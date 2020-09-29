| 4.3°C Dublin

It's time we started listening to the 'craturs' in our society

Letters to the Editor

'Isn’t it time to listen to what the “craturs” of this world are saying to us as we struggle to find hope in these strange times?' (stock photo)

'Isn’t it time to listen to what the “craturs” of this world are saying to us as we struggle to find hope in these strange times?' (stock photo)

Billy Keane (‘Coffee, Bourbon creams and watching clouds – the minimalist recipe for living a contented life’, Irish Independent, September 26) reminded me of how common the term “cratur” is.

I regularly meet a fellow Munster woman on the bus who greets me: “There you are, cratur – how are you?”

Tom is one of the many people we meet who sleep out and would easily fit that description.  What he missed most during the early lockdown, he told us, was a boiled egg. Getting one now with a hot mug of coffee is like winning the Lotto to him.