The Government, which has shown itself to be hostile to Catholicism, has commissioned a report that unsurprisingly seeks to remove religious symbols such as crucifixes from hospitals.

Letters to the Editor: ''Embracing diversity' will just make everyone the same'

When distilled down, the rationale is that some patients may find Jesus and God offensive. In short, in order to respect and embrace everyone’s diversity, we will now all have to be forced to be the same.

Nick Folley

Carriagline, Co Cork

Religious icons are shared by all our main religions

Regarding your story about religious symbols being removed from hospitals if patients requested it, (‘Church-run hospitals told to ditch holy symbols’, Irish Independent, February 28) there was an assumption in phone-in programmes that this only affected the Catholic Church. Mention was made of statues of Our Lady and crucifixes.

There are three major religions practised widely in Ireland. The symbols are accepted by the Catholic Church.

With regard to the Anglican Marian theology, it is a summation of the doctrines and beliefs of Anglicanism concerning Mary the Mother of Jesus. Anglicans believe that Jesus was both human and God, the son, the second person of the Trinity. Mary is accorded honour as the “theotokos”, a Greek term that means “God-bearer”, or “one who gives birth to God”.

The third major religion is the Muslim faith. Mary, the mother of Jesus, is venerated in Islam. She is the most important and righteous woman in Islam. She is the only woman mentioned by name in the Koran. The Koran describes her as “Saint Mary, the Holy Virgin, the purified, the exalted, mother of Jesus and keeper of chastity”.

Jesus in the Muslim faith is understood to be the penultimate prophet and messenger of God, sent to guide with a new revelation, the Gospel. He is mentioned 25 times in the Koran and is found in 93 verses with various titles attached, such as “son of Mary”.

The Government should be careful not to alienate our minority religions by off-the-cuff statements about religious iconography.

Hugh Duffy

Cleggan, Co Galway

EU Parliament really ought to be tightening its belt now

The UK is shortly to leave the EU. The current population of the EU is 512 million people. After Brexit, it will be 446 million.

Currently, the EU Parliament consists of 766 members. Will the new Parliament be reduced to 667 members? No, it will contain 751. Plus their entourages and a pro-rata increase of over 12pc – this at a time when it will be losing about 11pc of its income.

As Scrooge might have said “God help us, everyone!”

Cal Hyland

West Cork

UK would be wise to leave EU on friendliest possible terms

Instant self-belief is described in the story of the rugby team that trained with a rickety scrummaging machine, went to play another rugby team, saw that they had a new scrummaging machine, with lots of padding, and knew straight away that they’d have ‘em.

Maybe Britain doesn’t have the self-belief that they can network and profit from the EU and minimise its downsides. It could be too singular for this.

Or it believes that leaving will bring more winning in the longer term.

Either way, if you leave a place, do you not ensure you leave it in the best possible order, because one day you may want to re-enter it to wrestle with its challenges?

Patrick Dillon

Address with editor

EU’s continued austerity is what’s upsetting the people

I refer to the president of France and his letter to “the people”. While I have no time for the right-wing ideologues who seek to promote themselves and their hate speech and actions in the upcoming EU elections, I deplore the continued austerity imposed by the EU that has crippled “the people” since 2008. Do they not understand why we are unhappy?

Paul Doran

Clondalkin, Dublin 22

May hoping for a little divine intervention on Brexit mess?

Not for the first time by any means, we have Theresa May pictured coming out of church (Irish Independent, March 4). Who said the woman hasn’t a prayer?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin 9

We treat unborn the way we used to treat convicted killers

In 2001, the death penalty was abolished in this country for convicted murderers. In 2019, it was reintroduced for innocent unborn babies.

Mary Mitchell

Slane, Co Meath

