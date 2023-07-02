Keeping the peace in the tunnel must be priority for GAA after weekend Croker brawl

Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O'Connor celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Tyrone at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Will the GAA answer a question for me. When will you put a protocol in place that ensures both teams don’t enter the dressing-room tunnel at the same time when the half-time whistle blows?

At the Tyrone/Kerry match on Saturday, we had a melee as both teams left the pitch at half time.

We‘ve had several of these incidents in the last number of years.

At times, these have been particularly unsavoury.

Surely players should be able to get to their respective dressing room without running a gauntlet of intimidation and abuse before their well-earned break.

Some of the behaviour on show can be a long way away from your ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ slogan emblazoned on the big screen before games. However, in this context, actions still speak louder than words.

Dónal Healy

Kilcock, Co Kildare

When it comes to making money from sport, morals GAAGO out the window

Refusing to pay or go to the pub, I listened to Dara Maloney on the radio, describing the wonderful skills of players like Ruairí Canavan and David Clifford.

I thought, shame on RTÉ. Shame on the GAA hierarchy.

Is forcing young and old football fans to visit the pub in the early evening on a Saturday what these organisations want?

When it comes to money, I guess all morals go out the window.

Seamus McLoughlin

Co Leitrim

Streamer was designed to serve diaspora, not to seize control of our national sport

Dee Forbes resigned as director of the pay-to-view streaming service, GAAGO.

The GAA should also give the boot to GAAGO and its directors at the end of the GAA Championship season.

GAA followers are salt of the earth people who have no truck with slush funds, free trips to major events or sponsored cars. We are well able to walk from Drumcondra, or farther, to Croke Park, stopping off for a burger and chips on the way.

The GAA has no business being involved with RTÉ in a commercial venture like GAAGO, marketing GAA games that should be free to view for everybody.

It leaves a bad taste in the mouth of GAA people, who volunteer year-in, year-out, hearing about GAAGO directors being wined and dined in the hospitality lounge in Croke Park. Who are these people anyway?

Are they even interested in watching GAA games? Are they double-jobbing with GAAGO as well as being employed by the GAA or RTÉ?

What level of expenses are they drawing down? It’s an affront to the genuine GAA fan who is a victim of the distasteful double payment – TV licence and pay-to-view – €24 on Saturday.

The GAA has a great product that it’s entitled to sell at best monetary price – no bartering, no perks.

However, any deal should be conditional on all games being broadcast free-to-air.

I favour RTÉ, the public service broadcasting station, showing the games on its channels, RTÉ1, RTÉ2 and RTÉ News.

If necessary, include TG4, a loyal friend to Gaelic Games and the Irish language, as well as Virgin Media, conditional on no GAA games being pay-to-view.

GAAGO was established to serve the diaspora. Giving it home control of our GAA championships was a very unwise departure. It’s time to show GAAGO the red card.

Billy Ryle

Co Kerry

Princess Grace, toasties and Croagh Patrick. Now that’s what I call a holiday

Last week, my wife and I set off to lovely Westport for a few days. Allow me to share our enjoyment with your readers.

Here goes: A tasty scone or toastie in Gavin’s restaurant on Main Street. Magic walks on the Greenway to the quay, with a brilliant small bookshop called Tertulia – A Bookshop Like No Other (really lives up to its name).

Lovely evening meals in O’Malleys, Coveys, and the West Bar and a few drinks with brilliant talent performing in the Porter House.

A trip around Westport House and grounds and a short walk up Croagh Patrick.

A pleasant drive to Newport to see the beautiful new statue of Princess Grace.

A visit to magnificent Kylemore Abbey.

And just sitting in the middle of this lively town observing life around us and people-watching.

But most important of all, we even got many spells of sunshine. I kid you not.

Now that’s what I call a holiday. Thank God for it.

Brian McDevitt,

Glenties, Co Donegal

Let he who is without sin cast the first stone in vendetta against RTÉ

Like thousands of others, I’ve been listening to the ‘news’ about the RTÉ payments to its presenters.

And I am well and truly done with it taking over the news every day.

The nerve of RTÉ staff, the committee that called RTÉ heads in for questioning, the comments from other broadcasters, the public. It really is unbelievable. Talk about jumping on the band wagon.

Their ‘holier than thou’ attitudes, suggesting they would never do such things as we have heard about, are quite pathetic.

Has anybody given any thought to Ryan Tubridy and his immediate family?

We can all give our views on it, but the reality is Ryan Tubridy and maybe Dee Forbes alone know the full truth of the situation.

I’m really shocked at how quickly people turned on Tubridy. What is it? Could it be jealousy?

The Oireachtas, through our Taoiseach, is calling for him to answer questions in person.

In my view, it’s a little bit like when people used to attend executions, getting a vicarious thrill out of the suffering.

For him to lose his job is awful – unless he want that too.

Maybe at this stage, he feels he just couldn’t go back to it.

What is that quote from the Bible? “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.”

Leave him alone, leave Dee Forbes alone and stop pushing so publicly for answers.

A sponsored car and a limitless slush fund for everybody in the audience

A new motto for RTÉ: “Bankroll it there, Colette”

Michael Keegan

Booterstown, Co Dublin