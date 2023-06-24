Letters: Normalising ‘go-away money’ creates whiff of sulphur around what should be open process

Planners, design professionals and the public work together in a system built on a foundation of common good. Photo: Getty

Any practice of “go-away payments”, as outlined in the Irish Independent in recent weeks, undermines the common good that is the cornerstone of our planning system.

Section 138 of the Planning and Development Act specif- ically provides for An Bord Pleanála to dismiss appeals when they are made with the sole intention of delaying the development or the intention of securing the payment of money, gifts, consideration or other inducement by any person.

It should be an aberration that individuals would seek to use a cherished (and, in an international context, almost unique) part of our planning system, the third-party appeal, or the associated threat of legal action to enrich themselves.

While the public, planners, councillors, design profess- ionals, lawyers, developers and local authority managers all have different roles in the planning system, they are built on a foundation of the common good.

Normalising threatening to delay the delivery of housing or other infrastructure with vexatious objections that will be dropped if paid off creates a whiff of sulphur around what needs to be an open process. It serves only to undermine those with legitimate, genu- inely held concerns with development on planning grounds.

Events in the past damaged the perception of planning, but any possible sort of extortion could be as corrosive.

Dr Seán O’Leary MIPI, Irish Planning Institute, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Dublin 2

A breach of trust – and disappointing to viewers

RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh’s statement in relation to significant secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy, that they represented a “breach of trust”, was interesting.

It was also picked up on by the Government through Media Minister Catherine Martin and Tánaiste Micheál Martin. The undisclosed payments could be more serious than a trust and transparency issue if they were engineered to deceive many interested parties, including the Government, Oireachtas, RTÉ staff – including other presenters – and, of course, the wider public.

Ryan Tubridy’s “I know nothing” attitude to what he called RTÉ’s mistakes was disappointing.

I suspect, in fairness to him, he was most likely caught in the headlights as the news suddenly broke.

There are many questions, but I can only wonder if they will feature on any Prime Time Investigates programme.

Aidan Roddy, Cabinteely Dublin 18

Payments scandal is not Ryan Tubridy’s fault

We Irish certainly don’t let people get too full of themselves.

Ryan Tubridy has gone from hero to ‘villain’ in double-quick time with the hidden payment scandal. I don’t see why he should be the villain. He or his agent negotiated a deal for his services, and RTÉ was happy with the arrangement. They then made the mistake of not overseeing it properly – that’s not Ryan’s fault, so leave off the abuse he is getting.

Ryan’s salary is based on the advert- ising revenue his programmes can raise, and we assume he has fulfilled his part of the bargain. I would imagine the advertising revenue raised for the Toy Show alone would more than pay his salary. Yes, it’s a mess, but it’s an admin blip, nothing more.

Donough O’Reilly, Stillorgan, Dublin

Somebody needs to be held accountable

I would have accepted Ryan Tubridy’s explanation as to why he wanted to move on from The Late Late.

However, the revelation of secret payments totalling hundreds of thousands of euro from a “barter account” makes me wonder and seethe: do those on the RTÉ executive take us, the Irish taxpayers, for mugs?

While they lied to an Oireachtas committee about a 15pc reduction in Tubridy’s pay, they were increasing it by surreptitious and underhand means.

Who else among RTÉ’s top earners were helped by this form of creative accounting?

So often we hear of RTÉ’s request for an increase in the licence fee, and its need to balance the books, but here we are: secret payments using a barter account, credit notes and the use of a commercial partner. It’s like something out of a John LeCarre novel.

Will the Government or the Public Accounts Committee get to the bottom of this, or will it be just another short-term news item with the privileged few protected?

Christy Galligan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal​

Vast sum of money – or a mere top-up at RTÉ?

The additional payments made by RTÉ to Ryan Tubridy amounted to about €60,000 a year over the period reviewed. That amount alone, for most people, is a handsome wage. In RTÉ, it seems, it is regarded as a mere top-up.

This suggests two things – the extent to which those in RTÉ may believe they are inherently deserving of privileges and special treatment, and possibly why balanced discussions on issues such as distributive justice are rarely heard on the national broadcaster.

Jim O’Sullivan, Rathedmond, Sligo

Top tip on how you can reward excellent service

An item regarding the issue of tipping in restaurants on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne reminds me of the time I told a waiter to have a drink on me – as I slipped a teabag into his hand.

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

The real Sting about not owning a smartphone

As a life-long fan of Sting and Blondie, I was looking to attending their upcoming concert at Malahide Castle next Wednesday.

I logged on to the Ticketmaster website to buy two tickets for the concert. I thought Ticketmaster would mail the tickets to my home address or send me an email from which I could print off the tickets. How naive of me.

These options weren’t available and I had to buy the tickets through the Ticketmaster app on a smartphone. The trouble is, I don’t own a smartphone.

I believe we are becoming too dependent on them in relation to attending music and sporting events.

James McWalter, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Drowning of 600 people in Med wasn’t ‘big news’

Where was the 24-hour live news feed with updates on the missing passengers and the expert estimations on their chances of survival?

Why didn’t we hear from their families or the clubs they might have been members of in their respective countries? The answer lies in their destination and the price they paid to board the vessel.

Last week, 600 people died in the Mediterranean when the fishing boat they were travelling on capsized. The dead and survivors were described with the depersonalising collective pronoun, migrants.

It is likely they handed over most of their life savings to make this trip fraught with risk, motivated not by thrill-seeking but by survival.

Since 2014, over 25,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean; that is the equivalent of 16 Titanic sinkings.

Billy O Hanluain, Kimmage Dublin 12