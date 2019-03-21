It is unconscionable that the world has become so indifferent to great human tragedies.

It is unconscionable that the world has become so indifferent to great human tragedies.

Letters to the Editor: 'Everyone must unite against scourge of religious hatred'

Not long ago, we witnessed with incredulity the systematic persecution, discrimination, searing injustices and oppression meted out to the Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar. Women were widowed and raped, men were killed, children were orphaned and villages were burnt in the full view of the world.

Not long ago, we witnessed the worst humanitarian emergency in modern times, the refugee crisis, and the wars in Yemen and Syria and the contagious spread of lethal diseases.

And not long ago, Jewish worshippers were massacred in Pittsburgh, and on Friday, Muslim worshippers were butchered in a callous and calculated way while they were praying peacefully in Christchurch, New Zealand.

It is surely time for believers of all faiths and none, universities, schools, colleges and workplaces to unite and make a sturdy stance against the scourges of anti-Islamism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, UK

RTÉ should practise what it preaches around diversity

RTÉ preaches about diversity yet not one of its so-called “stars” is any race other than white Irish. How many persons of ethnic diversity are actually in RTÉ and on the TV?

The same “stars” question others continually and indignantly about quotas and inclusion and ethnic diversity whilst maintaining the status quo themselves.

Joe Dixon

Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

‘Irish’ O’Rourke has all the qualities to trounce Trump

At last, the Democratic Party in the US has a candidate in Beto O’Rourke to defeat Donald Trump. Beto proved in the Texas Senate elections last year that he has that X factor and charisma when he nearly pipped the incumbent Ted Cruz in an overwhelmingly Republican state.

Now that he has announced he is running for president, he is all over the American media like a movie star.

Democrats have no candidate who comes near him for that screen presence that is so necessary to swing American voters.

He stands head and shoulders above a crowded field of worthy but forgettable candidates, much like Michael D stood out in our recent presidential election against a slew of mediocrities.

Democrats want desperately to defeat Donald Trump at all costs. Not only is Beto young, tall and photogenic, he is intelligent and passionate with a grasp of the critical issues facing America and the world, and able to articulate them with an eloquent elan.

Like Kennedy before him, cometh the hour cometh the man. And he is Irish to boot.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Bercow’s very own theme tune for the Brexit debacle

In the ongoing Brexit debacle, I can imagine Speaker John Bercow singing: “Ayes to the right of me, noes to the left, here I am, stuck in the middle with you.”

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin 9

A convention for the ages delivers Commons cock-up

Awderr, awderrr, oh dear! Snookered by parliamentary convention dating back to 1604. What a right honourable cock-up!

Niall Ginty

Killester, Dublin 5

Ruling out mistaken identity in criticism of rugby coach

As a former international rugby player for Ireland, I would like to make it plain I was not the author of the letter commenting on Joe Schmidt written by Noel Mannion, from Clonbur published last Monday.

Noel Mannion

Ballinasloe, Co Galway

No proof outdoor smoking causes harm to others

A new campaign seeks to ban smoking in outdoor public spaces (‘Bid to make Fingal ‘tobacco-free’ zone’, Irish Independent,

March 16).

It’s extremely worrying the tobacco-free Fingal initiative is supported by the Minister of State for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne. Is it not enough that smoking is banned in all indoor public places and smokers are forced to pay punitive taxation to enjoy a legal consumer product?

Adults who make an informed decision to smoke must be allowed to light up in the open air – where there is no evidence of risk to non-smokers including children – without further harassment or discrimination.

John Mallon

Churchfield, Cork

