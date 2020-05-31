Greens need to wake up and realise this is senior hurling

If you have coronavirus, whilst wearing a face mask reduces the risk you will infect others, it gives you a higher viral load. Photo: Reuters/Borja Suarez

As the talks concerning the formation of a new government continue, at glacial speed, the Greens want a break; to maybe or maybe not elect a new leader. I am sure they have a point. But really.

Not happy with wanting three cabinet posts, three junior ministers, three senators and a say in who becomes AG, they now want a new leader. How about one cabinet post, one junior minister and a free tree for every member (all 2,500 or so). Maybe some free mulch as well.

It might be different if they made clear what policies they have on anything other than climate change. Was it Seamus Brennan that once said “wake up lads, you’re playing senior hurling now”.

David Ryan

Co Meath

Regularly vandalised Kelly statue should now be moved

They keep painting specs on and otherwise daubing the bust of Luke Kelly, and I’m convinced that it is such an ugly sculpture the “artists” may think they are improving it.

A good idea could be to move it to higher ground. The devil tempts idle hands especially when within range of something begging to be interfered with.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry, Co Cork

Wearing face masks makes you more susceptible to virus

In reference to Larissa Nolan’s article on the arguments for covering up your face (Irish Independent, May 30), according to many virologists wearing face masks is counterproductive.

If you have coronavirus, whilst wearing a face mask reduces the risk you will infect others, it gives you a higher viral load. You breathe the virus droplets out into your mask and then back into your lungs, making your condition worse.

If you don’t have the coronavirus, wearing a mask and gloves prevents your body access to the 99.99pc of good bacteria and germs in the environment that boost your immune system, without which you become more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.

Paul Collins

Rathbeggan, Co Meath

Compulsory isolation is only solution on inward travel

I agree with Michael O’Leary only on one point, that the control of incoming passengers is ineffective – but the solution is to replace voluntary self-isolation with compulsory isolation as they do in several other countries to protect their citizens!

How do you think Covid-19 took hold in this country? It was transmitted by inward travel from abroad.

O’Leary better wake up to the fact that there should be no inward travel allowed without compulsory isolation until a vaccine is found for this virus.

Otherwise we will face wave after wave of Covid-19 with consequent monumental death piles.

Barry O’Shea

Ballinlough Road, Cork

Stick to facts on Trump amid constant vilification here

After reading Dan O’Brien’s balanced and mostly unbiased article on President Donald Trump (Irish Independent, May 28) it was a bit of a shock to read your editorial of May 29 including your reference to “lies, fake news and misleading messages” when, according to O’Brien, “relative to population, America’s confirmed death toll remains lower than Ireland’s”.

It was interesting to read your comment that the polling pioneer George Gallop penned a prediction that “even if it were known that McCarthy had killed five innocent children they would probably still go along with him”, in view of the fact that over 60 million children have been killed in the US through abortion since Roe-v-Wade and it should be noted that no Democrat may stand for election if he/she is not totally supportive of unlimited abortion.

It also needs to be said that the Democratic Party has done practically nothing since the last election except try to oust President Trump.

Whatever about Trump claiming to ‘be a champion of free speech’ your comment in your editorial that “anything which might threaten is either dismissed (by him) as fake or ridiculed or ignored” is reminiscent of what happens on many issues here in our country, particularly regarding anything not considered politically correct, resulting in a grave lack of debate and ignoring of facts here.

Re-reading Dan O’Brien’s article again, it is evident that Ireland has not done badly out of President Trump’s presidency so perhaps it is now time to acknowledge this and cease the constant vilification which he endures here and stick to facts instead of constant fake accusations against him.

Mary Stewart

Donegal Town, Co Donegal

