Letters to the Editor: 'Self-indulgent politicians faced with stark reality unless they give ground'

Whether you're on the Leave or Remain side of Brexit, one must admire the sheer dogged determination of Theresa May.

The European Research Group of Jacob Rees-Mogg, the DUP and others have no alternative to the withdrawal agreement other than to leave the EU in its entirety because of this false narrative of taking back the sovereign integrity of the UK.

The DUP abstaining on the Finance Bill in Westminster should be seen for what it is - party interests over the well-being of and economic interests of the entire UK, not just Northern Ireland.