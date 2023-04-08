If we turn to nature for our answers, we are at least looking in the right direction

Letters

What a breath of fresh air to read Sarah Carey’s wonderful article (‘We need more than rewilding if we are to save farmers and preserve our landscape’, Irish Independent, April 1).

Her descriptive style brought me there, looking on “at the foot of Mweelrea mountain in Delphi, Co Mayo”.

Her informative explanations are a valuable lesson: “Martin [Gavin] lets sheep and cattle lightly graze the moor grass at Delphi.

“Derek rooted around beneath the grass and picked up the moss Sphagnum capillifolium and showed us sedges and broadleaf herbs.

“Then in a nearby ungrazed patch he pulled back the moor grass to reveal nothing. It had grown so densely, everything else was dead.”

I was reminded of a conver- sation I had years ago with a farmer who keeps cattle on 300 acres. I was looking at what had been my maternal grandmother’s family’s land. It was good land, but sadly it was replete with weeds of all sorts that day.

I told the farmer that one of my grand-uncles, Tom Golden (1881-1952), had been a herbalist for animals and that he grew them on that land. People would come and tell him what was wrong with the animal, and he would make up the herbs for them.

We chatted about artificial manure and weeds, and the farmer responded by telling me he had stopped using artificial manure on his land in Tipperary two years before. He said that after a short time, a number of different herbs returned naturally. Both the cattle and the land improved greatly.

Reading Martin Gavin’s remarks about the density of the moor grass and lack of herbs suggests a natural exchange between the animals and the herbs.

Mother Nature has all the remedies for each and every occupant of this planet.

Declan Foley, Melbourne, Australia

Jesus had the right idea when it came to transport

There is plenty of debate these days regarding emissions from diesel and petrol engines, and we have even heard about the prospect of cars being barred from cities at some point in the future.

Perhaps Jesus was, therefore, a man very much before his time when he entered Jerusalem seated on a donkey?

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Housing crisis will decide make-up of next coalition

Having read your article (‘Soaring tax receipts point to another bumper budget surplus’, Irish Independent, April 5), at first glance such indications suggest Ireland’s economy is still one of the best in Europe.

But this is only if you have a mortgage-free house, are in receipt of an old-age pension or are a tenant in a local authority house, with members of the family also in receipt of social welfare allowances and medical cards.

It is fortunate for us that we can also afford to assist Ukrainian refugees, of whom we have nearly 75,000.

Given all this largesse, it is unfortunate we cannot do more to help our young – who are well-qualified and well-paid – in the 30 to 40 age bracket to get on the housing ladder.

Beyond the Bank of Mum and Dad, they appear to have been cut adrift between lack of housing and soaring prices. This applies especially to graduates who live in Dublin and, to a lesser extent, in other large urban areas of the country.

The Government then wonders why these well-qualified young graduates are emigrating to Australia and the Middle East, meaning we are now relying on other countries to supply us with doctors and nurses.

I also read in your paper this week that, according to Bertie Ahern at least, Fianna Fáil ought to consider playing second-fiddle to Sinn Féin in a future coalition.

As of now, the housing issue remains the one most likely to sway such a potential outcome.

Hugh Duffy, Cleggan, Co Galway

Solidarity with those hit by climate-change effects

The entwined relationship between migration and climate change is incontrovertible.

Countless people have been forced to flee their homes in search of a dignified life as a result of drought in Somalia, floods in Pakistan and earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

It is time to speak up on climate and migration justice and act relentlessly to address the effects of future global environmental crises.

We also need to salute those communities who have been affected. Their intrepidness, resilience and social solidarity remain a potent source of inspiration for us all.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob, London

Donald Trump making almighty mess of things

The conspiracy nuts are busy again likening the travails of Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

A truer notion comes from Monty Python’s 1979 film Life of Brian: “He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy.”

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Eoin Ó Broin should be more tactful in his views

Philip Ryan highlighted how Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin is often used as a punchbag for media interviews when the party is on the ropes (Irish Independent, April 6).

A case in point was Mr Ó Broin’s gaffe last week when he tweeted a photoshopped image of gardaí attending a Famine-era eviction.

There is no doubt the tweet was in poor taste. I always say that to err once is an example of poor judgment, but to err twice, as Mr Ó Broin has done, is downright irresponsible, because last year he found himself in hot water over raising the prospect of firing civil servants.

I have one grave concern about Mr Ó Broin and his political cohorts, and that is: How would they behave in government if this is the sort of thing they’re doing in opposition?

The late Fianna Fáil TD Séamus Brennan told the Green Party in 2007 when they were about to enter government that it was akin to the step up from playing junior hurling to senior hurling. I believe there must be trust between the government of the day and the institutions of the State like the Defence Forces and An Garda Síochána.

There also needs to be a good working relationship between the Government and the civil service, or else the institutions will suffer.

I agree Mr Ó Broin can sometimes be a punchbag for his party’s troubles, but I also think, for his own sake, he needs to be more measured if he is going to aspire to higher office.

Tom Garvey, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Doctors must be allowed freedom of conscience

A recent call for the erosion of freedom of conscience for doctors when it comes to performing abortion is deeply alarming.

If a doctor, through their knowledge of medicine and science, believes that ending an unborn human life through abortion is unethical, they should not be forced to be involved in this process against their principles.

The medical profession benefits from people who uphold the courage of their convictions. We want to know that our doctors can use their own conscience in all actions they take that affect their patients. Nobody wants a doctor who goes against their judgment and performs actions they themselves know to be wrong.

It should be no different when it comes to the abortion issue. Any effort to undermine their freedom of conscience on this issue must be opposed as a wrong and illiberal move.

Siobhán Nic Cathail, Ráth Ara, Ros Comáin

Macron’s efforts to secure peace deserve support

French president Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on trade, diplomacy and the war in Ukraine is a welcome effort to try to broker a peace deal.

Mr Macron, supported by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, hopes China can play a big role in bringing about a resolution in Ukraine.

We all hope Mr Macron’s initiative bears fruit, sooner rather than later.

Tom Towey, Cloonacool, Co Sligo