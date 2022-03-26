Ireland could have helped avoid Putin’s blow to nuclear non-proliferation

The horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine cannot blind us to the fact that the proliferation of nuclear weapons is at the heart of the conflict.

Russia expressed one demand from the start: that Ukraine would remain neutral, thereby preventing Nato from bringing its nuclear weapons closer to Russia’s more than 2,000km land border with Ukraine and within minutes striking distance of Moscow.

Nato repeatedly rejected these demands, describing them as “non-negotiable”. What we have, therefore, is the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 in reverse.

Following a failed US-backed invasion of Cuba, the then USSR – mainly Russia – began installing nuclear silos on the island close to the US mainland. This was totally unacceptable to the US and the world teetered on the brink of nuclear armageddon, until a deal was hammered out.

The USA agreed not to invade Cuba and, secretly, to remove its nuclear weapons from Turkey, then bordering the USSR. The latter withdrew its installations from Cuba.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) which followed a few years later was known as the “Irish Treaty” as it was the brainchild of a then assertive Irish government.

Irish external affairs minister, Frank Aiken, was the first to sign it. This treaty provided that the then nuclear powers would not export their nuclear weapons abroad and would actively work towards complete nuclear disarmament.

Nato’s intentions this year, in respect of Ukraine, are clearly in breach of these provisions. With our seat on the UN Security Council, Ireland could and should have raised concerns several months ago and helped, perhaps, to reduce Russian anxieties and the likelihood of escalation.

Regardless of the outcome of the current war, these concerns will not go away. A viable solution envisages a nuclear weapons-free Eastern Europe between the two nuclear powers, Russia and Nato – as called for by many American commentators ranging from Henry Kissinger (in 2014) to Noam Chomsky last year.

Undoubtedly, global warming represents a real and imminent threat to humanity. However, the planet itself, in epochs past, has suffered climate change and recovered. With nuclear devastation, however, there will be no way back.

Billy Fitzpatrick, former national chair, Irish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (ICND)

Russians need to rise up to defeat tyrant Putin

LEADING Russian experts tell us that Vladimir Putin is surrounded by a shrinking bubble of “Yes Men” who fuel the fire of his obsessive nationalism and tell him what he wants to hear.

Ukraine invasion plans were drawn up by this small clique of Yes Men who were of the opinion that Ukraine would put up no resistance and Russian soldiers could easily seize Kyiv and install a Putin puppet regime.

Soldiers were brainwashed into believing they would be welcomed as liberators and not opposed as invaders. But Ukraine’s resistance has been massively underestimated.

Russian forces have been bogged down, literally stuck in the mud in places. Economic sanctions have sent the country into a tailspin, shelves in shops are completely empty and many stores have closed.

Thousands of Russians have even taken to the streets as Putin’s grip on the information environment is not completely airtight. Recently, a guest on a Russian state TV channel condemned the war, and a communist deputy from the State Duma appeared in a street protest.

The likelihood of Putin being impeached or removed from power by the Russian people steadily increases every time he displays his totalitarianism

Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has called Putin’s invasion insane and urges anti-war protests. Citizens need to listen to him, take to the streets and force Putin out.

The majority of Russians think the war in Ukraine is a massive blunder by Putin. Now is the time to act, power is with the people and Putin can only be ousted from within.

Kieran O’Regan, Dublin 9

Airy-fairy words can cut deeper than knives

Only people who live with the terrible history of vitriol directed to them because they are different, understand the “airy-fairy” Dáil exchange between Michael Healy-Rae and Leo Varadkar.

Sadly this particular exchange has been framed as an urban vs rural affair, when in fact intended or non-intentional abuse exists in all parts. Whatever the politics of people, words matter. Words can cut deep and destroy people, especially those who must continually live with them.

Sometimes they are used without ill intentions. If that’s the case they must be quickly taken back. Words matter. Wrongly used they can kill, while at the same time destroying the soul. In these terrible, killing times, words must be used with care.

Séamus Boland, Moate, Co Westmeath

Limerick transports refugees back in time

LAST weekend between 50 and 60 Ukrainian refugees were warmly welcomed to the townland of Ardagh in west Limerick. On their long and torturous journey, they must have wondered about their final destination.

As they negotiated the avenue to Cahermoyle House, near the village of Ardagh, they must have thought they had been transported back in time and, in one sense, that was true.

They had entered the estate of William Smith O’ Brien where they would be accommodated in the 19th century mansion that was built by his son, Edward. It’s somewhat ironic when you think that in 1849, William Smith O’ Brien had been deported to Van Diemen’s Land and, while he could scarcely be described as a refugee, he nevertheless left empty-handed.

He was a leader in the Young Ireland Movement and, in 1848, had been involved in an abortive uprising against a powerful occupier. For his part, he had been sentenced to death – a sentence that was later commuted to transportation.

I hope the Ukrainian refugees, in Ardagh and elsewhere, will take some comfort from the fact that he did eventually return to his beloved country.

Pat McLoughlin, Newcastle West, Co limerick

Is mutual understanding too much to ask for?

Can globalisation survive the disparity between the values of the West, Russia and China?

What use is the fostering of mutual economic growth if your commercial “partners” disavow your rights and values to the extent that they will wage war over trivial cultural oversights?

Should we reject liberalism and identify ourselves only through the primitive, myopic nationalist lens and regard other cultural and political differences as insurmountable obstacles to harmonious co-existence?

Is it possible that electorates that have never known freedom are so cowed as to be incapable of yearning for equality and freedom? Who really wants to live in the present?

Eugene Tannam, Firhouse, Dublin 24

HSE’s long weekend effect has lasted a lifetime

Eilish O’ Regan’s article describing doctors battling with the HSE (March 25) just to provide sufficient care can come as no surprise to your readers.

Throughout the pandemic as they risked everything to protect us, we applauded their efforts, but all of our appreciation would not solve the problems.

Leo Varadkar described the crisis in hospitals this week as “the long weekend effect” and the familiarity of this kind of predictable dilemma is a sad misfortune hanging over our healthcare workers.

Understaffed teams and insufficient means have become the standard in all healthcare settings. Delirious doctors and neglected nurses must be at their wits end, sacrificing their own health and well-being just to fulfill their roles.

Unworkable conditions and debilitating hours are bound to take their toll on both staff and patients. Medicine has consistently required the highest grades achievable, attracting only our best and brightest, so it’s no surprise that so many will make the logical decision to search for better opportunities abroad.

They will continue to leave the towns they love so well, for better hours and adequate resources, far away from the appreciation of their friends and family. If we do not raise the standards of healthcare in Ireland we will continue to raise a parting glass to its most valuable cohort.

Elliot McCarthy, Rochestown, Cork