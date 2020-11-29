Let's calm down, everyone

'If every person who ever made a mistake had to give up their jobs, we would have a huge dole queue' (stock photo)

Sir -There is no doubt that the planet has been in a state of flux for most of 2020. People find it difficult to cope; many have lost jobs while others, particularly those on the frontline, are working hard in difficult conditions. People are locked up in their houses and people are dying from the pandemic.

Above any time in our recent history we need leadership and cooperation from everybody to move forward. Unfortunately the opposite is the case.

Take government. Every initiative from the Government is knocked in a vindictive and aggressive manner. There is a constant appetite to catch somebody out and to "get a head on a plate". People are hounded out of their jobs - and then it is on to the next potential victim.

What example does this give? If employers and employees treated each other like this, we would have strikes everywhere. If family members acted like this, we would have misery everywhere. Society could not operate. Nothing would work in such a toxic atmosphere.

If every person who ever made a mistake had to give up their jobs, we would have a huge dole queue.

We are all facing challenging times in the months and years ahead. We need to work together to get the country and its people back on their feet.

This constant bickering, aggression and mud-slinging is wearisome. People need to be allowed to get on with their jobs. Allow the Dáil to function in a positive way. Try to catch people doing something good for a change and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

Peter Silke,

Cashel, Co Tipperary

Tipp's triumph 100 years after tragedy

Sir - Well done to Tipp (my team), Cavan and my other team the Dubs. It is no coincidence that these three are the most direct teams in the football championship.

Neither is it coincidental that each possess native managers - genuine football men respected and admired by their squads. The whole country saw last week how these individuals operate. Instead of everyone condemning Dublin's dominance, it would be more heartening for these experts to advocate copying their direct style of play.

As regards taking games out of Croke Park, I would have thought every big game deserves a stadium like Croker, Semple or Uí Chaoimh at this time of year.

Michael Teehan,

Moyglass, Co Tipperary

Lets Dubs enjoy season in the sun

Sir - Even in this, the strangest of GAA championship seasons, there remains one constant: the Dubs continue to be subjected to much more 'close marking' off the field than on it.

Having recently brushed Meath aside, they are blamed for the 'corpse' that the Leinster Football Championship has supposedly now become. The advantage of having Croke Park as the venue for the vast majority of their games and the disproportionate amount of funding they receive are among the persistent 'off the ball' tackles to which they continue to be subjected. Whither the Dublin hurlers then?

This isn't the first time that there has been a dominant team in Gaelic Games. The Kerry footballers of the 1970s and, in more recent times, the Kilkenny hurlers come to mind. Neither football nor hurling died because to these 'dynasties'.

In fact, the aftermath of Kilkenny's dominance saw the resurgence of Wexford and Waterford, while Clare, Galway and Limerick bridged a considerable time gap to win All-Irelands, all bringing the game of hurling to new levels.

The message to the football community, I suggest, is clear: do not contrive to lower the standards set in this outstanding Dublin era. Rather focus maximum energy, contrariness and guile on surpassing them. For those who do, the potential for their county and for Gaelic football will be immense.

Michael Gannon,

Kilkenny

Light shed on truth of Bloody Sunday

Sir -Why has it taken 100 years for the media to tell the truth about what happened on Bloody Sunday in Dublin?

Now we learn that many innocent people suffered at the hands of all the participants that day. The victims on that morning were all portrayed as British Intelligence operatives when that was not the case. The role of the IRA was evident throughout the events.

Eoghan Harris has to be congratulated on his continued determination to tell the truth about republican violence and its impact. Propaganda and its impact on future generations is a goal of republicans.

My abiding memory of last weekend is the front-page photo published by the Sunday Independent of the commemoration at Croke Park. What impact will this image have on the minds of future generations?

I am disappointed the Sunday Independent did not publish the details of all persons who died that day to discourage any ambiguity on disclosing the truth. Sadly, the truth is boring and unappealing in 2020.

Media reporting is not about 'grabbing a headline' but telling the truth in the face of social media trolls.

George Millar,

Newtownards, Co Down

Harris is right to reject claims

Sir - Eoghan Harris is right to reject the allegations about the late Lord Mountbatten's paedophilia.

These claims have been publicised in Andrew Lownie's recent biography. Mr Lownie writes that he has interviewed two former residents at the notorious Kincora Boys' Home who were both, they claim, abused by Mountbatten in 1977.

To accept the allegations about Mountbatten you have to believe that his family, his friends, his locally recruited staff, the staff of a hotel nearby and the police who followed his car whenever he left Classiebawn Castle were all complicit in his alleged abuse. This is hardly plausible, is it?

CDC Armstrong,

Donegall Road, Belfast

It's not anti-British to face Brexit facts

Sir - In his article of November 22 Eoghan Harris tells us that Irish commentary on Brexit is a "stream of anti-British sewage". That ignores both the historical perspective and the possible serious future consequences of Brexit.

Brexit proposes to tear up an international agreement reached with nearly 30 European democracies in a continent that was reduced to ruin on many occasions over the centuries by imperial/totalitarian wars.

It is also potentially running a coach and four through the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement - another international agreement signed by the UK. We still do not know what all the consequences will be, but they could be serious - and pointing out those facts is not "anti-British sewage".

A Leavy,

Sutton, Dublin 13

Santa Claus is an essential worker

Sir - It is good to see, thanks to Simon Coveney, that Santa Claus will be allowed to enter Irish air space without any restrictions, and as an essential worker he will not be subject to check-ups or garda stoppages on his travels. I was fortunate to have the privilege of talking to him on the phone the other day as he wanted to inquire about the new area codes that my grandkids have put on their letters - and he wants to assure all children that he knows where everybody lives.

