It’s a time for national unity, not hurlers on the ditch

I am amazed and even a little disgusted when I hear people saying, “Oh, I am getting fed up of all the restrictions and won’t tolerate them much longer.” Are these people blind or deaf? Can they not see what is happening in our hospitals and nursing homes every day? Do they not see that our health system is almost past breaking point? That staff are out on the feet through physical and mental tiredness? And that even on their days off, they could be asked to come in to work again because other staff are sick?

And the complainers are missing out on going to the pub or a meal or a week’s break in the sun. We all, including myself, would love it to be different. But the Government attempted to please all and lifted restrictions at Christmas and now see the mess we are in. (This is not a criticism of Government: they are trying to do the right thing without any positive support from the opposition.)

Next time you feel like whingeing, stop and think of the people on the front line and what they are going through. This is a time for national unity not hurlers on the ditch.

Can you imagine an ICU nurse or doctor hearing this, or a family who has lost someone to Covid. I could use some unparliamentary ­language about these people but I will refrain from doing so (reluctantly).

Donough O Reilly

Kilmacud, Co Dublin

Placing our health workers at risk out of sheer selfishness

PADDY MURRAY, (Letters January 25) is ‘spot on’ in his observations. In London too many people fail to heed common-sense advice by either not wearing face masks and/or going out, unnecessarily, as if Covid-19 doesn’t exist. Well, it does exist and it’s sheer lunacy not to obey clear guidelines.

Those who become infected because of pure ignorance place nurses and doctors at risk on account of their sheer selfishness.

Dominic Shelmerdine

London, UK

Why did it take so long to implement quarantine?

THE U-turn by the Government on mandatory quarantine on incoming international passengers and improved border surveillance and ­control is belated but welcome.

What is still puzzling is why the Government so stubbornly resisted implementing this necessary public health measure. Many other countries like Vietnam, Taiwan and Singapore have strict quarantines that have kept their Covid cases numbers and deaths very low, and their economies open and booming. Public opinion is in favour of compulsory quarantine. And yet our Government repeatedly trotted out the mantras of “what about the Border?” and “we have an open economy”, not as valid reasons but lazy excuses to do nothing.

Is it a coincidence that quarantine of international passengers is being announced by the Irish Government just as the UK government is announcing the same thing? Surely our Government didn’t wait for approval from our former colonial masters.

We have been a sovereign, independent country for 100 years: I hope we are not still tugging at the forelock after all these years.

Jason Fitzharris,

Swords, Co Dublin

Premier League antics make four-year-olds look mature

DO YOU ever wonder why English Premier League managers need to have their initials stitched on to the front of their anoraks?

It reminds me of junior infants when all the four-year-olds had their names sewn in to the collar of their coats. But there the similarity ends because the histrionics, wailing, whining, moaning and general bad behaviour which is routinely on display in EPL football wouldn’t be countenanced in junior infants.

In addition, most of us were able to identify our own coats without the need for name tags by age six. Perhaps those who couldn’t became EPL football managers in adult life?

Kieran Cunningham

Address with editor

Hoping to get my life back in disorder once more

IT’S only been a week since Donal Trump left office but I’m already suffering from PTSD: Post-Trumpmatic Stress Disorder.

Aidan Roddy

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Missive from down under bears repeating in Dublin

DECLAN FOLEY’S missives from Australia always make a lot of sense, none more so than when he says, “It is the sole responsibility of the Irish Government to enforce lockdown and mask-wearing in public” (Letters, January 26).

It is worth repeating that for all those at the back in Government Buildings. “It is the sole responsibility of the Irish Government to enforce lockdown.”

Tom McElligott

Listowel, Co Kerry