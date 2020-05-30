Finally calling in the debts of Big Tech could stop the economy sliding into severe depression

Case: EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager referred Ireland to the top EU court for failing to collect billions from Apple. Photo Emmanuel Dundand/AFP/Getty

These are interesting times and the Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest change to the way we live since 9/11. Then, as now, the ground seemed to shift beneath our feet.

Remember when going on holidays was great? Pure excitement and positive energy as you breezed through Dublin Airport unmolested. And when you landed at the airport on the other side, you could wave off any bother with a mere flash of a passport with a Harp on the cover.

Now it's a nightmare. If you forget a bag in the terminal, don't worry. It won't be stolen, and you might eventually get it back after the bomb robot gives it the all clear, that's upon your release from interrogation, of course.

The supermarket is becoming more and more like the airport. OK, so you probably weren't giddy with anticipation to do the grocery shopping before the coronavirus and it's not quite a nightmare experience yet, but it's certainly become an unpleasant essential chore.

I don't have a crystal ball, but I don't need one to tell you we need a war chest to fight the coming recession. The austerity and shared misery for ordinary decent citizens is not an alternative. It's simple, if Ireland doesn't find a way to generate more revenue and quick, this small open economy will slide into a depression in no time. We can't allow "Éireann goes broke again" headlines hitting the 'New York Times' in 18 months.

The good news is we have an enormous untapped resource of cold, hard cash. Every Big Tech company is essentially our debtor and they have racked up some serious debts that must be called in immediately. We already have European court rulings in our favour.

Unfortunately, we live in pixieland. Nobody will tell you that calling in debts from Big Tech is a good idea.

Michael Coffey

Dublin 6

Oh, to be young again in time of lockdown limbo

No exams, free love ('Normal People') and no Santa Ponsa - what stress.

In my day every desire carried a health warning - burn in hell for all eternity, which I presume has been buried with limbo. Wish I could live my life backwards.

Dr Michael Foley

Rathmines, Dublin 6

We must give children the space they need to grow

It is beyond belief that the concept of keeping schools closed in September is being mooted due to the impossibility of enforcing the two-metre distance between students.

Of course it's impossible. Even one metre seems artificial and is pretty much the respectable norm in communicating with another person anyway.

Nobody wants the personal space invader, or the lunge in for an embrace you didn't expect.

The younger the child, the closer the contact with those around them (parents, siblings, carers, teachers).

Get a whiff of possible independence as a teenager and you want to spread your wings.

Yes, you will probably keep in physical contact with your family - ritual embraces in greeting and departing, the comfort of a parental stroke on the head or touch on the arm.

But every bone in your body, every hormone surging through you, is screaming to experiment with physical closeness with your peers.

What about the first kiss? What about learning about desire, expression of physical love with another person who is not related to you?

We are driving this natural phenomenon underground.

We can expect young people to practice social distancing with strangers, to wash their hands regularly, to be more vigilant with personal hygiene (noting that there are obvious lessons to be learnt regarding sexually transmitted diseases, some of which are viruses).

We can expect them to get a test for coronavirus, to self-isolate and protect their families if they have any of the symptoms - temperature, shortness of breath, cough, loss of taste or smell.

But we must leave them alone now, let them be normal, let them grow.

Alison Hackett

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

McInerney is top of the class for McHugh grilling

It was painful listening to the Education Minister Joe McHugh on the RTÉ radio 'Today' programme this week.

He danced around and ultimately refused to explain how or why he arrived at the decision to allow the destruction of all notes and paperwork used by a teacher to arrive at a student's grade under the proposed calculated grades system for the 2020 Leaving Certificate - and who exactly the system is designed to protect.

It is thanks to Sarah McInerney's persistence that many parents are now aware that where a very damaging low grade is mistakenly or otherwise awarded under this system, any appeal will see the scope for redress greatly diminished.

This is due to the absence of relevant paperwork. And the absence of the notes used to arrive at the grade.

And it must be said that the arrival on the national radio station of McInerney, a journalist who insists on having questions answered, is a breath of fresh air.

Dare we hope that there will be no hiding place anymore on the national station for the many wafflers and spoofers that populate the Oireachtas and who are repeatedly allowed to employ the black art of political distraction and evasion to keep the public in the dark as to their true intentions?

Jim O'Sullivan

Rathedmond, Co Sligo

Monroe's magic can take the heat out of pandemic

I'd like to share some joy and magic. Thoughts of pandemic will disappear. I kid you not.

Just take leave of the hot sun for a while this afternoon and tune in to a slice of some red-hot movie magic in 'Some Like it Hot' on BBC2 at 3.40pm.

This wonderful movie brings back some lovely memories from my many visits to the cinema in Dublin in the '60s.

I well remember seeing it first as a young lad with my parents, and came out of the cinema as a gangster with a machine gun shooting everyone around me. When I saw it again, many years later, my reaction was a little different, a little hotter.

I just loved Monroe and laughed myself sick at the wonderful comedy performances of Curtis and Lemmon. Pure magic.

Brian Mc Devitt

Glenties, Co Donegal

Bumbling Boris deserves credit for comic timing

For many people, Christmas would not be complete without a few repeats of classic comedies such as 'Morecambe and Wise' and 'The Two Ronnies'.

I venture to suggest future viewers will insist on some repeats of Bumbling Boris.

Some of those recent shows - sorry, press conferences - have been world class. By which I mean they have been totally incomprehensible and inarticulate.

In terms of comedy, they have been PG Wodehouse on steroids.

Boris may not be remembered as much of a politician. But he will be fondly remembered as a stand-out stand-up comedian... for all the wrong reasons, however.

David Ryan

Co Meath

Space race could leave all our futures up in the air

I have no ill will against space programmes in general.

And I am an enthusiast of astronomy, and as such I must express that I find SpaceX's aims ill-advised.

One of SpaceX's stated aims is to put people on the Moon and Mars permanently.

Other programmes, for example Blue Origin, do as well, and have serious money behind them.

However, clearly the dangers to our way of life seem to have been ignored by these programmes.

Vermont academic Bill McKibben has raised the issue that such programmes, if successful, would hinder the environmental movement.

This planet and its people would be seen as worthless.

Furthermore, the UN's outer space treaty, which forms the basis of international space law and that has been in force since the 1960s, and to which Ireland and the USA are signatories, makes it illegal to put infrastructure on other planets.

Its aim is to avoid war over outer space.

Alex Endrizzi

Kilpedder, Co Wicklow

