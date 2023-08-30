Letters: Communities deserve recognition for their role in nurturing integration

Communities across Ireland do fine work that often goes unmentioned. Photo: Getty Images

Autumn always brings renewed focus on the housing of vulnerable people. Many of these people tend to have serious mental health difficulties.

I have worked through the years since the welcome closure of the large institutions. Additionally, I have participated in discussions at many levels about the transfer of services to the NGO sector.

I remain unconvinced that we understand the true meaning of integrating people into communities. To me, integration is the action of successfully joining a different group of people.

Recently, there have been reports in the media about how well some new tenants are settling into the housing provided by organisations working in the sector. This is to be welcomed.

However, there is a lot of focus on finance, policy and plans, with little or no discussion about the communities hosting these new tenants.

We rarely hear of the community work contributing to the successful integration of people, many of whom are struggling.

The efforts of these communities should receive some of the accolades that are given to the organisations involved in housing vulnerable people.

Some houses around the country are wonderful examples of what is possible, while others stand out for their neglect. Help, if even available, remains a weekday thing, from 9am to 5pm. It mirrors the inadequate support provided by some state services.

People living in supported housing need support. Funding agencies and those providing the services need to look beyond the bricks and mortar, the finance, the statistics, the box-ticking and try to understand what integration means in action.

Money and medication alone are not enough to ensure a well-balanced, integrated community.

Alice Leahy, Alice Leahy Trust, Dublin 8

The need for children to be driven to school is a sad indictment of our roads

As children return to schools, it’s sad that many in rural areas will commute to their centres of learning in a motor vehicle.

While some people may view this as a further sign of mollycoddling our youth, the reality is that sending kids off to school by foot or bicycle could be seen as gross negligence, considering the dangers on the roads.

If state authorities were truly keen on going green, priority would be given to the construction of footpaths and cycle lanes connecting vast swathes of the country. The same sentiments are extended for an extensive, reliable public transport network.

Merely moving from diesel- or petrol-powered vehicles to electric ones isn’t going to change the state of affairs where the energy-hungry car is king.

I believe many people would take alternative, greener forms of transport if the proper infrastructure was in place. Running a private car is, after all, costly.

Alas, in Ireland, there isn’t really a Department of Transport – there’s a Department of Cars.

Brendan Corrigan, Bogota, Colombia

Autumn schedule shows that RTÉ has a lot to offer despite high-profile issues

I read with interest the preview of the RTÉ autumn schedule by Darragh McManus (RTÉ’s latest pet cause makes me want to switch off the TV already’, Irish Independent, August 29).

There is, indeed, much to look forward to, and the national broadcaster certainly has not lost its capacity to make original and enticing programmes.

Recently, the narrative has centred on one presenter and some questionable governance and accounting practices in RTÉ.

Surely it is now time to let this rest and for everyone to row in behind Kevin Bakhurst, the new director general. He has hit the ground running and shows a willingness to address all of the pertinent issues.

Above all, it is time to give RTÉ credit for the things it does exceedingly well.

Gerard Cassidy, Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh

Trump’s love of golf might just peak with the Masters being brought to Doonbeg

What a superb front-nine and back-nine piece by Conor McKeon on Donald Trump’s below-par golfing prowess (‘Donald Trump’s latest triumph begs the question: Why do world leaders make such good golfers?’, Independent.ie, August 29).

If re-elected, what odds on a Masters being staged at Doonbeg? It’s surely the best golf course in the world in which to don a green jacket.

Chris Fitzpatrick, Terenure, Dublin

Trimmed-down Donald getting himself in shape for latest White House tilt

Donald Trump will no doubt be happy that you have written another leader about him (‘US courts must be given freedom to rule on Trump’, editorial, August 29).

In his most recent indictment at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked over an alleged racketeering scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia, nearly all commentators have focused on the required mugshot.

He is now using this picture to raise funds for his presidential campaign.

His weight was listed at only 215lb (15st 5lb) . This is 2st 2lb lighter than the disclosed weight at the time of his last official White House physical.

It would seem Trump is in the best shape of his life as he leads the field for the Republican nomination. The picture on the online version of your editorial seems to confirm that.

Tom McElligott, Listowel, Co Kerry

Widespread fear and loathing of former US president doesn’t add up

I cannot understand all this psychotic fear of Donald Trump. What harm would he do to the US if he were re-elected?

Colm O’Connor, Address with editor

Many Americans agree on one thing – they need a younger person in charge

A recent poll by a well-respected organisation found US citizens overwhelmingly ( 77pc) agree Joe Biden is too old to run for a second term as president.

At last, some unity. However, there was no mention of Donald Trump, who is not much younger but a lot more stupid – and dangerous.

In truth, who really wants a run-off between an ageing, moronic and intolerant ignoramus and a decent but over-the-hill rival?

David Ryan, Co Meath