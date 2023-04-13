Foreign sailors in merchant service were also forgotten

Frank Coughlan’s superb article, ‘Forgotten war sailors who kept neutral Ireland afloat’ (Irish Independent, April 11), prompted me to look again at the text of the citation and supporting document alongside the three-bar marine service medal awarded posthumously to my granduncle, Patricio McCarthy, who was born in Argentina.

He lost his life as a result of a German U-boat attack on the Irish-registered steam trawler Leukos off Donegal on March 9, 1940.

I am reminded of the many seafarers from other countries who lost their lives as a result of belligerent action while serving on neutral Irish-flagged vessels during the Emergency period 1939 to 1946 and who were awarded posthumously the Irish mercantile marine medal, which is the Government’s highest decoration for service during the Emergency.

The total of foreign nationals lost on Irish-registered vessels was 25, of whom 22 were British/NI.

On May 16, 1945, then Taoiseach Éamon de Valera told the country: “To the men of our mercantile marine who faced all the perils of the ocean to bring us essential supplies, the nation is profoundly grateful.”

Significantly, foreign nationals who were honoured for their sacrifice by the same Irish state in 1945 are excluded from any mention during the annual national commemoration. The old adage of “eaten bread is soon forgotten” springs to mind.

Peter Mulvany, Clontarf, Dublin 3

We need to snap out of being so offended or indifferent

In his letter, ‘No offence, but when will we all stop being so offended? (Irish Independent, April 11), Ray Dunne takes exception to a content warning shown before the film The Snapper was shown on RTÉ.

According to Mr Dunne, this is cause for him to fear for Irish society becoming “intellectually neutered” in 30 years.

Surely the fact RTÉ saw fit to broadcast this movie in the first place, content warning or not, shows they thought there was an audience for it in 2023 who could handle a bit of outdated or offensive humour. If they truly feared the ire of some outraged woke mob, they wouldn’t have shown it at all.

Ironically, it is people like Mr Dunne who seem to take offence at things in the name of proclaiming to the world that they are not offended.

Sean Slattery, Newport, Co Tipperary

Surely having a clean planet is a human right as well?

On April 11, the Irish Independent ran a story headlined ‘Government defends taking on group of Swiss grannies in legal battle over climate change threat’. It detailed a case taken by KlimaSeniorinnen (Senior Women for Climate) to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Ireland is one of two countries volunteering verbal arguments against the KlimaSeniorinnen, who argue that the Swiss government is not acting adequately to protect the health and lives of the population in the face of the climate emergency.

It shocked me to learn that Ireland is not supportive of this case, so much as arguing that the ECHR does not guarantee people the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

What is the supposed role of government in society if not to provide these attributes to its population?

Ireland was the second country to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency in 2019. Since then, our emissions have continued to outpace our carbon budget. We are not playing our part in reducing emissions within the context of historical emissions of the Global North.

Shouldn’t the Government exist to ensure out waterways are free from pollution? To prevent the decline of biodiversity? To ensure our air is clean and safe to breathe? To ensure young people in Ireland can grow up confident of the future environment awaiting them?

If the State will not protect us, we must endeavour to protect each other.

Criodán Ó Murchú, address with editor

Normal Stormont hostilities will resume once Biden goes

It is mind-blowing how pathetic, bigoted and plainly useless the so-called politicians who cannot even bring themselves to go to work day in, day out for the good of the people they purport to represent can show up for the glory of a visit by Joe Biden.

One by one they will line up in the University of Ulster for photoshoots and canapes. Then the doyens of Northern politics will revert to type and rush back to their familiar states of intransigence and senseless rhetoric.

London is still paying these wasters’ wages, and I for one dread the day when Dublin might have to do so.

Eamon Kearney, address with editor