For those we lost to Famine, and those we lost to Covid

Sir — We understandably, though perhaps unjustifiably, complain about the Covid restrictions placed on our freedom to mix, to go down the pub, to meet our friends, to fly off to take the winter sun, to shop ’til we drop in Mac y’s, New York, in the run-up to Christmas.

But how often do we count our blessings for having been born in the 20th or 21st centuries, for reaping the benefits of the increasing pace of scientific advances, not least in the extra years of life that medical science has bestowed on us?

In these times, while we queue for a vaccine, do we ever reflect on An Gorta Mór — on the long famine walks trudged by our ancestors as they made their way to ports to board sailing ships on a seemingly interminable journey just so they could eke out a simple existence.

And of course, they would have been the lucky ones.

To encourage ourselves to keep going in these difficult times, and as an act of solidarity with our fellow citizens of today and of times past — those we lost in the Famine and those we lost through Covid — why don’t we visit some shrine, maybe even a Famine memorial, and perhaps even be grateful for what we have today?

Jack Hickey, Oakdown Road, Dublin 14

This is a lockdown by any other name

Sir —Nphet recommended that hospitality should close at 5pm in the evenings, and our Taoiseach Micheál Martin countered that by announcing pubs and restaurants will have to now close at 8pm. Whatever about the three hours conceded in the argument, this seems to me to be a euphemism for a lockdown.

I can only imagine that many people are now reacting to this news — and not in a good way.

About 80pc of our citizens have already changed their behaviour and dutifully done what was asked of them. It’s an impressive statistic, and here’s another: every 20-year-old in this country has lived 10pc of their lives like this — despite their age group being at minimal risk from Covid.

I don’t know what this cohort are now thinking about their future, or if they can even imagine having a future. But I do know there are many people who may not have another lockdown in them to give.

I have no doubt that after Omricon we will be learning many more letters from the Greek alphabet.

I keep on asking myself, what does the end point of this mess look like? What’s our exit plan?

Over now to the experts...

John O’Brien, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Government bets on racing over citizens

Sir— From today on we are, effectively, in another lockdown situation. We’re back in lockdown because we don’t have enough lCU beds to deal with the predicted surge in Covid cases.

It costs roughly €1m a year to fund an lCU bed. In the past two years, as we struggled to cope with Covid, this Government has given those who breed and race horses and greyhounds just under €200m. That would have funded 200 lCU beds!

It seems that the public good takes second place to horse and greyhound racing in this country. And so, once again, we find ourselves in lockdown.

Vera Dolan, Knocknacarra, Galway

A peaceful Christmas to our health heroes

Sir — At the close of 2019 our health system was in a bad place, not fit for purpose as it had been for many years. Our hospitals were especially vulnerable in terms of redundant capacity that could have been mobilised.

Staff at every level of our health system have lived through a most exacting two years since, not just in dealing with unprecedented challenges day by day but all the while trying to ‘invent’ capacity to deal with future heightened demands.

Then at the beginning of the second year of Covid our health system was devastated by a ransomware attack.

And yet if I ask myself whether I would like to be living in any other country for the past two years of this pandemic, my answer, and I suspect that of the many, is a very definite no. Even New Zealand — a country I would consider in the context of the question — has more recently had mounting problems and is well behind us at the moment in terms of administering the booster vaccine.

May I wish those of my country women and men, who through continuously reaching above and beyond the call of duty, framed and underpinned my answer thus, a peaceful Christmas and a Happy New Year. There are few more deserving.

Michael Gannon, St Thomas’s Square, Kilkenny

Flags at half mast for our pubs and clubs

Sir — If all the early closing of pubs and nightclubs were to continue, there wouldn’t be a drinker left to fly the flag.

Robert Sullivan, Bantry, Co Cork

Hospitality sector is not serving up Covid

Sir —I must admit to being both perplexed and shocked by Nphet requesting early closing time for all bars and restaurants in an effort to combat Covid.

