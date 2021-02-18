English football’s war on discrimination isn’t working

THE sectarianism directed at Irish footballer James McClean on social media challenges the English FA and Fifa to open a debate on whether English league players should be obligated to wear the poppy symbol on their football jerseys (‘James McClean’s wife Erin speaks up about daily threats “telling us to get the f**k out of England”’, Independent.ie, February 15).

Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean, who has branded the English FA hypocrites and cowards over their abysmal response to the bitter sectarian and racist invective he has been subjected to for years on football terraces throughout Britain, is now the object of abuse in many of the British tabloid and social media outlets over his decision not to wear a poppy symbol.

James McClean has on numerous occasions articulated a respect and gratitude for those who fought and died in both World Wars and “mourns their deaths like every other decent person”. However, as McClean pointed out, for people from the North of Ireland, and specifically those from Derry, scene of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, wearing the poppy is not just a simple non-controversial symbol to remember those who died in the Great War.

We are reminded ad nauseam that the poppy symbolises the sacrifice of millions of lives in defence of small nations and individual freedoms. Does that freedom include the freedom of individual choice? Their sacrifice should be respected. It seems that English football’s equality and inclusion organisation, Kick Racism Out Of Football, which is supposed to be at the heart of the fight against discrimination in football, hasn’t worked for James McClean. If any black footballer had been subjected to such appalling abuse as James McClean has received over many years, lots of football terraces throughout the UK would have been closed down. Why the double standards?

Tom Cooper

Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Leaving Cert students should be first back to the classroom

I CANNOT understand why it is taking so long to make a decision on the Leaving Certificate exams.

Surely these pupils should be the first to go back to school. There are on average 100-plus Leaving Certificate students in most secondary schools at present learning online. There doesn’t seem to be much incentive to do school work if the exams do not go ahead yet again and they have to rely on their overall yearly grades.

There are enough classrooms in schools for the pupils to be spaced out during exam time. Even if the exams are delayed by 2-3 weeks during June and July, surely this is the best way forward so that they feel as though they have achieved their best grades and can look forward to pursuing their chosen careers.

Susan Burke

Cahir, Co Tipperary

An opportunity to forge new tradition for our saint’s day

AS IT is likely we will not get the opportunity to drown the shamrock, as is the tradition on March 17, perhaps it is no bad thing that we reflect and celebrate in a more meaningful Christian way – without the green beer, the Guinness, the public intoxication, the parades and the festivities more akin to a pagan ritual.

No hogging the White House, no handshake exchanges between our leaders, no politicians globetrotting in the name of Ireland Inc.

I sense St Patrick might not mind one bit, but rather we said a silent prayer: a prayer for those we lost to Covid-19 during the last year and a prayer to rid our land of the Covid snake that seeks to lurk behind every face without a mask and every hand without a wash. Maybe we could wear a green mask for the day that is in it, in honour of our patron saint and in thanks to all on the front line.

Aidan Roddy

Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Time for the US to overhaul its electoral college system

I HAVE extensive family connections with the US and the best of goodwill towards its people. Like so many others, I found the events of the Trump presidency deeply disturbing. There is an old saying, “From our mistakes we learn.” Consequently, there are several steps which the people of the US should consider.

Whatever the justification for the electoral college system all those years ago surely it is time to get rid of it and, like every other democracy in the western world, adopt the simple system whereby the candidate who gets the most votes wins.

If this system were adopted the result would be clear much more quickly and, if the incumbent president lost, he/she would have to leave office within 30 days.

Brendan Casserly,

Bishopstown, Co Cork