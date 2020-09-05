Leaving Cert calculated grades not a perfect solution… but it was the least worst option

Waiting for grades: Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin Leaving Cert students Kelsey Enright (17) and Emma Kate Farrelly (18) collected their school books before the enforced closure of schools due to Covid-19

The model used by the Department of Education to calculate Leaving Certificate grades has avoided the pitfalls encountered in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In Ireland, almost 80pc of the estimated grades submitted by schools remain unchanged and 4pc have been increased by the standardisation process.

As the historic pattern of results in a student's school was not included in the model, a student attending a school that traditionally had lower results would not be affected by that factor.

We can expect that on September 11 the majority of students will be offered the CAO course for which they applied. The fact that additional places will be available in higher education in the coming year should reduce the pressure on high-demand courses.

There will of course be disappointed students, just as there are every other year when the Leaving Certificate results are issued.

In 2019, 15pc of Leaving Cert students appealed their results, indicating that they had expected better grades.

This year, just 17pc of schools' estimated grades were reduced by one grade and it is likely that students affected by this will be disappointed - as they would have been had they sat the Leaving Certificate examination in June and were awarded a lower grade than they expected.

The system used and the outcomes will not satisfy everybody.

It was not a perfect solution but it was the least worst option at a very difficult and challenging time for our young people.

Hopefully it will enable them to move on to the next stage of their lives.

For those who are disappointed, they will have an opportunity (Covid permitting) to sit the "real" Leaving Certificate in November.

Áine Hyland

Emeritus Professor of Education

University College Cork

Government is treating the public with contempt

What on earth is going on? All common sense has left the building with this crass BS. This Government will be remembered as being one of the worst in the history of the State for its sheer contempt in treating all members of the public as if we are all gobsh**es.

The Taoiseach had the affront to call Alan Kelly "melodramatic"… and what on earth do they call this?

Stephen Donnelly, with all due respect to Harvard and UCD, should know better than this.

I am beyond angry and so are many of the public now.

Time for a general election.

Jon Connor

Address with editor

Asked to isolate - and now paying the full price

The pensioners who have been asked to - nay, frightened into - isolate have suffered for six long months. We have been told that we are all in this together but of course Phil Hogan and his buddies have shown us different. Even for those of us who are in it together, we certainly are not coming out of it together.

The pensioners, who have probably suffered most, are now forced to pay €9 for food if they want a drink, and those who, on the special occasions they can, eat out will be asked to fork out full whack for their grub.

We have been listening to cheap platitudes about how grateful our successive governments have been for the sacrifices of the elderly.

But that is all they are: platitudes.

A real show of gratitude would be to give all pensioners a pension bonus of even €10 a week for the next six months.

That still would not come close to the €600-plus available to others.

Eamon Ward

Co Wexford

Why young people should stand up and be counted

Now is the time for the youth of today to stand up and be counted. We are in the middle of the biggest global crisis since World War Two, and we all have a part to play in this battle against a heinous enemy. Each of us is a soldier who has the ability to thwart the advancement of this virus and protect the most vulnerable.

These are our parents, our grandparents, our aunts, uncles, our neighbours and our friends.

They are the generation who worked to build this country into the great place it is to live today.

They put a roof over our heads, food on the table and provided a loving environment for all of us to grow and mature into the people we are today.

They have taught us how to be the best human beings we can possibly be and have never asked for anything in return.

Now is the time to give something back. The coronavirus has struck fear into their hearts and brought trepidation into every aspect of their daily lives.

You may not fall ill if you contract this illness but for the older generation in ­society this disease kills.

This is a chance for the new generation to be defined by how they respond to this emergency. A chance to show understanding, kindness and consideration. To reflect on their actions and behaviours and realise they could be a matter of life or death.

Now is not the time to party.

There will be plenty of parties when this is all over. Now is the time to act maturely and responsibly. To know that you will be able look back and say, "Yes, I made a ­contribution, I made a difference", and be proud of yourself for doing so. Some 13pc of our population are 65 years of age or older. This accounts for more than 674,000 citizens in this country.

Each and every one of them has a life to lead and a story to tell.

Please think about them each and every day, and let your actions show how you care.

Liam Flanagan

Knocknacarra, Galway

Call for the return of live music struck right note

Larissa Nolan took the words out of my mouth when she lamented the absence of live music ('The longer we go without music, the harder it will be to regain that connection', Irish Independent, September 3). Her article was like a cry of anguish for what we are missing. I have had opportunities for Zoom listening and, of course, YouTube concerts, but I don't bother. It's just not the same.

I too want to sit in (or stand ) at a music session and be swept along in delight at the performance.

And I know many a person who feels just like Larissa Nolan and myself.

It is one of the things that make life worth living.

Anthony Hanrahan

Renvyle, Co Galway

Lockdown has shown us the true value of the arts

Support for the performing arts, and the associated fields, has been a topic found in the news lately due to the Covid-19 restrictions still in place for the industry.

The whole situation, while influenced by public health considerations, has really shone a light on the value of arts in ­Ireland.

We need to create an environment in our society where artists can make a sustainable, and justified, living at a much earlier point in their careers.

The potential and ability for this island to create art is immense.

Imagine how it could flourish with adequate infrastructure.

Post-pandemic, I hope we don't drift back into taking the arts for granted.

Gavin Brennan

Jervis Street, Dublin

Rural publicans welcome in Dublin... up to a point

Next Wednesday a group of rural pub owners will come to Dublin to protest at the continued closure of the pubs ('Rural Independents vow to vote against 'draconian' pub closures', Irish Independent, September 3). They have announced that anyone who wishes to join them will be welcome.

They claim there is a constant attack on rural pubs in recent years and I agree and have sympathy for them.

Having said that, I also had sympathy with the beef farmers and supported the grievance they had with beef processors.

As a Dublin person, I even supported the massive disruption their protest had on the city of Dublin. However, not being satisfied with making their point on that occasion, as a parting shot to the people of Dublin, they decided to vindictively block the M50 on their way back to rural Ireland by driving slowly in a line across three out of four of the motorway lanes.

This was designed to cause further massive disruption to the ordinary people of Dublin trying to get home from work and pick up children from schools and ­crèches.

I will still have sympathy for rural pub owners, as long as they do not follow in the rural beef farmers' footsteps and give the same parting shot to the people of Dublin on Wednesday.

Anthony McGeough

Kingswood Heights, Dublin 24