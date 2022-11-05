Fr Sheehy’s comments show it’s the church that should repent for a lack of love and compassion

I was raised Catholic, and I continue to practise my faith in my own way.

This week, I was deeply appalled to read comments made by Fr Seán Sheehy about homosexuals and our own Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar.

There is no room for comments such as these in modern society.

I choose to believe that God loves all his children as I was taught in school. After all, isn’t he is forgiving and kind?

For too long the Catholic Church ruled with an iron fist. These past years the church has done little to separate itself from its previous scandals or its medieval thinking.

Fr Sheehy does not represent the God I pray to. The God I pray to is good and kind, and took those who were forsaken under his wing. It is not God’s teachings that need to be modernised, but rather those that follow them.

Do not tell me these are good religious values, where is the love and compassion? Love is love, and it shouldn’t matter if it’s between a man and woman or a gay couple.

If anyone should repent it should be the Catholic Church. The horrific and demonic abuse that children suffered at the hands of the clergy has not left any of our minds, nor the demoralising and deep suffering that Irish women endured in Magdalene Laundries.

It is important to have faith, it gives us all strength in times of sorrow. But faith is not tied to speech such as this.

The church should be opening its arms, not turning away.

Julie Bennett

Mountrath, Co Laois

Read More

Priest was doing his job by warning congregation

Fr Sheehy was carrying out his duty as a Catholic priest by warning his congregation that Catholic teaching (which has been constant for 2,000 years) is that, as St Paul writes: “Those who do these things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

It has been reported that he had

just encountered a mother whose 17-year-old daughter had showed her a

condom that was (it seems) given to

her in the street from a HSE van in Tralee.

I think that this is what initiated the sermon on sexual sins and on how hell is real.

It is newsworthy only because so few priests (and bishops) are doing their job.

Micheál Ó Fearghail

Glanmire, Cork

​

We all have free will to make our own choices

Jim Stack is correct (‘Many share Fr Seán Sheey’s view on same-sex marriage and have a right to be heard’, Irish Independent, Letters, November 4).

The tragedy of the Roman Catholic Church today is that it is paying the price for ignoring what the risen

Christ told the male and female apostles before His ascension into heaven.

To quote from the Gospel of Mary Magdalene, he told them: “Do not adulterate my words. Do not make rules or laws, they will entrap you. What goes into the mouth does not matter, what comes out does.”

When the Orthodox Church circa the 4th century redacted a number of Gospels, it created misogyny on a large scale.

It also removed natural and normal human sexual relations.

In my opinion Fr Sheehy did what Jesus told his followers not to: judge others.

Let no one imagine they can tell God: “I followed the direction of the clergy.”

We have free will and intellect, therefore the onus is upon each of us to inform ourselves.

Declan Foley

Melbourne, Australia

​

‘Burn in hell’ homilies have destroyed lives

I fully agree with Christy Galligan (‘Fire and brimstone’ homily belongs to a bygone age’, Irish Independent, Letters, November 3).

These type of ‘burn in hell’ homilies from the pulpit destroyed many lives in this country.

I applaud the bishop for his immediate apology.

Brian Mc Devitt

Glenties, Co Donegal

Read More

Classing clergy as heroes or villains lacks respect

Last month, the priest in Creeslough, Co Donegal, was a tower of strength as a result of the tragedy that befell the village. Last week, a priest was criticised after his homily in Co Kerry.

I don’t agree with the media’s desire to portray members of the clergy as characters in a film, heroes or villains. It is disrespectful to the clergy and I think they deserve better than that.

Sarah Mc Donnell

Castlefinn, Co Donegal

Phyl shows great courage with her inspiring words

I read with interest an article in Saturday’s Irish Independent by Phyl Herbert (‘My companions applauded the happy ending as my daughter was taken away’).

Phyl gave birth to a baby daughter in St Patrick’s Mother and Baby Home in the 1960s.

Through her writing, I noted that she didn’t blame anyone for the circumstances in which she found herself.

It might surprise many readers that she had great regard for the nuns who showed her nothing but kindness, and she clearly said that she had no bad experiences while there.

I admire her courage in saying this as in the Ireland of the present time it is not politically correct to say anything positive about the religious.

Thank you Phyl for being brave enough and expressing gratitude for the people who took care of you while there.

The truth should be told.

E Murphy

Co Cavan

Read More

​

Customer service has gone rapidly downhill

Reading Roslyn Dee (‘Just like my gas fire, the idea of customer service is dead’, Irish Independent, November 3) got me thinking about this subject in modern times.

As a sales representative for a food production company in the west of Ireland in the 80s, 90s and noughties, I quickly learned at training courses and on the road “that the customer was always right’’, even if he or she wasn’t.

In those days “customer care’’ was always paramount, and you neglected these very important duties at your peril.

I prided myself on never letting a loyal customer or a potential future customer down.

This approach kept both myself and my company in credit over many years in a very competitive environment.

Nowadays, unfortunately things appear to have changed dramatically in the very important area of after-sales customer service.

Why is this, I wonder?

There are still people out there who take pride in their work and go the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, in the genuine hope of repeat business.

Unfortunately there are also those who take your money and seem to disappear into thin air, with maybe not even the small courtesy of the word “thanks’’.

Tom Towey

Cloonacool, Co Sligo

​

UK government has let North down too often

Once again the UK government’s promises melt very quickly.

First, we had the Northern Ireland Protocol agreement, then there was the gilt-edged promise of a Northern Ireland election.

Now it would appear both of these so-called guarantees can be cast aside on a whim.

The only relevant question that remains in my mind is whether the UK government is fit to govern.

Leo Gormley

Dundalk, Co Louth