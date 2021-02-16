Hospitality industry left to exist on a wing and a prayer

Despite Marc MacSharry’s ill-timed call for Level 2 restrictions in mid-October (‘FF TD called for Level 2 rules as cases surged’, Irish Independent, February 15), the facts remain the same: the coronavirus mostly affects older people and those with pre-existing conditions.

A forced closure for younger, otherwise healthy individuals is questionable. Furthermore, the World Health Organisation does not refer to closures such as hotels, restaurants or bars in the way the Irish level-based system does.

With “so many other vectors to facilitate the spread” at that time (and still), pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafés are now being told by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that their reopening will be “entirely down to vaccination roll-out”.

Crippled and devastated by the pandemic, this industry’s recovery hinges on ongoing State aid and the vaccination of “a critical mass of the population”.

The shot in the arm the hospitality industry needs will be literally taken by the public, for better or worse.

Helena Byrne

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

The only noises coming from Government are negative

Is there any positive news coming from the Government?

Restaurants, pubs and hotels will stay closed for many more months.

This is so bleak for thousands of workers around the country.

We seem to be behind with the vaccination programme compared with other European countries.

The UK has reported 15 million people already vaccinated, while we seem to be still just getting started.

Against this backdrop, the public will continue to be disheartened over continuing bad news relating to restrictions.

Give us some good news, please. Speed up the vaccination programme and stop being negative.

Susan Burke

Cahir, Co Tipperary

List of ‘essential’ people has many who are non-essential

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us who is essential and, sometimes, it is surprising. The more obvious people are anyone involved with medical services, first responders and food-distribution employees.

Some of what could be considered second-level essential people would include journalists, those in public transport, some manufacturing jobs and even liquor sellers.

However, the list in Australia also includes tennis players – well, at least the professional ones who are competing in the Australian Open.

The only obvious essential component of the tennis professionals is the financial one, with the amount of money that has been paid for TV rights and advertisements.

Teachers aren’t really considered essential, although as a retired teacher I can say that view preceded the pandemic.

Really, the list should only include those who keep us safe and healthy.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

Early lessons of monetary value set me up for penury

Fifty years on, I still clearly remember decimalisation, even though I was only in second class.

I have vivid recall of the equation that taught us six pence was equal to two-and-a-half new pence.

I remember the ten-bob being replaced with a funny-looking multi-sided coin, as well as a new ten-pence piece for the old two shillings.

I can still feel the cardboard cutouts we got of the new coins. It’s little wonder I have no money.

If you wanted someone to become a carpenter, you wouldn’t give him a cardboard hammer, would you?

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Two sides of the coin for the work of An Garda Síochána

Two things got my attention over the weekend, both involving gardaí.

The first one was in Co Clare, where they delivered ppe gear and chocolates for Valentine’s Day to elderly people. That’s the good side of their job.

The second happened in Dublin, where gardaí accompanied corporation workers removing tents owned by homeless people. That’s the side of the job that’s not so nice.

Tom Mitchell

Loughrea, Galway

Clips of vaccinations don’t need to be quite so intimate

Various television channels (RTÉ very much included) seem obsessed with giving us daily close-ups of vaccine injections. Time, perhaps, to decommission those arms?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont, Dublin