He has guaranteed that he has passed two tests already for Covid, but has requested that he wants all children to be in bed early as he has to maintain the two metres distancing. As he had a little problem with diabetes he requests a cutback in the mince pies left out for him and also he has put on a little weight, so he asks that chimneys be cleaned.

As usual he wishes one and all a Merry Christmas and that the Covid pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.

As it is present in every country he passes over on his travels, he is worried about boys and girls everywhere and also himself getting infected, but happy in the knowledge that Mrs Claus is cocooning safely at the North Pole.

Murt Hunt,

Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo

Put McCullagh in the hot seat

Sir - I read with interest and no little disappointment about David McCullagh's attendance at a farewell party in RTÉ with no social distancing adhered to.

Immediately, my memory cast me back to an interview David conducted with Phil Hogan on the Monday night after 'Golfgate'. It was a dismantling of Hogan's movements of the days prior to and during the function.

David has always seemed a fair-minded man. I wonder if he would now agree to be interviewed by Phil Hogan?

Joe Costelloe,

Wallslough, Kilkenny

Eir let us all down in moment of crisis

Sir - At last Eir has to 'face the music' as it was held to account by the Oireachtas Committee. When the pandemic struck, employees were advised to work from home where possible. Of course I would want Eir's staff to be safe, but they are operating a communications business and they let us down.

When these services broke down it was difficult to rectify as Eir Customer Services themselves 'broke down'. I was eventually able to cancel my contract.

Then I received an incorrect final bill. My late husband's name was still on my account, despite me requesting for three years to have records updated.

Hopefully, I will never, ever have to listen to Eir telling me I can solve my problems online - when I am trying to report that I have no wifi.

Norah Brown,

Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary

The Opposition need to step up

Sir - The Opposition parties make me smile. They say they want to work with the Government but actually at every opportunity they try to undermine them. The moment the Government announces a new initiative, their response is, "we need more clarity". This is short for "we haven't a clue what we would do but we'll ask for clarity to make you look bad".

We need an Opposition with constructive ideas, not indignation every time the Government announces a plan to steer us through this pandemic.

Eamonn Kitt,

Tuam, Co Galway

Archbishop's work taken for granted

Sir - The article by Alan O'Keeffe last week referring to the imminent replacement of Dr Diarmuid Martin as Archbishop of Dublin provides minimal information on his achievements on his 16 years' fulfilment of an "impossible task".

While the archbishop has been hunted by many groups within Irish society, his endeavours to improve this country are overlooked. His tolerant and courteous attitude is clearly taken for granted.

Hugh Sheridan,

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Realities of planning problems are ignored

Sir - In his highly ideological article 'Hypocrisy of the housing blockers', Conor Skehan accuses "left-leaning fundamentalists" on Dublin City Council of confusing and rendering helpless younger, more idealistic, social justice-orientated voters by refusing to gift prime public land on the Oscar Traynor Road to a private developer. Leaving aside Mr Skehan's "grim warnings" of a slide toward "blind political partisanship", the facts of the proposed deal need to be stated:

• A 42-acre council-owned site, valued at €44m, was to be transferred to Glenveagh Properties Plc for a payment of €14m;

•In return, the developer would lodge a planning application within six months to deliver 853 homes, of which 428 would be sold privately by the developer for whatever price they could achieve, the council would pay the developer between €77m and €96m for 253 social homes, and 172 homes were allocated for "affordable purchase", with a three-bed home going for €320,000.

To characterise, as Mr Skehan does, a deal that would result in 70pc of the proposed homes being unaffordable and out of reach of a majority struggling with the high costs of housing as a good one for Dubliners and the public purse reveals his ideological disposition - the real-world effects of which most of us cannot afford to live with.

An alternative plan which delivers 100pc public and truly affordable housing is achievable within the same time frame as the now rejected deal.

A majority of people favour public land to deliver public and affordable housing and a majority of city councillors are demanding the same, so we urgently need Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to engage with us to deliver for the people of Dublin the housing they need.

Cllr John Lyons,

City Hall, Dublin 2

O'Brien must now stand up to council

Sir - Since the foundation of the State, local government councils were always to the fore in providing good-quality homes, but about 20 years ago one council stopped doing that, preferring to let private developers do all the work.

Did Dublin City Council (DCC) not want the bother, or were there other reasons?

I have been astounded in recent weeks to read DCC blocked An Bord Pleanála's permission to build 500 apartments in the docklands. Then, last week, DCC blocked 853 houses that had been planned as far back as 2007. At the same time, DCC has offered to buy a block of apartments in central Dublin for social housing - so workers cannot bid for them. The real insult is that DCC is using the workers' tax to buy them, - plus, how many other lovely units are being snapped up by them?

I have high hopes for the new Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, unlike his predecessor. Has he the guts to take on DCC?

S O'Donncha,

Co Galway

FAI led breakaway in our sporting split

Sir - Ken Maher, in his letter 'Politics is not part of our sporting dream', would do well to remember it is the FAI that is the breakaway organisation which brought about a second football team on the island.

Could he see James McClean turning out for an all-Ireland football team at Windsor Park, Union Jack flying over the north stand, the band of the Royal Irish Regiment playing God Save the Queen? Me neither.

Andy Lindsay,

Belfast

Moments of pure joy from Maradona

Sir - Whereas Thierry Henry's handball broke our hearts in 2009, Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' in 1986 brought us pure joy - not least because it was followed by one of the greatest goals ever.

No other player could do this.

Chris Fitzpatrick,

Terenure, Dublin 6