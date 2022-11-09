God forgive us for accepting awful abuse in boys’ schools

I went to Blackrock College in the 1960s, when physical and mental abuse were common. One priest was a tyrant and ruled with fear and a leather strap.

I was a boarder, which made it worse. Afterwards, it was difficult enough to survive outside the walls. God forgive us all in this country for accepting any kind of abuse in any of our schools.

Brian McDevitt, Glenties, Co Donegal

​

Fr Sheehy’s views in line with official Catholic teaching

I’m not a theologian, but in view of the hysterical reaction to Fr Seán Sheehy’s homily in Listowel, I decided to check the Catechism. This, rather than the bishop or the Association of Catholic Priests, is the source of official Catholic teaching.

What I found was that Fr Sheehy’s remarks were in tune with the Catechism. One might quibble with the tone and tenor of what he said, as quoted in the press, but in essence his homily was consistent with Catholic teaching.

It’s a pity that the reaction to his homily has tended to focus exclusively on homosexuality, because the call to repentance applies to all, regardless of sexual attraction, and is not limited to this aspect of our humanity.

It would appear Fr Sheehy is correct and the bishop is in the wrong. It seems also that the minority who walked out of the church are simply the victims of deficient teaching in their diocese. Where exactly does the buck stop in this regard?

In the broader scheme of things, the liberal commentariat cannot have it both ways. They insist ours is a pluralist, diverse society with room for all views – even if those views might be viewed as counter-cultural.

Well, their reaction to Fr Sheehy proves how shallow that boast is. Let’s look on the positives. Fr Sheehy has at least succeeded in forging an alliance between a Catholic bishop and the media. Strange what unites some people.

Eric Conway, Navan, Co Meath

​

Media are quick to forget the good deeds done by priests

Killian Foley-Walsh speaks the truth when he says “Tax the Church” always gets a few cheers (Letters, Irish Independent, November 8), but it is rarely presented as anything more than an ill-thought-out, low-resolution slogan. I’m always amazed at how quickly people forget good deeds.

I refer to the humble and heroic work of the parish priest of Creeslough, Fr John Joe Duffy, who is now hardly mentioned in the media.

Little reported was the last sentence of Bishop Ray Browne’s apology to all those offended by what was said at St Mary’s Church in Listowel by Fr Sheehy: “Blessed are the gentle, they shall have the earth for their heritage.” (Matthew 5:5)

Tom McElligott, Listowel Co Kerry

​

Time for churches to be taxed like all other institutions

Killian Foley-Walsh asks what bits of his religion should be taxed (Letters, Irish Independent, November 8). No religion should be taxed, but there is a vast difference between religions and churches.

Far be it from me to propose that any elderly person be charged for saying a prayer, as Mr Foley-Walsh suggests, but the church of the Borgias still seems to extract a decent sum for the signing of a mass card. Surely it can subsidise its own candles.

Bernie Linnane, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Self-centred billionaires are hurting struggling majority

Although I’m no socialist, I agree with Eugene Tannam (Letters, Irish Independent, November 8). It is obscene that billionaires thrive and flaunt their wealth while others have a daily struggle. Certain billionaires control our social media, wielding considerable and undue influence.

I believe, like Mr Tannam, there should be a limit to the wealth any individual can acquire. Certainly, a billion should be enough in anyone’s bank account.

That old saying, “There’s always enough for the needy but never enough for the greedy”, is the reality of the world we live in today.

The globe is – but should not be – the personal fiefdom of a few self-centred billionaires.

Dominic Shelmerdine, London

​

‘Waitsism’ best sums up the current cost-of-living crisis

AS the cost of living soars, I am reminded of a quote attributed to singer Tom Waits: “I’m so broke, I can’t even pay attention.”

Tom Gilsenan, Beaumont, Dublin 9