Of course we are all behind any action made in the interest of public safety and health — but we are also mystified as to why Nphet applies the rule only to the hospitality sector.

Schools have shown time and time again to be one of the biggest causes of the spread —and yet we have no contact tracing? Does Covid strike only when one is holding a pint glass?

Like so many, I made my way through throngs of people this week — not in a bar or restaurant but to buy Christmas gifts, as I suspect thousands of others did.

All the shops were jam-packed and, while most did their best to stay apart, we were still touching the same products and brushing past each other. So why aren’t shops being called to close early?

I went into town on the Luas; there were at least five people not wearing masks — five people most likely from all different parts of the country standing in close contact with others from other parts of the country. No hand sanitiser on entry, no one taking names or contact details.

This is what is spreading the virus — it’s not the pints.

Julie Bennett, Mountrath, Co Laois

May your God (or elf) go with you

Sir — Here we are again at Christmas time. The ads are dominating television, and Lidl’s is my favourite, the one featuring elves preparing the sumptuous feast. My favourite elf is the little fella walking quickly, throwing his arms up and down with a smile of rapt enjoyment.

Then there’s the Aldi ad, with Fairytale of New York in the background. Another which needs a mention is the wounded reindeer in the SuperValu ad. That brought a tear to my eye. So enjoy the food and drink and be merry for Christmas.

Life in Ireland has changed dramatically. There is no mention of prayer. No mention of Jesus Christ. Perish the thought. Dare we mention Him?

Oh, many believe in other religions, such as Gandhi, whom I love too. Or Buddha and Humanism, which I’m also drawn to. They may not be followers of Jesus Christ, but they are drawn to do good.

Happy Christmas everyone and may your God go with you.

Terry Healy (née Riordan), Kill, Co Kildare

UL needs a sheriff to tame the mid-west

Sir — It is not enough that Professor Kerstin Mey is a respectable academic with an interesting background and relevant, contemporary views (“the first woman to lead an Irish university”, as Wayne O’Connor wrote in your newspaper last Sunday).

Her first task as the University of Limerick’s (UL) new president must be to free her organisation from the quagmire which a decade of management and governance failure has institutionalised as the norm at the university.

Regrettably, her early steps show few signs of that. She must abandon her Prufrock-like respect for the processes and personnel of those botched years and recognise them for what they are — the wild west brought to the mid-west.

Ongoing investigations do not prevent her immediate recognition of the intolerable waste of public money; the disregard of due and proper process in financial and staff management; and the carry on that has caused so much personal misery.

But the first pretence she should let go of is that somehow processes need to be — or even can be — put in place to prevent the sorts of behaviours we would in no way condone in our regular lives.

Under three presidents and numerous ministers and departmental heads, UL has led a charmed life. A lack of clarity in the law and a failure of resolve at national level have stymied the appointment of a visitor to address UL’s woes.

There are signs that change is on the way. A recent instruction to withhold 70pc of the university’s capital grant suggests that the culture of impunity under which it has operated may be about to change. The writing has been on this particular wall for a very long time.

Jeremy Callaghan, Caherconlish, Co Limerick

Lowly bungalow is a grand abode for us

Sir— Watching My Bungalow Bliss on RTÉ TV, I found the attitudes of the presenters to the average bungalow owner a little diminishing. There’s definitely a snobbish outlook being brought out on the screens.

We built a bungalow in 1974 — and, yes, we leafed through the pages of a brochure and selected a house, designed in Kells Art Studios in Meath. Like many more, we built a home within a limited budget — and it satisfied both our needs and a housing problem at that time.

Over the years we added to it and renovated it to take in the lovely view of Keeper Hill.

Does anyone else feel aggrieved at the attitude to the humble bungalow?

Betty Gleeson, Silvermines, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Poverty and riches side by side on page

Sir — I was struck by page six of last week’s Sunday Independent (December 12) which included two articles positioned (perhaps strategically?) adjacent to each other and which to me presented a glaring dichotomy.

