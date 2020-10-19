Fever hospitals were used in past to manage pandemics

'Why are all of our acute hospitals receiving Covid patients? Historically we had fever hospitals and residential colonies to manage pandemics in the past.' (stock photo)

As Covid-19 cases continue to reach record levels and the Government wrestles with the conundrum of how to stop the virus hurtling towards endemic status, maybe the Government is correct to pause for a brief moment before its next move.

Whatever move it decides upon, the next steps should include much more focused, incisive, targeted measures to tackle the viral spread based on the statistics presented by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The figures from Saturday, October 17, indicate the virus is more prevalent in areas of larger population and Border regions.

Tipperary, Carlow and Wicklow have a low viral incidence, whilst Border counties like Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal continue to have high case figures.

The numbers for Dublin seem to have stabilised and are not rising at previously alarming levels. This is reassuring evidence that restrictive measures work and need to be given the time to do so.

If the Government intensifies Covid-19 restriction levels to address the national complexion of the pandemic in the coming days, it should do so on a focused regional basis for the economic, mental, physical health and well-being of our country.

Some questions remain, however. Why hasn’t legislation been enacted to assist gardaí in confronting activities which clearly aid viral transmission?

Why are all of our acute hospitals receiving Covid patients? Historically we had fever hospitals and residential colonies to manage pandemics in the past. TB is one example in living memory.

Our Government should now carefully consider using a regionally focused coercive and collaborative approach to combat Covid.

Paul Horan

Assistant Professor,

School of Nursing and Midwifery,

Trinity College, Dublin

Leaders sacrificing people on altar of the economy

ThisCabinet, as presently constituted, has lost its authority to decide on the risk level to be implemented in the face of Covid-19, (‘Ministers keen to reject Level 5 advice but more restrictions already looming’, Irish Independent, October 17), which has exponentially spread in the last four weeks.

If the Cabinet does not follow the advice of chief medical officer Tony Holohan and Nphet, the population will require detailed reasoning for rejection over and above the saving of jobs and the economy. The public health advice needs to be considered independently of other economic and social factors.

The call for measures to indicate when restrictions can be removed is misplaced

and the previous Taoiseach did not consider such measures when he rushed to announce the lifting of restrictions, prior to the formation of the present Government, against the better judgment of some of his ministers and Nphet, setting the seeds of the present surge.

Leo Varadkar and those who supported his verbal abuse of Dr Holohan and Nphet are unfit to make a decision on the measures to apply.

We must disabuse ourselves of the idea that Budget 2021 put money in everyone’s pocket – it did no such thing. It failed to support the livelihoods, businesses and economy of the nation by failing to implement a universal basic income to effectively put money in everyone’s pockets and allow them to survive through the duration of the pandemic, saving the economy whilst still complying with the restrictions.

It is now clear we are not all in this together. We are required to take care of ourselves and our families and community and require the means to do so, not platitudes.

As more of the population contract Covid-19 the ability of the hospitals, shops, services and every other activity will be seriously curtailed or dramatically reduced.

Measures at Level 5 will stem the rise of the virus and curtail the absenteeism it has stimulated. Our leaders have sacrificed the population on the altar of business and the economy.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Good book, walk or bar of chocolate lifts the spirits

It looks like a mixture of Level 4 and 5 today. Now what exactly can we do? Don’t let this virus mess with your head. Be good to yourself. Fight the black dog.

Relax with a good book. Watch a classic movie. Go for a walk. Have a nice cup of coffee and a bar of chocolate. Do whatever makes you happy. These days will pass.

Brian McDevitt

Glenties, Co Donegal

Accent on fada makes for a much-improved read

Thanks for putting fadas on Irish words. The articles read much better with them. Áine Monaghan

Address with editor