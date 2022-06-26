How would we feel if the US put a cap on Irish immigrants?

Emigrants taking the ferry to the mainland from the Blasket Islands, before leaving for work in England in November 1953

Sir — While in my local library recently, I witnessed an exchange between a middle-aged Ukrainian man and one of the librarians.

Having recently arrived in Ireland, the man did not understand English. He was using Google Translate to explain that he wanted to source an English language learning course.

The man’s demeanour was propped up by frustration and confusion — which is hardly unexpected, given he was in a new and strange environment. Indeed, one cannot but admire his sheer determination to succeed. None of us knows what he fled, who he left behind or what turmoil lies ahead. Will he see his loved ones again? Will he have a home to return to one day?

Therefore, to witness some Irish politicians calling for a cap on the number of people arriving from Ukraine because of the economic circumstances in Ireland is offensive and displays a total lack of empathy.

Those politicians need to reflect on our own long and complicated history of emigration.

Even today, thousands of Irish live as undocumented immigrants in America — and during the years they have been living there, there have been economic downturns.

How would we feel if America suddenly clamped down and enforced the law to deport during these periods of austerity?

Others on social media have criticised non-nationals who arrive here for sending weekly money back home.

This is the most glaring ignorance, given that thousands of Irish families throughout the decades survived on remittances or, as it was more fondly known, “the American letter”, which was money sent home by Irish emigrants. It all sounds remarkably familiar.

Public debate on capping emigration is highly dangerous as it stokes the flames of prejudice.

Narrow-minded politicians should know better.

Declan Monaghan, Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly

A supreme error of judgment in US court

Sir — The US Supreme Court striking down Roe v Wade was not unpredictable, given the court is loaded with right-wing Republican conservatives, two of whom were given their robes of office by the liar and insurrectionist Donald Trump.

That these same judges last week struck down gun laws in New York introduced to reduce violence shows this group of legal eagles has lost all credibility and independence — and has opened the door for further challenges to be made to legislation by Republican states.

It’s hypocritical that these judges would strike down a law that allows women to have abortions while allowing every man and woman in America to carry a gun. In 2020, 45,000 people were killed by guns in the US.

I can see a long summer and winter of discontent across the ocean. The US Supreme Court is no longer a protector of constitutional rights, but a political puppet that serves populists.

Christy Galligan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Varadkar’s plan for fuel is half-baked

Sir — When Leo Varadkar was being interviewed on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last Wednesday, he referred to the “possibility” of drawing down some of the 90 days’ stock of oil Ireland is required to maintain.

However, the interviewer failed to ask him where these stocks are presently being held. According to the National Oil Reserves Agency website, 27pc of these supplies are held outside Ireland, and some supplies are held at Kilroot Power Station, Belfast, and in Derry, which are presumably both controlled by the UK.

Anyway, these are “emergency supplies”, so on what grounds may they be taken from stocks, and from which “available” source?

Tom Baldwin, Midleton, Co Cork

Cahill struck a chord with all trad lovers

Sir — The “Letter to Dennis” by master fiddler Martin Hayes carried on social media last week is a poignant and reflective tribute to his late friend Dennis Cahill.

Cahill (above) was born in Chicago on June 16, 1954 and became one of the most respected and innovative guitar players in the world of traditional music.

“Nobody before you had ever played those chords and rhythms with Irish music in the way you did. You matched the beauty of these traditional Irish melodies with your own equally beautiful sequences of chords and hypnotic rhythms,” Hayes said of his musical partner of more than 30 years.

I saw them both in concert many times and can vouch for those hypnotic rhythms.

Cahill’s contribution to traditional music has embellished its heritage for generations to come. Rest in peace.

Michael Gannon, St Thomas’ Square, Kilkenny

AIB’s pathetic fine a miscarriage of justice

Sir — The AIB ‘fine’ for its part in the tracker mortgage scandal is an absolute joke. The €96.7m simply moves between banks — AIB and the Central Bank.

