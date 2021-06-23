I’ll stand proud with other survivors in pursuit of truth

Baby socks at the site of the former Tuam mother and baby home in Co Galway, one of the institutions investigated by the recent commission of inquiry. Photo: Getty

Having carefully read Sarah Carey’s article (‘Mobs have always been a problem, but be wary of the bystanders who let them at it,’ Irish Independent, June 19), I would like to share with your readers the response it evokes in me, a 62-year-old adopted person, someone born in one of the mother and baby homes under investigation by the recent commission of inquiry.

The first feeling is one of hurt. Ms Carey weaves an elaborate construct, based entirely on her own memory or non-memory of events. She then makes the generalisation that memory is unreliable, not to be trusted. The further jump is to label those who reasonably question the outcome of the inquiry as ‘the mob’.

Here we go again: the birth mothers and their children are not to be listened to or believed. Well, naturally, as Sarah Carey’s memories are faulty, how can anybody be believed? By Sarah’s logic there’s no point in investigating anything because people’s recall can’t be trusted. What a lovely amount of money we could save if we followed Sarah’s homespun wisdom!

I will stand up proud with my fellow survivors and we will speak the truth, no matter how many pillars of society range against us.

And by the way, thank you Fintan O’Toole for your support, your logic and integrity. Perhaps the Indo won’t publish that!

I wish you well, Sarah. I hope your memory does improve in the future.

Helen Brennan

Address with editor

We have some way to go yet on getting an inclusive society

I READ with interest Eavan Murray’s article on LGBTQ representation in the GAA and the optimism of referee David Gough in making our largest sporting organisation more inclusive (‘Players have died by suicide because they couldn’t come out to their GAA teammates,’ Irish Independent, June 22).

It is worth repeating, though, what this top-tier referee says about the current situation within the GAA and other sporting bodies. He notes there are “loads” of gay sportsmen (across GAA, soccer and rugby) in Ireland “but they are not willing to share their stories because they are afraid”.



Given that there has been no openly gay player in the English Premier League since the tragic death by suicide of Nottingham Forest striker Justin Fashanu in 1998 or that it was only on Monday that Carl Nassib, a player with the Las Vegas Raiders, became only the first active NFL player to declare that he is gay, I hope his optimism is justified.

As we have seen with the debacle on the National Maternity Hospital, changing laws is one thing but when Vatican approval is still required in writing in 2021 to transfer the site in question to the State, ridding the country of the last vestiges of intolerant and unacceptable Catholic influence is going to take a lot more effort and time.

Tom McElligott

Listowel, Co Kerry

Ordinary people had little power to stop the suffering

I DISAGREE with Brian McDevitt and his claim that all Irish society must take the blame for the suffering of John Cameron in the Artane Industrial School (‘A lesson from the past for every Irish schoolchild,’ Letters, June 21).

Horrific crimes were committed against children by some employees – clerical and lay – of residential institutions. However, it is unjust to blame ordinary people who heard of the cruelty perpetrated against vulnerable people during that time but were unable to intervene. It is also out of context because corporal punishment was used not only by many teachers but also by some parents, and it was permitted by law not just in this country but also in Britain.

Ciarán Masterson

Cathedral Rd, Cavan

Historical context to debate on new maternity hospital

IN THE context of the National Maternity Hospital debate it is interesting to consider the question of ground rent. For historic reasons much of the land in Ireland was owned by absentee landlords. They were willing to lease out the land. If you built on land on which you held a lease you owned the building but the landlord owned the land. You had to pay ground rent for the length of the lease. You never got to own the land.

Eventually the government brought in a bill which enabled you to compulsorily buy out the lease for a multiple of the annual rent.

With this in mind it would be crazy for the government to build the hospital on land on which it would hold a lease, but not own. The nuns have stated that they have never been approached to discuss selling the land. I would hope that the Government will announce that they are in discussion with the nuns to set up the process of setting a value on the land which they might then purchase.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown, Cork