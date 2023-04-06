Hard-left ranters are lucky to live in a state that cherishes free speech

It is very welcome that US president Joe Biden will address the joint Houses of the Oireachtas next week.

No doubt representatives of the hard left will be preparing their well-rehearsed anti-American tirades.

I strongly defend their right to do this. It is an essential part of a democracy that free speech is respected, including the right to criticise governments without fear of repercussions.

I hope those on the hard left would also point to this important fact in their remarks and highlight how in parliaments in regimes that they (and their putative coalition partners in Sinn Féin) have regularly chosen to praise – Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba – such opposition could never be expressed publicly. I won’t hold my breath.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, Seanad Éireann

​

Throw every legal book at lowlife, cheating Trump

​Back in his own backyard, Donald Trump insisted he was a “victim of election interference”, with absolutely no supporting evidence – as is the norm for him.

Can this be the same Donald taped on a phone call to Georgia’s election chief requesting he “find 11,740 votes to ensure a Trump win”? Perhaps he just forgot.

His total disregard for public references to both the judge and prosecutor is probably a new low, even for this quite appalling individual. Every book in the legal library should be thrown at him.

David Ryan, Co Meath

​

Sleazy and with no integrity, yet that’s who they voted for

​It amazes me how some of the American public are so taken in with somebody like Donal Trump.

This multi-millionaire, who has filed for bankruptcy a number of times, tried to overturn the US presidential election using a mob to do his bidding. He now rails against those very institutions that, as president, he tried to use in his favour.

His sleazy attempt to pay off a porn star during his presidential bid shows how lacking in character and integrity he is.

That he is facing so many legal challenges and investigations, one of which was an attempt to browbeat officials in one state to find him extra votes, is a damning indictment, not just of him, but of the cowardly Republican party, which supports him and his fans, who lack any sense of moral compass or reality.

Like Al Capone, who was finally convicted of tax evasion, Trump could finally face justice for not declaring payments he tried to hide from the public – a public he pretended to serve, but which was primarily viewed as a means to serve himself and the Trump Organisation.

Christy Galligan, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

​

US democracy will be left in tatters by possible show trial

​Your editorial says “Trump circus must not stop justice being done” (Irish Independent, April 5). Having watched episode one play out with the 45th US president being charged with 34 felony counts, it had a profound sadness and disquiet to it, not least for the oldest democracy in the world.

Should the trial go ahead, it will be the greatest show trial – indeed, a circus – in American history, surpassing the OJ Simpson trial on the most serious of crimes – murder. And he got off.

I fear neither democracy nor justice will be the victors in the pursuit of Trump. Even a criminal conviction will not prevent him from becoming the 47th president.

The stakes are high for a country that puts itself at the pinnacle of the free world.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping must be laughing their authoritarian heads off at the unfolding spectacle that diminishes all democrats.

God speed, Alvin Bragg DA – you have stirred a hornet’s nest in the pursuit of ultimately stopping Donald Trump from taking the White House again.

Aidan Roddy, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

​

Sheahan is misinformed on RUC connection to the PSNI

Fionnán Sheahan’s claim that the RUC was disbanded and replaced by the PSNI (Irish Independent, April 4) is incorrect.

It is an error that is often made by some journalists and by some other public figures.

As recommended in the report written by the Patten Commission, the RUC was renamed the PSNI.

Many RUC officers stayed in their posts after the name change. As stated in legislation that was passed at Westminster in 2000, the PSNI’s full name is Police Service of Northern Ireland (incorporating the Royal Ulster Constabulary).

Ciarán Masterson, Co Cavan​