It’s a pittance for the utter devastation inflicted on the most vulnerable. These are crimes committed against people by people, yet a faceless organisation pays a ‘fine’ to another faceless organisation in pitiful retribution.

No individuals are held responsible and no one will be charged. It’s disgraceful — a shocking miscarriage of justice.

Jimmy Cummins, Busselton, Western Australia

Fathers forgotten in present-day travesty

Sir — I have just finished my third perusal of your very informative newspaper (June 19), and I am left wondering, is today Father’s Day? I am really in need of new socks and underwear, so I hope so.

Ray Dunne, Enfield, Co Meath

Let’s not stifle debate on trans community

Sir — I find the title of a letter published last week (‘Transgender rights are not up for debate’) dogmatic and exclusionary.

Of course, I agree with the writer’s view that trans people have the right to exist, are entitled to basic human dignity and a life free of harassment — and I abhor the idea of any violence or discrimination against the trans community.

However, debate and free speech — on either side of this issue — cannot be stifled.

This debate is an important one for society as a whole. I find it regrettable that it has degenerated into a divisive and controversial slanging match in which we have lost sight of a “middle of the road” compromise.

Many people have doubts about some aspects of transgender ideology, and they deserve as much a hearing as their counterparts on the opposite side. Similarly, many trans people feel aggrieved, and they too deserve to be listened to.

I do not want our democratic values to be undermined by any attempt to stifle free speech. This is not Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia. The voice of reason cannot be silenced.

Brid Ewing, Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal

Our President speaks truth

Sir — I must admit I bristled on reading Eoin O’Malley’s rebuke of Michael D Higgins for daring to express an opinion on the housing debacle.

Eoin should bear in mind there are many people around still who would have little difficulty pointing to where the root of the crisis lies: history will most likely record the wholesale introduction of regulation-free policies, informed by neo-liberal thinking, as the culprit.

That aside, where I particularly took exception to the piece was the assertion that “we” did not elect Mr Higgins to influence government policy.

I beg to differ. In a political landscape that is filled with spoofers, party hacks and narcissists, many knew well that a voice such as Michael D’s was needed to call out unfairness and injustice.

The predictable reaction to his comments goes to prove that in a world of waffle and spin, there is no one more disliked than the person who speaks the truth.

Jim O’Sullivan, Rathedmond, Co Sligo

Solo run by Higgins is unconstitutional

Sir — The recent discussion regarding President Higgins’s comments on housing is not about what he said, but whether the Constitution permits him to voice such opinions without the approval of government.

The answer is clearly No.

Vincent J Lavery, Coliemore Road, Co Dublin

Michael D deserves thanks for bravery

Sir — I wholeheartedly agree with Gene Kerrigan’s historical account of our presidency.

We are very fortunate to have President Higgins, a man of enormous intellect, compassion and fearlessness to speak out on housing, which affects most families in Ireland.

So thank you, President Higgins, and please ignore those who wish to silence you.

Sean Darcy, Celbridge, Co Kildare

Voters knew how our head of state worked

Sir — The idea that our President should, in this age of accelerated communications, retire behind some imaginary line dreamed up by our political elites is beyond ridiculous.

The concept of a mute head of state is a discarded relic from a time when an emerging Éire sought, with public approval, to sideline the then governor general, representing a purely ceremonial, politically mute and hereditary British sovereign.

It is we, the people, who gave President Higgins his high office in the full knowledge of the kind of man he is, and we renewed his mandate for a second term.

Anyone who thought he might retire as the Prisoner of the Park did not fully know either him or his electorate. We, the people, voted for him. We will do so again for a deserving candidate of like mind.

Brendan Flanagan, Malin Town, Co Donegal

Orphanage trained boys for British army

Sir — The view expressed by your correspondent (Letters, June 19) on the June 28, 1922 burning of the Irish Church Missions (ICM) Ballyconree Orphanage in Clifden by republican forces is mistaken. The “justification given” was not that “the orphanage taught the boys to be ‘pro-British’”.

