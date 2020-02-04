Letters to the Editor: 'FG must face the music over its arts commitment claims'

Minister Josepha Madigan claims her party is fully committed to the arts. If I may give a personal example to disprove this.

The Irish Memory Orchestra has never received annual government funding. I am now running this professional orchestra voluntarily, without staff, as we have no funding whatsoever. Minister Madigan is long aware of our funding issues, yet ignores requests for assistance.

Our orchestra is internationally acclaimed and does ground-breaking work with vision-impaired musicians. Imagine what we, and organisations like ours, could achieve with the support of a visionary government, truly committed to the arts.

Dr Dave Flynn

The Irish Memory Orchestra

Streamstown, Clifden, Co Galway





Fianna Fáil has now become a mirror image of Fine Gael

The Fianna Fáil hierarchy has guided the party to a position where it is indistinguishable from Fine Gael. The national question and our native language have been abandoned as core principles. The party has capitulated to Sinn Féin on its once radical position on house building. This shift in attitude and policy is not what ordinary members have ever consented to or voted on.

It appears that the only TD who has remained loyal to the core principles is Éamon Ó Cuív.

Pádraic Ó Cearra

Indreabhán, Co na Gaillimhe





Oven-ready deals could make Brexit the recipe for a TV hit

Now Britain has left the EU, I presume the next big TV blockbuster will be The Great British Break-Off.

Colm Ó Fátharta

Rathgar, Dublin 6





How to get to the bare truth behind the parties’ priorities

Can anyone answer what interest the public might have in a televised debate intended to be between two leaders of parties which have effectively been in coalition together for the past four years and which offer absolutely no credible alternative to each other?

RTÉ’s proposed American presidential style ‘two-candidate debate’ displays an ignorance of our Constitution which allows the people to firstly elect a Dáil, then allows for that Dáil to elect a Taoiseach. Such a non-event has little or no value to the people unless they both were to participate nude and wrestle – then at least some members of the public might be entertained (and informed?).

Jim Ward

Salthill, Galway





Pay equality for teachers has to be delivered by politicians

I wish to set the record straight on the long-running plague of pay inequality in the teaching profession. Two successive governments chose to cut the pay of new entrants to the public service in 2011 and 2012. They cut the pay of teachers, who saw a net loss of almost €9,000 per year.

Alongside the salary cuts, teachers lost their qualification allowances, which recognised that many teachers have to spend almost six years securing essential training, often not entering the workforce until their mid-20s.

In the aftermath of the cuts imposed by governments, successive INTO congresses have prioritised the restoration of new entrant pay. Let me be clear, ending pay inequality is our highest priority. While there has been progress over the last number of years, those who became teachers between 2011 and 2014 still do not have pay equality.

Members of government have tried to apportion the blame for the continuation of pay inequality to teacher unions. No INTO member ever has accepted, or ever will accept, pay inequality in the teaching profession. The next government must deliver pay equality this year. Last year our membership voted to pursue negotiations with Government – these talks had been ongoing up to the declaration of this election.

These talks must deliver pay equality this year or we, along with the other teaching unions, will have no choice but to consider all options up to and including industrial action.

John Boyle

INTO General Secretary





Politicians are picture perfect, even if their policies aren’t...

I am surprised none of the political commentariat has mentioned the remarkable rejuvenating effect this election has had on sitting TDs and candidates alike. Nowhere on the election posters or literature is there a wrinkle, furrowed brow or blemish to be seen. This remarkable elixir of youth appears to be a most egalitarian tonic, having exactly the same effect, regardless of age or sex.

Forget the economy, leadership debates and other petty issues such as Brexit, housing and spending. Whoever makes this substance available to the public gets my vote.

Maurice Dockrell

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin