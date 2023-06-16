Letters: GAA’s rejection of technology assistance for referees is baffling

A controversial late goal in 2010 during the Leinster senior football final between Meath and Louth in Croke Park. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

How much longer do we have to wait before the GAA embraces technology fully to assist our referees?

We are all aware of the many high-profile cases in which referees and officials unintentionally made incorrect decisions that have had a huge effect on the outcome of these games.

The Leinster senior football final between Meath and Louth some years ago is a typical example.

There must be something fundamentally wrong with a system whereby the viewers at home can see a replay of the incident within seconds, yet this is not available to the most important person of all – the referee.

The GAA has nothing to fear by emulating the practice used in rugby where the referee calls for video assistance to help him or her make the correct decision.

The proper use of technology assists rather than hinders or undermines the referee and other officials.

As recently as last Sunday in some of our high-profile hurling games, technology could have assisted the referee in his decision-making.

No one doubts the very difficult job referees have, and the judicious use of technology could help them greatly. There should be less blame and more technology assistance for referees.

Seán de Brún, Cill Airne, Co Chiarraí

Gaelic football has lost its edge through silly new rule

The game of Gaelic football has changed (for the worse) – so much so that I no longer enjoy watching it for free, let alone paying for it. The “calling a mark” idea is just ludicrous.

When a team plays a ball in to put the defence under pressure (one of the objectives of the game), the defender stops all the action and gets rewarded with a free-kick for simply catching the ball (another basic element of the game).

Eamon Ward, Co Wexford

Why it would be ‘prudent’ to help our most impoverished

The word “prudent” will likely be used every day between now and the Budget by Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

Would it not be prudent to use the billions of euro accrued from taxes to make the lives of citizens easier by immediately putting into practice freedom from poverty choices in so many areas, especially housing?

Robert Sullivan, Bantry, Co Cork

A mismatched pair, perhaps, or has he put a foot wrong?

The man who received just one sock from his wife for Father’s Day took it as a sign – that problems were afoot in their relationship.

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Public transport gets a bad rap – for me it has been good

A contributor recently complained about a five-hour journey from Ennis to Dublin by train, undoubtedly an unsatisfactory experience.

However, I note that early-morning journeys from Ennis to Heuston Station are scheduled to take approximately three hours – not much longer than the journey by car and avoiding tolls and parking charges, provided these trains are punctual, of course.

I wonder if the reported five-hour journey was an outlier, or is this service routinely hopelessly delayed?

I think public transport may get an unfair rap as people are more likely to complain about a bad experience than comment on a good one.

In May, I travelled return from Waterford to Carlow by train, to Dublin Airport by bus (private operator, JJ Kavanagh up and Bus Éireann back), to Kilkenny by train and with Bus Éireann from Limerick back to Waterford.

Every journey was punctual and comfort- able. Am I just very lucky or is public transport maybe not all that bad generally?

Maura Haran, Maypark Village, Waterford

A few more summer sizzlers that make me warm inside

M O’Brien was remembering great Irish summer chart sizzlers (‘The sounds and smells of a summer spent in Dublin’, Letters, June 15). One obvious contender has to be July, by Edmond Enright, better known as Mundy.

For some reason, Galway Girl, written by American singer-songwriter Steve Earle and recorded with Irish musician Sharon Shannon, also seems loaded with warmth and sunshine – or maybe that’s just me.

T Gavin, Killiney, Co Dublin