Rodney Edwards’s article ‘200,000 calls for aid to SVP as poverty toll gets worse’ speaks for itself and reflects the

necessary and Trojan work of SVP with both the unemployed poor and the working poor in Ireland today.

Alongside this heart-wrenching article was one written by Liam Collins: ‘Desmond’s Dublin mansion has risen from the ashes of Celtic Tiger emblem’. Again, this headline speaks for itself and proceeds to describe the domestic opulence of Ireland’s ultra-wealthy and which of course reflects the polar opposite of what the SVP article does about our modern Ireland.

My family and I are most grateful for being somewhere in the middle — which perhaps represents the larger proportion of society. We have reasonably good jobs, sufficient to raise our children and make ends meet, so are lucky not to have to rely on SVP, as so many less fortunate do.

However, in my work and life, I encounter those economically and socially less fortunate, so I can deeply empathise with their reality.

Paradoxically, the article reflecting life on Shrewsbury Road is so far removed from my daily life and from everything to which I aspire.

I am equally cognisant these existing polarities are very much part of our life in 21st century Ireland. What I find most challenging, though, is how to reconcile such a dichotomy.

John Connolly, Lettertinlish, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Wogan’s bravery to support Irish in UK

Sir — Last Sunday night I listened to the Drama on One play on RTÉ by Kenneth Sweeney.

It told the story about how Terry Wogan, against the strict instructions of his BBC employers, continued to play Irish songs including When You Were Sweet Sixteen by The Fureys, as IRA bombs caused mayhem and deep anti-Irish feeling in the UK.

Terry’s motivation was not devilment but an attempt to support the beleaguered Irish community and also the ancient bonds between the two countries. A very brave gesture in very difficult times.

The play — like Terry himself — was gentle, funny and brilliant. I’d recommend everyone listen to it on the RTÉ player.

B Gilmore, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Foetal Bill raises painful questions

Sir — It was disappointing to learn of the defeat of the Foetal Pain Relief Bill, introduced by Carol Nolan, in the Dáil on Wednesday last.

The Government, backed by Sinn Féin and others, used a blocking amendment to prevent this humane bill from moving to committee stage, despite growing scientific evidence suggesting unborn babies can in fact experience pain from at least 20 weeks’ gestation.

If the argument is that decisions on the administration of pain relief are best left to our doctors, then how is it we have legislation mandating pain relief for animals undergoing medical procedures?

By the same logic, such decisions should be left to our vets — but instead they are properly enshrined in our statute books. Surely, we must extend the same respect and precautionary concern to the human “animal” in order to alleviate any possible suffering or distress.

Perhaps in order to support foetal pain relief in late-term abortion, one has to concede the procedure involves the “termination” of a sentient being. And clearly that is highly uncomfortable terrain.

Sinéad Boland, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

Care homes report comes as no surprise

Sir — I was surprised the chief executive of the HSE was shocked at the contents of the Brandon report. He or his subordinates must never have read the Hiqa reports of their inspections of HSE homes.

These inspections go back as far as July 2015. Hiqa reports frequently list litanies of failures as they inspect the facilities for elderly people.

And let’s not forget the controversial Áras Attracta care home in Co Mayo.

In both incidents poor care practices came into sharp focus. Listening to the HSE boss, one would assume the Brandon case was a once-off occurrence.

Hugh Duffy, Cleggan, Co Galway

Unvaccinated deny care to truly sick

Sir — I am raging reading Eilis O’Hanlon’s article ‘Vilifying the unvaccinated invites a flood of intolerance’ (December 12). How can she compare the unvaccinated with obese people? The obese are harming nobody but themselves — but some of the unvaccinated are going around passing the virus to elderly people and those with underlying conditions.

They should not be allowed to work in the health sector. They are clogging up intensive care units to the detriment of others.

Yes, the unvaccinated have a choice to not have the vaccine, but it is the right of very sick people (like cancer and transplant patients) to have their treatments as well.

They have no choice — but the unvaccinated have.

Bernie Sheehan, Burnfort, Mallow, Co Cork