GAA should defer player suspensions until 2021

Over the past number of weeks, against the backdrop of the instruction from the GAA’s national governing body that the respective county boards should determine the revised format which will enable the club championships to take place, a number of boards have unveiled their provisional plans.

The 2020 club championships will unfold under a blanket of uncertainty and may be significantly time-restricted. However, the prospect that the championships will take place this year, even in circumstances which are less than ideal, will inspire players and supporters and breathe life back into the GAA community at the grassroots level.

It is firmly established that the opportunity to participate in our national games is critical to the social, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of every player.

The direction delivered from Croke Park to uphold one and multi-match suspensions players were due to serve this year seems somewhat unconsidered and bluntly unfair.

This decision has evidently not taken into account the exceptional circumstances which have dictated the past four months and the design of the revised championship format where, depending on the results achieved by a team, two championship matches might be the entirety of the season. It would surely be the ethical and compassionate decision for the GAA to simply defer player suspensions until 2021.

Cillian Boggan

Faythe Harriers, Co Wexford

It’s off to work we go again – with a song in our hearts

Yesterday morning I recalled a particular song from the magical 1937 Disney movie ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’: “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go...”

Three months ago I had written 2020 off. We did well in this country. We should be very proud. Onwards and upwards.

Brian McDevitt

Glenties, Co Donegal

Dukes found solution to impasse 31 years ago

Hats off to Alan Dukes. Only for him coming up with the imaginative and novel offer made towards Charlie Haughey for a rotating Taoiseach arrangement and parity in Cabinet seats between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the aftermath of the 1989 General Election, there may never have been a reference to precedent to justify acceptance of the original coalition formation (made in the evident national interest) last weekend.

Cllr John Kennedy

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

‘Dog’s dinner’ department will prove indigestible

Might Cormac McQuinn have missed the real thinking behind the multi-faceted ‘Frankenstein Department’, created especially for Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin (‘Frankenstein Department’ shows how compromises can end up a dog’s dinner’, Irish Independent, June 29)?

Her dilly-dallying as the Greens cogitated on whether to enter government, and her apparent inability to agree with those closest to her on the matter, suggests problems converging on a central point of focus.

Accepting such a “dog’s dinner” of a department also suggests the Greens never focused at all on the distribution of real power during the talks and completely failed to match the capacity of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to keep the long game in focus.

One already has the sense that we will see very little green about the place in the wake of the next election.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond, Co Sligo

Covid leaves diaspora pining for candle in Áras window

Mary Robinson famously displayed a candle in the window of Áras an Uachtaráin in her time as President, which signalled to Irish people abroad they will always be welcome home. How we wish this candle burned on today.

As an emigrant in London, it feels as though the diaspora is being left out in the dark in talk over allowing travel back into the country.

The chief medical officer and Nphet are understandably cautious about travel. But the narrative seems centred around those losing out on their two weeks in Alicante or outlet shopping in Florida.

What about those living abroad who just want to come and see their parents, elderly grandparents, or siblings?

The CMO’s comments about travel being a luxury are insulting to emigrants. The pandemic has been distressing for us too – it’s not wrong that we want to be reunited with our families.

While those at home treasure the moments of seeing family and friends again, spare a thought for those of us with little hope of being able to do so any time soon.

Colm Fitzgerald

Kilburn, London