Letters: Berlusconi had charm and class, like his Milan teams

Paddy Agnew writes well about Silvio Berlusconi, or “Mr B” as he refers to him in his balanced piece (‘Berlusconi: Charming salesman’s route to the top was dogged by scandal’ – Irish Independent, June 13).

I have a sense that “Mr A” liked him too, as many did in Italy and afar. I recall being at Italia 90 in Rome for Ireland’s famous match against the home team, and hearing the chanting of “Forza Italia” at a time when Diego Maradona was wooing and pulling at the heartstrings of the Italian fans for support, as Berlusconi was to do throughout his remarkable political life.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pays tribute to Silvio Berlusconi

I wonder did Mr B latch on to Forza Italia as an apt name for his new political party, that seemed to suit his own personality to a tee. Despite his human failings he didn’t seem to have a narcissistic bone in his body – he exuded charm but with class, much like his great Milan teams.

Mr Agnew asked: “Why did he step on to the political pitch?”. The answer surely is power, for it’s the drug that seduces all ambitious people who want to make a difference. But with that power he also did much good for Italy.

Aidan Roddy

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Let’s vote on where our ‘pot of gold’ is best handed out

Your editorial (‘Budget prudence or largesse? Varadkar seeks the sweet spot’ – Irish Independent, June 13) suggests that giving voters “what they want can be a lot more rewarding than giving them what’s good for them”. Therefore, why not have a poll and let the voters decide their three most important desires? That should help the government decide how the “pot of gold” should best be distributed.

Leo Gormley

Dundalk, Co Louth

Bittersweet memories of trip through Rosslare Harbour

I recently sailed on the Pembroke-Rosslare ferry. I stood on the high deck and looked down at the now deserted old original harbour, and it brought me back to travel in the 50s and 60s when there were fewer cars.

The cars then had to be transported on special carriages by train out to the harbour where they were hoisted by crane into the hold of one of the two British Rail ferries, the St Andrew or St David, for the overnight sailing. Present day ferries are 300,000 tonnes compared to 30,000 then. The harbour was a hive of activity with its own Easons kiosk and bar. It was a magical travel experience for a young child, although the arrival of the boat train from Dublin, which was bringing people who were emigrating to the UK, also sadly demonstrated the desperate poverty of the time.

Dr Aidan Hampson

Artane, Dublin 5

Why set your teeth on edge when going to the dentist?

As I read Stefanie Preissner’s item about her dental procedure (Independent.ie, June 12), I was reminded of a quip from the late comedian Ken Dodd. “When I visit the dentist, he’s the nervous one.”

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin 9

Sitting a maths exam should never have to be so stressful

I passed honours maths in my Leaving Cert in 1974. I went on to study higher level maths through the engineering programme in UCD before I emigrated to Canada in 1980. My children have all achieved high- level academic standards in Canada. I thank God every day that they were not subjected to the stress of the Leaving Cert. I just looked at the Leaving Cert higher level math exam that made headlines for its degree of difficulty. I am appalled that hard-working students are subjected to this type of stress. I sympathise entirely with those who had to endure this.

Gerard Walsh

Ontario, Canada

Using Joyce to attack church doesn’t stand up to scrutiny

Contrary to Declan Foley’s assertion (Letters – Monday, June 12), I have no views on the propriety of James Joyce’s sexual relationships. I merely replied to Mr Foley’s favourable comparison of Joyce’s view on marriage with what he described as “phoney” Catholic teaching on lifelong marital fidelity.

Mr Foley makes a valid point concerning the church’s semantics on Boris Johnson’s marriage. Which undermines to some extent the faithfulness of many couples who do maintain their vows. Author Edna O’Brien reveals that Joyce had several extra-marital relationships, especially in Rome. So it seems that Joyce and the church have more in common than one might expect. Using Joyce as a means of criticising the church simply lacks plausibility.

Eric Conway

Navan, Co Meath