In 2007, I revealed a statement in British archives. Orphanage master Charles Purkiss reported a conversation between his daughter and an IRA ‘CO’ who “stated that Ballyconree Orphanage was destroyed because it had been used as a training school for boys to serve in the British Army, with whom they... were at war and through whom they... were fighting the Free State Provisional Government. Further, the CO alleged that the irregulars were in possession of evidence which proved that the Ballyconree Boy Scouts had been guilty of espionage, and that the establishment at Ballyconree had been used for the entertainment of British forces, all of which charges were more or less true”.

Purkiss said the republicans searched for two “senior patrol leaders” and for someone “who had been heard to give military orders to the scouts”.

He denied such orders were given or that the orphanage was a military “training school”. Purkiss asked “if it were a crime for an English family, living under the British flag, to train their boys to be loyal to King and Empire”.

The archive file reveals “no immediate danger to lives” was omitted from a British Admiralty report sent on to the Free State government. Inclusion might have led to opposition to “evacuation” to Britain of 33 boys aged seven to 18. The file contains no reference to the removal of girls from another ICM orphanage three miles away. They were also sent to England and were conjoined in Edward Carson’s propaganda on the burning.

The ICM later characterised the former Ballyconree boys’ role in Australia as servants of the empire.

The ICM’s post-famine mission was “to the Roman Catholics”. It ran institutions designed to “bring blessings to England” by changing the denomination and identity of most of the Irish.

It was a colonial endeavour, based on a sectarian notion that Protestant equals British. The Church of Ireland increasingly regarded the ICM as an embarrassment.

It was also revealed in 2007 that Barnardo’s facilitated the subsequent removal of 21 boys to Australia. That is no surprise. Of approximately 130,000 children exiled from Britain, Barnardo’s transported most (and the last as recently as 1967).

Many were not orphans. This effective kidnapping occurred for various reasons: economic (it was relatively cheap and the children themselves became cheap labour); racist (“empire building” was part of a “white Australia” policy); and illegal (parents were told children were dead or adopted — see Empty Cradles by Margaret Humphreys, plus my own ‘Church and State and the Bethany Home’ in History Ireland).

Barnardo’s released the names of 21 transported boys. The names of 12 boys and all the girls’ names remain unknown. Perhaps Barnardo’s might research that and also reveal the names and fate of children sent to them from Dublin’s Bethany Home, with which it had an association.

Remembrance should be both objective and comprehensive.

Dr Niall Meehan, Dublin 7

Where did Royal Navy take children?

Sir — Tom Carew has drawn attention to the burning of Ballyconree Boys Protestant Orphanage in Clifden by the anti-Treaty IRA in 1922. These acts again highlighted and focused one’s mind on events that took place within the mother and baby homes and the displacement of young children on the island of Ireland.

The question I would ask is: Where are the boys and girls who were evacuated by the Royal Navy and dispersed between the UK and Australia? Who were their parents?

On the subject of anniversaries, the Shane Paul O’Doherty podcast has drawn attention to the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Claudy in South Derry by members of the IRA on July 31, 1972.

Despite the efforts of the victims’ families in searching for truth and justice, they have been left frustrated by the inaction of governments to pursue those involved. It is widely accepted in Northern Ireland that the British, Irish and US governments will go to any lengths to avoid a return to violence in Northern Ireland by keeping Sinn Féin and its republican supporters engaged in the political process at the expense of erasing past republican violence.

Hundreds of millions have been spent on Troubles investigations focusing on actions by British security personnel as families seek answers over the deaths of their loved ones.

On the unionist side, there is apathy to pursuing such inquiries from political unionism. We have a large section of the unionist community who just want the Troubles to go away.

In the recent Assembly elections, 500,000 voters out of 1.3 million voters chose not to vote. It is said the majority are from upper- and middle-class unionist communities who are not impacted in their daily lives by the failure of the Northern Ireland Assembly to function.

How times have changed. Before the Troubles, the unionist political class only appeared when seeking the votes of the unionist electorate.

George Millar, Newtownards, Co Down