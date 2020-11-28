Entire population should be tested and allow Ireland to break lockdown loop nightmare

Let's be honest. Since the first lockdown, Nphet and the Government have simply and only reacted to the numbers.

Cases go up and restrictions go up. Cases go down and restrictions go down. We hear the same scripts: “The next two weeks will be critical”; “ We need to contact trace”; “What are the sources of spreading Covid?”

The country needs to be proactive in order to get out of the Covid Lockdown Loop.

Without a change in approach, we will be in a cycle of lockdowns for the next few years. You can be sure that after the holiday, cases will rise again and we’ll be in lockdown again.

It seems we wait until we see smoke and then look for the fire.

We need a new approach that gets ahead of things. Specifically, let’s Covid test every man, woman and child in the country.

This may sound unrealistic but it is not. I’m not a scientist but it would seem if we knew who has Covid and who does not, we’d be able to start getting back to business.

Isolate those with Covid and those without can go about their business .

The Government has spent billions to shore up the economy, the health system and more. Well done. But, we could test everyone for much less money.

Assume a population of five million and a high estimated per test cost of €200 – total cost, €1bn. Far less than economic costs to date.

While efforts to date by the HSE, Government and citizens are commendable, we need new thinking.

John Shirey

Malahide, Co Dublin

Government lacks real leadership over Covid

IT SEEMS likely the Government will open up society because of Christmas.

I live at home with five other adults. I am the only person working outside the home since Covid-19 started in March. The other five work at home. It is by no means easy, but it has to been done.

It shames me that at a time of the most serious disease since the flu epidemic in 1918 that this Government has bowed to populism. It lacks leadership and panders to those who shout loudest.

The opposition are no better. The idea that “ah sure, it will be alright after the New Year, and we can all just go back to lockdown” Is in itself shameful.

I ask for real leadership to save the suffering of many.

Paul Doran

Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Teachers’ union denies ‘problematising’ virus

THROUGHOUT the Covid-19 pandemic, health and safety has been paramount for the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO). We have sought to be constructive in ensuring the safety of our members while maintaining our duty of care towards the educational needs of children across the island.

Teachers reacted to unprecedented developments in a way that was complementary to the national effort. A shift to remote learning was made overnight, despite a lack of digital resources.

Essential support was provided in the form of school-meals and summer programmes for vulnerable pupils. Principal teachers have worked non-stop since March.

INTO has strived to support our members throughout all of these unprecedented challenges.

During the summer, the INTO fully supported plans for reopening schools safely. Since then, we have worked to ensure they stay open in a safe manner, despite having the largest class sizes in Europe. We have remained solution-focused throughout the pandemic.

Larissa Nolan’s comment piece (‘Our brilliant teachers deserve better than being embarrassed by their own unions’, Irish Independent, November 26) suggests teachers’ unions have “ramped up the problematising”.

Being accused of being “dragged back to school reluctantly in September” is dismissive of the huge effort made by teachers and unions to get schools open.

The claim, “they want to be first in the queue for a vaccine when it becomes available”, is a misrepresentation.

Yes, the INTO called for all school workers to be considered when a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, however, we noted in numerous media interviews that vulnerable people, the elderly and healthcare workers should be prioritised.

Together, the three teaching unions have identified ongoing challenges, examining how we can make a new approach to schooling succeed. In particular, the ASTI/TUI efforts managing calculated grades during the summer should be acknowledged.

We have approached all extra work with the same determination shown by our members, motivated by the goal of getting through the pandemic safely.

The health and safety of all workers should be a key consideration in all working environments.

John Boyle

INTO General Secretary, Parnell Square, Dublin 1

State must do more about violence against women

COLLETTE BROWNE (‘The state is complicit in keeping abused women trapped inside with nowhere to go’, Irish Independent, November 25) says this is the shadow pandemic – the virus of violence against women that is raging in the shadows, and exacerbated by Covid-19.

She further states the Council of Europe Convention sets out the minimum refuge spaces required by a state, and Ireland has only one-third of the recommended spaces.

What women really need is a Government promise sooner rather than later that more refuge spaces will be provided as a matter of urgency.

When they finally summon up the courage to leave an abusive husband or partner, to protect themselves and their children, the state should be there for them. What about the abused person who cannot summon up the courage to leave because of stigma, shame, being abandoned, and fear of retribution?

What state supports are in place to help those people escape what for many may amount to a living hell ?

Tom Towey

Cloonacool, Co Sligo

A national treasure about public money

RECENT articles by Professor Seán Barrett (most recently, ‘Three serious flaws’, Irish Independent, November 26) merit major commendation.

Prof Barrett has been the public’s watchdog for many years. In my opinion, he’s a national treasure. He tells us how public moneys are spent, as in the article referred to, in such building projects as the National Children’s Hospital.

I loved his acronym OPM (other people’s money). But does anyone in authority listen to Prof Barrett? Is he destined, like Cassandra in the Greek myth, never to be believed? I hope not.

Tom Seaver

Murroe, Co Limerick

Women must become the pillars of society

HATS off to the Irish Independent editorial (November 25) for reminding us of our solemn obligations to defend women’s human rights on the international day for the elimination of violence against women.

Violence towards women takes many forms, from physical to verbal abuse, sexual slavery to the most gruesome form murder in the name of honour or honour killings. This dark practice is prevalent everywhere especially in the Middle East. Time to campaign for a better world where women become its principal pillars.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob

London, UK

If dead men are able to vote, do they also bleed?

THE letter about dead men voting (‘Dead Republicans making amends for their mistakes?’, November 26) reminds me of a man who went to a psychiatrist claiming to be dead.The doctor couldn’t reason with him so he asked him: “Do dead men bleed? The patient said: “Of course not.”

The psychiatrist pricked the patient’s finger and drew blood. “Now what does that tell you?" the shrink shrieked triumphantly.

The patient replied: “Oh my God, dead men do bleed.”

John Williams

Clonmel, Co Tipperary