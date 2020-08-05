John Hume was a true international humanitarian

As we pay tribute to the late John Hume for transforming the relationship between politicians both in the north and south, we should also remember Mr Hume as a true humanitarian, whose interests extended far beyond Ireland.

Mr Hume will long be remembered at GOAL as a deeply committed supporter of our work around the world over many years through his friendship with our founder, John O’ Shea.

Mr Hume consistently demonstrated his commitment to tackling injustice and poverty at home and around the globe.

He inspired our staff, and GOAL remembers his kindness when he donated a portion of his prize money from the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize to support GOAL's work in Malawi. It was a powerful statement to the thousands of staff and the communities we work with.

When the 1994 IRA ceasefire agreement was announced, Mr Hume chose to wear a GOAL tie for the waiting press outside Government buildings in Dublin, a significant gesture, reminding us all that while Ireland suffered hugely during the Troubles, other nations were also struggling with the devastating consequences of war and conflict. In Mr Hume’s own words, he expressed a wish to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere and of what can be achieved by living for ideals…an Ireland of partnership where we wage war on want and poverty… where we build together a future that can be as great as our dreams allow.

Mr Hume’s place in history is assured, his legacy is to present us all with a challenge, and to seek out every opportunity for a resolution, to help us carry the memory of a man who himself strove for peace until the end. If we all can be inspired by Mr Hume’s desire to live for our ideals, it will be a fitting and living memorial to a wonderful humanitarian. He will be warmly remembered.

Siobhan Walsh

CEO, GOAL

The sacrifices being made by our immigrant community

I refer to recent debates about international travel in current circumstances. Persons taking what are perceived to be frivolous holidays are widely criticised. But what of the large immigrant community in Ireland, who are divided from loved ones by international boundaries?

If they travel in the context of familial duty (taking all necessary precautions), are they not entitled to the spirit of support and solidarity that is applauded when ‘strictly’ Irish families come together, or ‘staycate’ for the good of the national economy?

I would expect nothing less of an Irish people well versed in the wider trauma of emigration. More compassion and less reaction is the appropriate response to the travel needs of our immigrant communities during the pandemic.

Dr Mark Phelan

Craughwell, Co. Galway

Being asked to wear a face mask is not oppression

A 17-year-old boy in the US has just lost both his parents (aged in their fifties) to Covid-19. For any delicate creatures who feel wearing a mask for 20 minutes in the supermarket is “infringing your civil liberties” or some other such nonsense, please take note.

This pandemic is about life and death, not some pearl-clutching narcissistic moment for you to victim-play some imaginary state of oppression.

If you find wearing a face mask oppressive, it is only because you have no experience whatsoever of real oppression. Be thankful for that.

The sacrifices we are being asked to make to limit the spread of the virus amount to the most minor inconvenience, compared to the hardships most people in the world endure on a daily basis. Almost half of humanity live on €5 a day or less. Our lives must seem like paradise to them.

We can have gratitude for the many first-world privileges, rights and freedoms we are so lucky to enjoy, and join with humility in the collective effort we must make together to defeat the virus.

Maeve Halpin

Ranelagh, Dublin 6

How will future generations look back on Trump’s golf?

Nero fiddled while the fire spread through Rome. Trump played golf while the virus spread through the States.

Nero is remembered by his failings and self-interest and provides an example of how poor leadership can contribute to the ills of the people.

How will the distant future remember President Trump and his golf games?

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill, Victoria, Melbourne, Australia