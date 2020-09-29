It's time we started listening to the 'craturs' in our society

Billy Keane (‘Coffee, Bourbon creams and watching clouds – the minimalist recipe for living a contented life’, Irish Independent, September 26) reminded me of how common the term “cratur” is.

I regularly meet a fellow Munster woman on the bus who greets me: “There you are, cratur – how are you?”

Tom is one of the many people we meet who sleep out and would easily fit that description. What he missed most during the early lockdown, he told us, was a boiled egg. Getting one now with a hot mug of coffee is like winning the Lotto to him.

Of course, the term “cratur” would never appear in the many reports produced on poverty. But isn’t it time to listen to what the “craturs” of this world are saying to us as we struggle to find hope in these strange times?

Is John B quietly prompting a new play: The Cratur, by Billy Keane?

Alice Leahy

The Alice Leahy Trust, Dublin 8

Bi-racial? Surely we are all members of the human race?

I have a grandchild, born to my Franco-Irish son and his Chinese wife. It never occurred to me that this child would be or is “bi-racial”, a word used by John Connell in his column on Friday. (‘Racism starts in small corners and if not challenged can grow into unspeakable acts’, Irish Independent, September 25).

As a casual observer of issues to do with origins, heritage, ethnicity and so on, I humbly submit that it has been established for some time now that all members of our

particular category of bipeds belong to the human race.

I do agree by and large with the rest of what Mr Connell wrote.

Gearóid Ó Baoighill

Fontenay aux Roses, France

Banks seem to have forgotten everything we did for them

Can it be true that the banks that we, the Irish people, bailed out after the financial crash in 2008 – for which we are all still paying in taxes, USC, and wage cuts for doctors, nurses, midwives, gardaí and a whole array of Covid frontliners – are now not wearing the green jersey during a global pandemic?

Mortgage breaks won’t be offered from the end of this month, with many who took out a six-month break back in March now seeing it end on Thursday.

Are the bankers suffering from amnesia? The State remains a significant shareholder in the financial sector, holding majority shareholdings in AIB and Permanent TSB, and a 14pc shareholding in Bank of Ireland after the taxpayer-funded bailouts.

Now it seems they are going to throw struggling mortgage holders under the bus, Covid crisis or not.

Paul Horan

Assistant professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Trinity College Dublin

Creating a community that helps to heal the grief

Today, on World Heart Day, I would like to bring to light one cardiac condition that has no limits – not even age or health: sudden cardiac death (SCD).

It is estimated that 60 to 80 people between the ages of one and 35 die from SCD in Ireland each year.

While we can do everything we can to identify and reduce these risks, many unfortunately go undiagnosed.

The traumatic and harrowing effects of losing someone to sudden cardiac death have no bounds.

World Heart Day is truly valuable in creating a community that comes together to create awareness of cardiac conditions and advocating a more active and healthier lifestyle.

This year I’d like to extend this “we’re in this together” attitude to those who have lost someone to sudden cardiac death.

As as a father who has lost a son to sudden cardiac death, I have experienced first-hand how invaluable the continued support from others is when your whole life has been turned upside down.

So this World Heart Day, I would like to remind those who have been affected that they are not alone, that grieving is a process and that we are in this together.

Tommy Fegan

Chairman, CRY Ireland (Cardiac Risk in the Young)

Depending on the UK for gas would be no dearer

Tom O'Brien bemoans our likely dependence on UK gas if the Irish government bans exploitation in our own seas (‘Banning gas exploration makes us reliant on UK’, Irish Independent, September 28).

My understanding of the situation is that the gas currently being extracted from the Corrib field is 100pc commercially owned by non-Irish entities who contribute not a cent either in tax nor gas price reduction to the State and its people, who allegedly “owned” the asset.

Depending on UK gas can be no dearer, bearing in mind Ireland’s gas is not Ireland’s gas in the first place.

John Cuffe

Dunboyne, Co Meath