Let’s welcome recommendations for climate change action

Letters

The Government's Climate Action Plan 2023 being launched by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last December. Photo: Maxwells

I was pleased to read about the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss covered last week (‘We won’t have access to clean drinking water sourced in Ireland’ – damning report on state of nation’s environment’, Irish Independent, April 5).

I am always encouraged to see so many other people care about this issue as much as I do.

It was particularly refreshing to see such a show of support for changes at the level of the Government, rather than individual action.

Of course, we all have our part to play in responding to climate change and the biodiversity crises.

When we are forever being bombarded with messages about how we should start changing our personal habits, it can be easy to lose sight of the systematic changes required.

The assembly has put forward 159 actionable recommendations as to how the State can protect biodiversity and preserve the beauty of this country for generations to come.

Rather than berating ourselves for not bringing a reusable cup to the cafe, our energies will be better spent demanding that the Government turn these recomm- endations into action.

I hope this newspaper will continue to hold the Government to account by repre- senting the voices of the people calling for change.

Rita McCann, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Heartbreaking discussion on effect of quakes on children

I heard Philip Boucher-Hayes on RTÉ radio discussing the devastating effects that the Turkey/Syrian earthquakes had on children with two journalists from both countries.

It would break your heart to hear the journalist from Syria quoting from just one grave: “This is the grave of the little girl with the green jumper.”

Brian McDevitt, Glenties, Co Donegal

​

GAA could be biggest winner if Euro 2028 bid is granted

On the face of it, it seems ludicrous that the bid to host the Uefa European Football Championship in 2028 does not list Croke Park, one of the finest stadiums in Europe, but does list the yet-to-be-built new Casement Park in Belfast.

Is this another masterstroke by the GAA, I wonder, because if serial bidder Turkey is not selected, the GAA will be the biggest winner in Euro 2028 with another state-of-the-art stadium at its disposal.

Michael Gannon, Saint Thomas’ Square, Kilkenny

People Before Profit delivers a silly charade over Biden

The decision by People Before Profit to boycott US president Joe Biden’s Oireachtas address is disappointing and shows a lack of political maturity.

Perhaps it’s best they passed up the opportunity to sulk in the chamber in full view.

The gang of five are, by and large, usually very articulate in representing their electoral base on real social issues like health, employment, cost of living, poverty and homelessness.

Democracy, which we should all cherish, is best served by speaking up and challenging opposing views, but importantly by listening in an open and democratic way.

That luxury is sadly unavailable to those who wish to speak out against authoritarian views in Russia and China.

We don’t need to agree on all issues – Irish neutrality, Nato or US policy, for example – but absenteeism and silly political charades add nothing to the betterment of people in Ireland and abroad.

Aidan Roddy, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

​

Why the concept of God is so important to humanity

If educated people today find religion is full of mysteries and ambiguity, then so too is the concept of God also full of mysteries and ambiguity.

But this would be a mistake to make, because God is a very useful type of concept to consider deeply – it is a concept that attempts to embrace all the good things the human imagination can envision.

History has many examples of those who wasted their lives seeking a god of “mere material things”.

They should instead have been seeking a god of love, service and equality and all the other higher virtues the best of traditional religion has long been teaching.

In a real and useful sense, God personifies all the best of things a person’s learned imagination can come up with.

Sean O’Brien, Kilrush, Co Clare