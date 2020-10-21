Instead of fixating on Level 5, set a target we can all aim for

From midnight on Wednesday the whole of Ireland will be placed under Level 5 coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat the rise in cases of the virus (Niall Carson/PA)

The debate is all about whether we should have gone to Level 5 when, in fact, it should be about what we want to achieve. We need to have a target that the public can buy into – something that will achieve certain ends.

Surely, our immediate target should be to get the R number below one, to 0.8 or 0.7. That is a clear target which, if achieved, will stall the spread of the virus.

We are bombarded with so much information that it is difficult for ordinary people (like me) to see the wood for the trees.

It is said that if we get the numbers down, they will inevitably go back up.

However, we have a changed landscape since the first wave. We have increased the numbers of testers and tracers, and greatly enhanced analytical capacity regarding trends, gaps and behaviour, in addition to improved treatment(s) in hospitals. This will be even better in six weeks’ time.

Public Health has told us the virus “is not in control”. If there are 1,200 cases a day and, at a conservative estimate, each case has four contacts, Public Health have to contact 4,800 per day – or 33,600 per week. Impossible!

We have no choice but to take more radical action, taking into account WHO general guidelines, experience in other countries, and our own capacities and needs. There is a huge worry about the cure being worse than the disease, and that some actions may wreck the economy.

Regarding the 0.7 and 0.8 target – all political parties could get behind this target. The public can understand it.

Catherine Durkin

Lucan, Co Dublin

Trump’s criticism of experts the last sting of a dying wasp

DONALD Trump’s criticism and undermining of Dr Anthony Fauci, and health experts in America, could be seen as the last sting of a dying wasp.

His vitriol and blatant disregard for the rules and restrictions put in place to combat Covid-19 will hopefully be his swan song.

For too long Trump supporters – mostly right-wing white neo-conservatives and religious zealots – have been allowed to peddle their lies, like Trump, to the media and wider population.

Their support for this man, whose narcissism borders on the insane, can only be put down to their need for something missing in their own lives.

That Trump will use whatever means, including the denigration of a leading medical expert, to achieve his twisted goals is a step too far.

Hopefully the vast majority of Americans have seen through this false prophet’s promises and his blatant disregard for human lives and human rights.

Hopefully we will see a more grounded and peaceful presidency in a few weeks’ time, and those bridges that were torn down between communities and allies, by Trump and his administration, being rebuilt.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny, Co Donegal

The meaning of ‘living’ has been drastically changed

THIS is not “living with Covid”. This is not “living” at all.

Killian Foley-Walsh

Kilkenny City

Fungie is much-loved and we should be happy to say it

FUNGIE the dolphin. It’s OK to say we love him.

Eve Parnell

Dublin 8

Delaying announcement only leads to more gatherings

WHAT we hear on the news: Government will announce further restrictions on Friday. Friday arrives and we hear the Government is contemplating increasing restrictions from midnight on Monday. But we are also told that this is to be confirmed and that decisive action will be taken tomorrow. One thing is certain – the country is on the cusp of a second lockdown.

What occurs during those days of uncertainty is a widespread acknowledgment that we have four more days of freedom. That’s four more days to go to the mall, barber shop, the park, and even (in the minds of some) parties until the Government makes its announcement.

As I write, there is still time to do the above.

Why does the Government need to announce the date of an announcement? By doing so, and in anticipation of a lockdown and restrictions, there have been more gatherings and bigger crowds.

The likelihood is, almost definitely, that you will see more Covid cases in the coming two weeks than you would have if the situation had been handled different.

Dr Aaisha Khan

Dún Laoghaire, Dublin