistance.

This assistance has been criticised by the UN, the Red Cross and Oxfam. It is part of a campaign to force Maduro out of office. That is not the way aid should be delivered. It is clear that Maduro is not going to leave. Continuing efforts to force him out risk civil war.

The way to help the people of Venezuela is to stop trying to force regime change, stop the economic war against the country, end the hostile rhetoric, give them back their gold held in the UK, give them aid in the short term, delivered via Russia and Cuba, help them to rebuild their oil infrastructure and exploit the other tremendous resources the country has. But that would involve loss of face for Trump and is obviously not going to happen.

Brendan O'Brien

London,

England

