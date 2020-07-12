Face coverings won’t mask the real issue behind new law

Everyone has a story, or at least an anecdote, concerning Friday the 13th. My guess is that after today, July 13, this may change.

From today, but for a non-disclosed period, all passengers on all public transport must wear a face-mask. So far, so good. This is the law, however short-lived. At a guess I would give it 10 minutes. Who at any level really expects we Irish people to self-regulate? Even on such an important health issue? As far as one knows, drivers/inspectors of bus/tram/Dart/train have no legal right to enforce the wearing of masks or preserve the one or two-metre rules. What a shambles. Again.

David Ryan

Co Meath

Trump can finally be hidden from view as election looms

The presidential mask has finally appeared – he doesn’t look like the Lone Ranger. The use of the presidential seal on the side of the mask is amusing, if not inappropriate given what the seal symbolises. We already knew it was him and it would take a much bigger mask to cause any doubt, and also a hat to hide the remaining presidential hair.

It’s about time he wore a mask as, unfortunately, some people listen to him rather than to medical experts such as Dr Anthony Fauci. Leadership does require sacrifices but wearing a mask is not one of them. Let’s see him hidden behind a mask for the moment before he is hopefully hidden from view by the 2020 electoral results.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

New dawn, same old failings with values and economy

Our Taoiseach, his Cabinet and colleagues in Government, in dealing with Barry Cowen’s law-breaking (‘Cowen’s job is safe as Taoiseach looks to shift the focus to the economy’, Irish Independent, July 11), have failed to uphold the values which the Foreign Affairs Minister stated when we won our seat at the UN Security Council, that Ireland would bring to that role. The ‘nothing to see here’ approach is unacceptable and tantamount to giving carte blanche to others in society to follow the examples given by our ‘leaders’. The “stimulus package” focus on the economy is misplaced and represents more of the same old actions to achieve the same ineffective results followed by austerity.

Our Finance Minister, promoting his own career, is heading up the Eurogroup, instead of paying attention to the Irish economy with creative measures to benefit all citizens.

Of course our new Tánaiste is acting as Taoiseach-in-waiting and continuing to promote himself and his party. Is it possible the Greens will become more vociferous in ensuring that the values we hold are honoured, that lawbreakers have no place in governing our society, and that economic measures are to the benefit of all citizens?

When we should be seeing a new dawn for Ireland and its citizens, we are facing wider fractures in our society, economy and values.

Hugh McDermott

Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Cowen saga must not be turned into a witch-hunt

As a great admirer of Fionnán Sheahan, I find his ongoing coverage of the Barry Cowen affair is becoming tedious, especially the piece where he says these allegations were being pursued for weeks before his Cabinet appointment (‘Tales of ministers and a Government afraid of the social media Wild West’, Irish Independent, July 11). He then seems to accuse Micheál Martin of being less than truthful when approached on this matter. Why does he want to know what drinks he had, surely of no interest as a breath test shows over the limit. I am sure a previous article by Fionnán said he was stopped at a checkpoint. There’s no mystery as to a speeding offence, he was fined €200 and if the law was applied he would have had penalty points awarded. If this was not the case, it’s not his problem.

I hope this whole episode does not come to be perceived as a witch-hunt or personal vendetta.

Philip Chambers

Dublin 24

Honorary Irishman Jack made us believe in ourselves

Big Jack’s influence on Ireland went well beyond the green grass and white markings of the football stadium. He came to us in the late 1980s by sheer accident (wasn’t the preferred choice) when the country was what I, as a doctor, would diagnose as deeply depressed. He gave us hope, he gave us confidence, not to mention a kick in the arse.

He gave us the Green Army, Joxer, Stuttgart, Italia ’90, the Giants Stadium in New York and the Pope. This big tough man from lowly beginnings grabbed us by the scruff of our necks and made us believe in ourselves.

Without doubt one of the greatest “Irishmen” ever.

Aidan Hampson

Artane, Dublin