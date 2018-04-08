Heroism shows how world must face evil

It was done for his country and for his fellow citizens. But when he put his life on the line, it was for all of the people of the world who live in freedom.

Yes, we have all of us benefited through his heroism. It is those rare actions that are signposts to terrorists of a determination to fight back. His name should be honoured by all free nations and his memory held as a perpetual example of courage and valour in the face of evil.