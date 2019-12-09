Letters to the Editor: 'Former pros must apologise to fans for scorn over protest'

Some former players and pundits took issue with the protest. Ronnie Whelan – doing co-commentary – described it as “complete and utter nonsense” and Damien Duff, a studio analyst, said it was “ridiculous” and “they can protest somewhere else”.

The notable exception was Richie Sadlier, who appeared to support the fans and their right to protest against John Delaney and the FAI.

Given the shocking revelations regarding the FAI accounts, perhaps Whelan and Duff would like to apologise to those fans for the manner in which they dismissed the issues those fans raised and the method used?

The protest kept the governance of the FAI in the limelight and helped bring to an end a rotten regime that has done serious damage to grassroots soccer and perhaps put many jobs at risk. The fans deserved support and respect, not the scorn of former professionals who should know better.

Simon O’Connor

Dublin 12

Government should shoulder some of blame for FAI mess

One has to wonder or even be amazed at the balance sheet of this sports body, the FAI. We were told by the former CEO some years ago that in 2020 this sports body would be debt free. Instead it has amassed a debt of €50m.

Unfortunately, this is not the only public organisation funded by the State which has spent money like confetti at a wedding.

The Government is to blame as it has left the basic need of corporate governance not being adhered to in each of these groups. I suppose it’s easy to do when it is not your money. Things need to change; our money cannot be wasted again. Enough is enough.

Paul Doran

Dublin 22

FG had to clear up the mess of the previous government

In his letter Jim O’Sullivan tells us about ‘some facts’ in relation to housing, health, homelessness etc (Irish Independent, December 6). He blames the people elected in 2011, who had to clean up the mess left by the previous government, for the problems.

He misses the cause: these derive from the decisions made by the people who governed in the 1997-2010 period who increased expenditure five fold. That ended with a bailout. Blaming the present incumbents is not dealing with the facts.

A Leavy

Dublin 13

Trillions needed to help stop catastrophe in 12 years’ time

The EU announced we’re heading for 3C warmer by 2100. This means that before then most of the tropics will be lifeless because it will be 6C warmer there and people can’t live if it gets 5C warmer, so trees under these circumstances now are a waste of time.

A 3C global rise is 6C warmer in the tropics and perhaps 1C at the poles. Unless we stop emitting greenhouse gases and start extracting them now, doing anything else won’t help and unless we remineralise where trees grow they will be burned by lightning.

The IPCC warned that we have 12 years to save ourselves from catastrophe. We don’t have enough ice cover now to save ourselves and concentrating on reforestation, without ending emissions and extracting, will be merely feeding the blaze. Shading the ice from space and white roofs everywhere would help, but we must see governments and the financial economy investing trillions to immediately end fossil fuel use for a few decades, and in electrification, azolla cultivation, remineralisation and reforestation, if we’re to survive.

Michael A McPhillips

Dublin 9

Actors, musicians know more than ministers on homeless

Minister of State John Paul Phelan “did not see the point” in musicians and actors weighing into the homelessness debate. He admits they may know a little about the issue, which would appear to be more than the Government. While it sits on the fence over planning permission etc, the homeless sits on the streets. Happy Christmas to John Paul and his Government – hope they have a peaceful and warm festive season. Happy Christmas to all the homeless people – hope they survive it.

Seamus McLoughlin

Co Leitrim

Garage coffee offer was a real eye-opener for me

The following forecourt promotion caught my eye recently. “Buy six coffees, get the seventh free”. I was hooked... mind you I had great difficulty finishing the seventh.

Tom Gilsenan

Dublin 9

